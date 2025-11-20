Lalo’s Mexican Restaurant to open in West Dayton near Rut’s drive-thru

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Cesar Pedroza, who owns the restaurant with his brother, Eduardo, and sister, Gabriela, said this has been a dream.

“We wanted to open a restaurant. That was the dream that we had,” Pedroza said. “We just didn’t have the opportunity to do it, but now the opportunity came up and we see here, especially on this side of Dayton, there’s not many dine-in restaurants.”

The brothers have worked in the restaurant industry for nearly 30 years. They previously lived in Georgia and South Carolina before moving to Ohio about 10 years ago.

“People can expect a warm, family atmosphere,” Pedroza said.

The brothers will be operating the restaurant with the help of their family.

“We want everyone to walk in (and) feel like they’re entering their house,” Pedroza said. “That’s what we want — good food, good energy and a good connection."

As for the food, customers can expect typical Mexican cuisine such as fajitas, quesadillas and birria tacos. The restaurant will have a full-service bar with margaritas.

“It’s going to have our touch,” Pedroza said. “Most of the recipes come from family.”

Pedroza’s family is originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco. Their father had worked in the restaurant industry before the brothers followed suit.

Providing excellent customer service and being there for the community is important to The Pedroza family.

“Something that we want to enjoy, we want everyone to be enjoying,” Pedroza said.

MORE DETAILS

Lalo’s Mexican Restaurant will be open 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The owners haven’t decided if they will be open on Sundays. If they are, the restaurant will operate 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

For more information and updates, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.

