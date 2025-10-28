Last chance to eat at Indigo, a food vendor inside The Silos that is closing

Indigo, a concept by Ordinarie Fare, features a variety of items including seasonal farm-to-table salads, grain bowls, West-Coast inspired burritos and a line of herbal “elixirs.” NATALIE JONES/STAFF

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

Indigo, a concept by Ordinarie Fare, features a variety of items including seasonal farm-to-table salads, grain bowls, West-Coast inspired burritos and a line of herbal "elixirs."
1 hour ago
Indigo, a food vendor at The Silos in downtown Dayton, is closing after service on Sunday, Nov. 2.

“...this season of life and work is coming to a close so a new one can begin,” Katie Mathews, the owner of Indigo, wrote in an Oct. 9 Instagram post.

She said they will not be looking for a new space.

Indigo will be open 4-9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 4-11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.

“From the very beginning, they’ve been an important part of our story — helping shape the spirit, flavor, and community that make The Silos what it is today," a statement from the food hall states. “Their creativity, hard work, and presence have left a lasting mark on our space and on everyone who’s enjoyed their food and hospitality.”

Indigo, a concept by Ordinarie Fare, features a variety of items such as seasonal farm-to-table salads, grain bowls, West-Coast inspired burritos and a line of herbal “elixirs.”

The menu is entirely gluten-free and designed to ground the body with plant-forward food.

“We are so grateful, for all of the people we met along the way, for your support as customers and friends, for the creativity we were able to express and share with our community, and for the personal growth it fostered,” Mathews wrote.

She opened Ordinarie Fare in 2020 after starting an Instagram page to document her food journey. This was at a time when Mathews had changed her diet because she was nursing her daughter, who had many food allergies.

She eventually started doing pop-ups throughout the community and was located inside Shoppe Smitten in Oakwood for 16 months.

Before opening inside The Silos, Mathews had a location at 2nd Street Market, operated a food truck and provided a meal delivery service.

“To settle into a space at The Silos as Indigo feels like a coming together of the highest and best of every iteration of our business,” she said at the time.

Indigo is one of four food vendors located at The Silos, 810 E. First St. Other vendors include The Burger Bistro by Cece’s Kitchen, KungFu BBQ and Nood Bar by Chef Dane.

“As their time with us comes to a close, this transition also opens a new opportunity for a future vendor to join our growing community at The Silos,” the owners said.

For the next concept, they’re looking for an independently owned and operated food business that’s ready to grow beyond the pop-up or food truck format.

“The ideal operator is passionate about community, brings creativity to the table, and adds diversity to The Silos’ existing vendor lineup,” the owners said. “We’re always seeking operators who have a genuine passion for serving others, can remain agile in a fast-paced environment, and are constantly looking for ways to improve and evolve.”

The space that will be available does not include a hood, but has room for ovens, hot plates and cold prep lines.

Those interested should complete the following form: forms.gle/ZRX9C88nVhapdChNA.

Natalie Jones writes about food and dining in Southwest Ohio with an emphasis on the Dayton region. She may be reached at natalie.jones@coxinc.com.

