Things to do in Dayton this weekend | May 2-4, 2025

When: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. May 2

Location: Riverfront Park: 1 Water St., Miamisburg

Details: The city of Miamisburg will host a special look at its new Riverfront Park at this weekend’s Great Miami Riverway Summit. Featuring keynote speaker Sarah Milligan-Toffler, guests will be able to try local food, connect with local business owners and more.

Cost: $100-$125

When: May 2-4

Location: 2nd Street Market: 600 E. Second St., Dayton

Details: Hosted by Wegerzyn Gardens, this multi-day event will offer both annuals and perennials for purchase. Garden foundation members will have early access to the event from 8-11 a.m. Friday.

Cost: Free

When: 8 p.m. May 2-3, 2 p.m. May 4

Location: 115 Wright Station Way, suite three, Springboro

Details: Guests can see a famous tale of mystery at Springboro Community Theatre’s production of “Murder On The Orient Express” this weekend. The Hercule Poirot story, one of author Agatha Christie’s most popular, has been adapted numerous times across film, stage and even gaming.

Cost: $18-$20

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. May 3

Location: 104 Front St., Dayton

Details: Local food trucks such as Claybourne Grill, Suga and Slices, Queen’s Table and more will offer brunch-themed items at this weekend’s Brunch Food Truck Festival. Seating will be available at the venue’s beer garden.

Cost: Free

When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. May 3

Location: 1373 Central Ave., Middletown

Details: Crooked Dog Comics in Middletown will not only celebrate its first anniversary this weekend, but Free Comic Book Day as well. Guests can pick up free, brand-new comics from all major publishers, and receive 25% off all back issues. The first five customers will also receive a gift bag.

Cost: Free

When: Noon May 3

Location: 61 W. Franklin St., Centerville

Details: To celebrate Mother’s Day, Fairy Godmother Events and Manna Uptown will come together to host a teatime with fan-favorite princesses. The event will feature story times, sing-alongs and more.

Cost: $65-$75

When: 5 p.m. May 3. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

Location: Dayton Convention Center: 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: Gem City Roller Derby’s first home game of the season will take place at the Dayton Convention Center this weekend. This double-header will have both of the organization’s teams go against the two teams from Athens Roller Derby. Concessions will be available.

Cost: $8-$19

When: Noon-6 p.m. May 4

Location: 27 N. Mechanic St., Lebanon

Details: This tour will take visitors across Lebanon as they see eight historic homes built from the 1800s to the early 1900s. A wide variety of architectural styles will be explored, from Greek Revival to High Victorian.

Cost: $20

When: 1-2 p.m. May 4

Location: 48 High St., Dayton

Details: The Dayton Society of Artists will host a beginner-friendly drawing class this weekend. Guests will be provided all required materials. This event will focus on a specific theme or technique, but experimentation is encouraged.

Cost: $30 for non-members and $20 for members

When: 1-4 p.m. May 4

Location: 4464 Indian Ripple Road, Beavercreek

Details: In reference to the line “May the Force be with you,” May 4 is known to many as Star Wars Day. To celebrate, On par Entertainment will host a costume party, complete with trivia testing guests’ knowledge on a galaxy far, far away.

Cost: Free