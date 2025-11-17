Jubie’s ‘Hot Honeycomb’ ice cream named ‘Flavor of the Year’ at national award ceremony

The ice cream flavor features Tasty Bacon’s food truck’s millionaire’s glaze, hot honey and honeycomb chips from Winans Coffee & Chocolate.

The flavor was first released in June and brought back in July.

Flavor of the Year is the highest award given at Conecon. Hundreds of ice cream professionals and aspiring dessert entrepreneurs from across the nation were given the opportunity to vote on this award.

In addition to being the national award winner for Flavor of the Year, Hot Honeycomb was also the regional award winner for the Midwest region.

Jubie’s Creamery was also recognized as the Grandmaster Ice Cream Maker for its Vanilla, Chocolate and Strawberry ice cream flavors.

“These classic three flavors are tested by actual dairy experts and scored according to FDA food safety and quality standards for flavor, body, and texture,” Yarkony wrote. “We’ve gotten a blue ribbon for the past three years meaning our flavors are not only considered incredibly high quality, but we have also demonstrated great consistency in our production practices.”

The judging process was overseen by Dr. Sam Alcaine of Cornell University and the judging panels included seasoned ice cream business owners, a release from the North American Ice Cream Association stated.

“Being recognized on national stage is a testament to the hard work and creativity of Jubie’s Creamery team. Their dedication to creating exceptional ice cream delights continues to inspire both the industry and their loyal customers,” the release stated.

Jubie’s Creamery has two brick-and-mortar locations in the Dayton region: 471 W. Dayton Yellow Springs Road in Fairborn and 79 Foss Way in Troy.

