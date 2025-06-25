Things to do in Dayton this weekend | June 27-29, 2025

TheatreLab Dayton presents “Chicago”

When: June 26-29

Location: 4916 National Road, Clayton

Description: TheatreLab Dayton will perform a production of the classic Broadway musical “Chicago” this weekend at Northmont Community Auditorium. The show is a satire of the criminal justice system and stardom set during the Roaring Twenties.

Downtown Urbana’s Fashion Bash: Summer Edition

When: June 26-28

Location: 40 Monument Square, Urbana

Description: Guests at this weekend’s Urbana Fashion Bash can explore 12 different boutiques offering different styles of clothing and jewelry. Attendees will also receive a passport they can stamp at each location for a chance to win a grand prize. Each stamp requires a minimum purchase of $10.

Luau Weekend at Land of Illusion

When: June 27-29

Location: 8762 Thomas Road, Middletown

Description: Land of Illusion’s Aqua Adventures water park will celebrate summertime with a Hawaiian-themed event. Within the park’s man-made beach, there will be tropical music, pineapple drinks and more.

The Fab Four: USA Meets the Beatles

When: 8 p.m. June 27

Location: 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights

Description: The Rose Music Center at The Heights will host Beatles tribute band The Fab Four this weekend. The show will celebrate the Beatles’ first trip to America and include a performance of the complete “Meet the Beatles” album. Hits from the band’s later years will also be played.

1572 Cruise In

When: 5-9 p.m. June 27

Location: 10612 OH 73, Waynesville

Description: The 1572 Roadhouse Barbeque, located next to the Ohio Renaissance Park, will host a Cruise In event. Guests are encouraged to bring their car, truck or bike and enjoy live music and barbecue.

Star Spangled Heights 2025

When: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. June 28

Location: Thomas A. Cloud Park: 4707 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights

Description: Huber Heights will celebrate Fourth of July early with several activities this weekend. A parade will begin at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Chambersburg Road and Brandt Pike, with the route ending at the intersection of Nebraska Avenue and Brandt Pike. Huber Heights will also host a Fourth of July Festival beginning at noon at Thomas A. Cloud Park, followed by fireworks show at 10 p.m.

Little Tokyo in the Mall at Fairfield Commons

When: Noon June 28

Location: 2727 Fairfield Commons, Beavercreek

Description: This Saturday, the Mall at Fairfield Commons will transform into “Little Tokyo” for the day. An area will be set up for local artists to sell their creations, alongside a section where guests can play video games new and old. There will also be a cosplay exhibition, car show, after party and more.

Springfield Summer Arts Festival “Celebrate Springfield”

When: 5-10 p.m. June 28

Location: 202 N. Limestone St., Suite 301

Description: The Springfield Arts Council will honor the city’s artists at this weekend’s “Celebrate Springfield” event. There will be live music from Allison Road and other area bands, local vendors and more.

Madison Park Live

When: 6-10 p.m. June 28

Location: 301 S. Broadway St., Trotwood

Description: The first installment of this summer’s Madison Park Live event series, set to feature The LeVert Experience, will take place this weekend. This event has free admission, but guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs. The series will continue on July 12 and Aug. 16.

KidszFest 2025

When: Noon-5 p.m. June 29

Location: 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

Description: Fraze Pavilion will host this free, circus-themed event. There will be workshops, hands-on activities and more.