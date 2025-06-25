Things to do in Dayton this weekend | June 27-29, 2025

This weekend, there will be many events taking place across the Dayton area including concerts, theater, festivals and more.
Here’s a look at what’s happening:
TheatreLab Dayton presents “Chicago”
When: June 26-29
Location: 4916 National Road, Clayton
Description: TheatreLab Dayton will perform a production of the classic Broadway musical “Chicago” this weekend at Northmont Community Auditorium. The show is a satire of the criminal justice system and stardom set during the Roaring Twenties.
Downtown Urbana’s Fashion Bash: Summer Edition
When: June 26-28
Location: 40 Monument Square, Urbana
Description: Guests at this weekend’s Urbana Fashion Bash can explore 12 different boutiques offering different styles of clothing and jewelry. Attendees will also receive a passport they can stamp at each location for a chance to win a grand prize. Each stamp requires a minimum purchase of $10.
Luau Weekend at Land of Illusion
When: June 27-29
Location: 8762 Thomas Road, Middletown
Description: Land of Illusion’s Aqua Adventures water park will celebrate summertime with a Hawaiian-themed event. Within the park’s man-made beach, there will be tropical music, pineapple drinks and more.
The Fab Four: USA Meets the Beatles
When: 8 p.m. June 27
Location: 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights
Description: The Rose Music Center at The Heights will host Beatles tribute band The Fab Four this weekend. The show will celebrate the Beatles’ first trip to America and include a performance of the complete “Meet the Beatles” album. Hits from the band’s later years will also be played.
When: 5-9 p.m. June 27
Location: 10612 OH 73, Waynesville
Description: The 1572 Roadhouse Barbeque, located next to the Ohio Renaissance Park, will host a Cruise In event. Guests are encouraged to bring their car, truck or bike and enjoy live music and barbecue.
When: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. June 28
Location: Thomas A. Cloud Park: 4707 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights
Description: Huber Heights will celebrate Fourth of July early with several activities this weekend. A parade will begin at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Chambersburg Road and Brandt Pike, with the route ending at the intersection of Nebraska Avenue and Brandt Pike. Huber Heights will also host a Fourth of July Festival beginning at noon at Thomas A. Cloud Park, followed by fireworks show at 10 p.m.
Little Tokyo in the Mall at Fairfield Commons
When: Noon June 28
Location: 2727 Fairfield Commons, Beavercreek
Description: This Saturday, the Mall at Fairfield Commons will transform into “Little Tokyo” for the day. An area will be set up for local artists to sell their creations, alongside a section where guests can play video games new and old. There will also be a cosplay exhibition, car show, after party and more.
Springfield Summer Arts Festival “Celebrate Springfield”
When: 5-10 p.m. June 28
Location: 202 N. Limestone St., Suite 301
Description: The Springfield Arts Council will honor the city’s artists at this weekend’s “Celebrate Springfield” event. There will be live music from Allison Road and other area bands, local vendors and more.
When: 6-10 p.m. June 28
Location: 301 S. Broadway St., Trotwood
Description: The first installment of this summer’s Madison Park Live event series, set to feature The LeVert Experience, will take place this weekend. This event has free admission, but guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs. The series will continue on July 12 and Aug. 16.
When: Noon-5 p.m. June 29
Location: 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering
Description: Fraze Pavilion will host this free, circus-themed event. There will be workshops, hands-on activities and more.
