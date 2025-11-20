11 Wendy’s restaurants in Dayton area to offer free food for ‘Community Day’ on Friday

Participating restaurants include:

3220 Dayton Xenia Road in Beavercreek

510 Upper Lewisburg in Brookville

393 N. Broad St. in Fairborn

8201 State Route 235 in Huber Heights

4003 Wilmington Pike in Kettering

220 S. Heincke Road in Miamisburg

3190 Towne Blvd. in Middletown

6199 Wilmington Pike in Sugarcreek Twp.

383 E. National Road in Vandalia

731 E. Dixie Ave. in West Carrollton

890 W. Central Ave. in Springboro

This news comes after Spark Restaurants, a Wendy’s franchise partner, launched #WeHeardYou — a new initiative to reconnect with community members.

“Over the past few months, our teams have been reading every comment, every concern, and every piece of feedback. We want our guests to know their voices matter,” said Wynter Robinson, director of marketing for Spark Restaurants. “Community Day is our way of showing up, saying thank you, and inviting everyone to see and feel the improvements for themselves.”

After listening to customer concerns, each participating restaurant made improvements to service, staffing, operations and hospitality.

“We listened, we fixed what needed fixing, and we are committed to being better neighbors, better partners, and a true part of the fabric of each town we serve,” the press release stated.

In addition to Community Day, Wendy’s is celebrating Customer Appreciation Week now through Nov. 23. Participating restaurants are offering customers a free item each day with purchase.

Natalie Jones writes about food and dining in Southwest Ohio with an emphasis on the Dayton region. She may be reached at natalie.jones@coxinc.com.

FOOD & DINING EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Sign up for our free food and dining email newsletter by Reporter Natalie Jones, which hits inboxes on Wednesdays. Visit the website and click “my account.”

DaytonDailyNews.com