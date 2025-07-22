Things to do in Dayton this weekend | July 25-27

Downtown Miamisburg’s ‘Christmas in July’

When: July 25-26

Location: Downtown Miamisburg

Description: While summer is currently in full force, guests can get a taste of winter fun at Miamisburg’s Christmas in July event this weekend. Various businesses throughout the city will offer special discounts and Christmas merchandise, including Toms and Dots, With Much Grace, Paddock Road and more. The Plaza Theatre, located at 33 S. Main St., will also play several holiday movies during the event.

Dayton Celtic Festival

When: July 25-27

Location: RiverScape MetroPark: 111 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

Description: At its free Celtic Festival, the United Irish of Dayton will host a vendor market, Irish piping workshop, live music and more. There will also be a 5K and 10K, with a course following the Great Miami River Recreation Trail.

Centerville Community Band Presents ‘At the Movies: The Music Man Experience’

When: 7 p.m. July 25

Location: Stubbs Park Amphitheater: 255 W. Spring Valley Pike, Centerville

Description: Themes from “The Music Man,” “Superman: The Movie,” “The Good the Bad and the Ugly,” “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” and other classic films will be performed by the Centerville Community Band during this weekend’s concert.

Antique Automobile Club of America Grand Nationals

When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. July 26

Location: National Museum of the U.S. Air Force: 1100 Spaatz St., Wright Patterson Air Force Base

Description: Hundreds of antique and restored cars will be displayed at this weekend’s AACA Annual Grand Nationals, located outside the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. Inside the museum, guests can also find a 1942 Packard Clipper on display in the World War Two Gallery.

15th annual White Trash and Whitewalls Car Show

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 26

Location: Fairborn Community Park East: 501-509 E. Dayton-Yellow Spring Road, Fairborn

Description: This weekend’s White Trash and Whitewalls Car Show will feature a variety of hot rods, imported cars, motorcycles and more. Spectators get in free, but guests can enter their vehicle into the contest for $20.

Shawnee Hills annual Lake Festival

When: 10 a.m. July 26

Location: 4153 Beach Trail, Jamestown

Description: Shawnee Hills will host its annual Lake Festival this weekend. There will be basketball and volleyball tournaments, a ski show, live music and more.

When I See Me BIPOC Children’s Book Fair

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July 26

Location: Dayton Metro Library West Branch: 300 Abbey Ave., Dayton

Description: Dayton Metro Library is scheduled to host a book fair this weekend highlighting works written by BIPOC authors, which stands for black, indigenous and people of color. The authors of several featured books will be available for signings. There will also be panels discussing ways to write for young BIPOC readers and the basics of publishing children’s books.

Family Fun Fest at Treasure Aisles Flea Market

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. July 26

Location: 320 N. Garver Road, Monroe

Description: Face painting, a bounce house, food trucks and more will be offered at Treasure Aisles Flea Market’s upcoming Family Fun Fest. There will also be free popcorn and party favors, while supplies last.

Canal Days Bicentennial Festival

When: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. July 26

Location: Downtown Middletown

Description: Celebrating the 200th anniversary of the Miami and Erie Canal’s groundbreaking, Middletown’s Canal Days will offer a variety of events throughout the day, including a parade, car show and festival.

Harmony Women’s Recovery ‘The Gauntlet’

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. July 27

Location: 2366 Glenarm Ave., Dayton

Description: Addiction treatment center Harmony Women’s Recovery will host a family-friendly field day event this weekend at the Lohrey Recreation Center. Teams of four to six will compete in various challenges throughout the day to earn points, such as tug of war and musical chairs. This event is open to the public.