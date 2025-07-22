Things to do in Dayton this weekend | July 25-27

This weekend, there will be several events taking place across the Dayton area including festivals, book fairs and concerts.
Here’s a look at what’s happening:
Downtown Miamisburg’s ‘Christmas in July’
When: July 25-26
Location: Downtown Miamisburg
Description: While summer is currently in full force, guests can get a taste of winter fun at Miamisburg’s Christmas in July event this weekend. Various businesses throughout the city will offer special discounts and Christmas merchandise, including Toms and Dots, With Much Grace, Paddock Road and more. The Plaza Theatre, located at 33 S. Main St., will also play several holiday movies during the event.
When: July 25-27
Location: RiverScape MetroPark: 111 E. Monument Ave., Dayton
Description: At its free Celtic Festival, the United Irish of Dayton will host a vendor market, Irish piping workshop, live music and more. There will also be a 5K and 10K, with a course following the Great Miami River Recreation Trail.
Centerville Community Band Presents ‘At the Movies: The Music Man Experience’
When: 7 p.m. July 25
Location: Stubbs Park Amphitheater: 255 W. Spring Valley Pike, Centerville
Description: Themes from “The Music Man,” “Superman: The Movie,” “The Good the Bad and the Ugly,” “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” and other classic films will be performed by the Centerville Community Band during this weekend’s concert.
Antique Automobile Club of America Grand Nationals
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. July 26
Location: National Museum of the U.S. Air Force: 1100 Spaatz St., Wright Patterson Air Force Base
Description: Hundreds of antique and restored cars will be displayed at this weekend’s AACA Annual Grand Nationals, located outside the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. Inside the museum, guests can also find a 1942 Packard Clipper on display in the World War Two Gallery.
15th annual White Trash and Whitewalls Car Show
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 26
Location: Fairborn Community Park East: 501-509 E. Dayton-Yellow Spring Road, Fairborn
Description: This weekend’s White Trash and Whitewalls Car Show will feature a variety of hot rods, imported cars, motorcycles and more. Spectators get in free, but guests can enter their vehicle into the contest for $20.
Shawnee Hills annual Lake Festival
When: 10 a.m. July 26
Location: 4153 Beach Trail, Jamestown
Description: Shawnee Hills will host its annual Lake Festival this weekend. There will be basketball and volleyball tournaments, a ski show, live music and more.
When I See Me BIPOC Children’s Book Fair
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July 26
Location: Dayton Metro Library West Branch: 300 Abbey Ave., Dayton
Description: Dayton Metro Library is scheduled to host a book fair this weekend highlighting works written by BIPOC authors, which stands for black, indigenous and people of color. The authors of several featured books will be available for signings. There will also be panels discussing ways to write for young BIPOC readers and the basics of publishing children’s books.
Family Fun Fest at Treasure Aisles Flea Market
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. July 26
Location: 320 N. Garver Road, Monroe
Description: Face painting, a bounce house, food trucks and more will be offered at Treasure Aisles Flea Market’s upcoming Family Fun Fest. There will also be free popcorn and party favors, while supplies last.
Canal Days Bicentennial Festival
When: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. July 26
Location: Downtown Middletown
Description: Celebrating the 200th anniversary of the Miami and Erie Canal’s groundbreaking, Middletown’s Canal Days will offer a variety of events throughout the day, including a parade, car show and festival.
Harmony Women’s Recovery ‘The Gauntlet’
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. July 27
Location: 2366 Glenarm Ave., Dayton
Description: Addiction treatment center Harmony Women’s Recovery will host a family-friendly field day event this weekend at the Lohrey Recreation Center. Teams of four to six will compete in various challenges throughout the day to earn points, such as tug of war and musical chairs. This event is open to the public.
