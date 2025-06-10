Breaking: Owners close Thai Street Noodles in Kettering; family to open new restaurant in Troy

Summer Passport in Dayton: 70 local businesses participating

The Downtown Dayton Partnership's Summer Passport program runs now through Sept. 12.

The Downtown Dayton Partnership's Summer Passport program runs now through Sept. 12.
Arts & Entertainment
By
Updated 2 minutes ago
X

The Downtown Dayton Partnership’s new Summer Passport program is a means of getting folks to one of 70 local businesses.

Participants can win various prizes by visiting them now through Sept. 12.

ExploreSee also: Cross-stitch store and book shop to open in Dayton Arcade

To begin the challenge, all participants have to do is pick up a Downtown Dayton Summer Passport at one of the selected locations: The Second Street Market Welcome Wagon, Day Air Ballpark, the Schuster Center Box Office, The Levitt Pavilion, The RiverScape MetroPark Café, Heart Mercantile, Rabbit Hole Books or the Downtown Dayton Partnership Office.

Each passport can be filled with up to 16 stamps. To receive a stamp, participants visit one of 70 local businesses taking part in the program. This includes Blind Bob’s, The Contemporary Dayton, The Dublin Pub, Jimmy John’s, Omega Music, Yellow Cab Tavern and many more. A full list can be found online.

After 16 visits and completing their collection, participants can drop their passports off at any of the aforementioned pickup locations.

Each drop off point will have a limited number of of prize packs to give out to those with completed booklets, each worth $25 or more.

The Downtown Dayton Partnership's Summer Passport program runs now through Sept. 12. Contributed

icon to expand image

Additionally, each completed booklet will be entered into a drawing for a selection of grand prizes, including a season pass to the MetroParks Ice ice rinks, $250 in downtown dollars and more. Participants can even win a chance to use the Levitt Pavilion’s T-shirt canon.

The Downtown Dayton Partnership's Summer Passport Program runs now through Sept 12. Contributed

icon to expand image

Passports must be turned in by Sept. 12 to be entered in the giveaway. For more information, visit downtowndayton.org/passport.

In Other News
1
59th Annual Summer Arts Festival kicks off with local singer/songwriter
2
Father’s Day events in the region this weekend include cars, whiskey...
3
10 great events in Dayton this weekend: Disneyana, Water Street...
4
In the face of rising challenges, Dayton’s LGBTQ+ community stands...
5
30 concerts to check out this summer: Hozier, Stevie Nicks, Luke Bryan...

About the Author

Alex Cutler is a graduate of Sinclair Community college, with degrees in Communication and Multimedia Journalism. Alex looks to continue his education and career in the near future.