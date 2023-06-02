BreakingNews
Foodbank to host drive-thru food distribution at Trotwood’s old Salem Mall Thursday

PHOTOS: Take a look inside El Toro Express near Dayton Mall

1 / 20
El Toro Express, located at 21 N. Springboro Pike in Miamisburg near the Dayton Mall, is a fast-casual restaurant offering build-your-own tacos, nachos, burritos and more. NATALIE JONES/STAFF
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top