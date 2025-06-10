Summer Passport in Dayton: 70 local businesses participating

To begin the challenge, all participants have to do is pick up a Downtown Dayton Summer Passport at one of the selected locations: The Second Street Market Welcome Wagon, Day Air Ballpark, the Schuster Center Box Office, The Levitt Pavilion, The RiverScape MetroPark Café, Heart Mercantile, Rabbit Hole Books or the Downtown Dayton Partnership Office.

Each passport can be filled with up to 16 stamps. To receive a stamp, participants visit one of 70 local businesses taking part in the program. This includes Blind Bob’s, The Contemporary Dayton, The Dublin Pub, Jimmy John’s, Omega Music, Yellow Cab Tavern and many more. A full list can be found online.

After 16 visits and completing their collection, participants can drop their passports off at any of the aforementioned pickup locations.

Each drop off point will have a limited number of of prize packs to give out to those with completed booklets, each worth $25 or more.

Additionally, each completed booklet will be entered into a drawing for a selection of grand prizes, including a season pass to the MetroParks Ice ice rinks, $250 in downtown dollars and more. Participants can even win a chance to use the Levitt Pavilion’s T-shirt canon.

Passports must be turned in by Sept. 12 to be entered in the giveaway. For more information, visit downtowndayton.org/passport.