PHOTOS: Take a look at the food at Bacon Fest

Just over a dozen food trucks on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024 put their spin on what it means to have bacon at the forefront during Bacon Fest at the Fraze Pavilion in Kettering. NATALIE JONES/STAFF
