The cake that speaks so you don’t have to

Again, nothing like his mother, he bought one chocolate and one vanilla boxed cake mix and the corresponding premade frosting. I held my tongue as he created his contrasting confection because the main idea is that he’s doing the extra credit, not that he’s using preservative-laden, fake-vanilla tasting pre-made mixes when we could make a gorgeous one from scratch. We choose our main ideas, what we pay attention to, and the extra credit, that’s the thing.

He left for the day with a tall chocolate and vanilla tower of a cake tucked away in a cake carrier, looking like a proper Southern lady on her way to the neighborhood potluck. To my surprise, and his younger sibling’s disappointment, he came home with not even a crumb in the carrier.

He explained that once he had submitted the cake to his teacher for extra credit, he brought what was left to his next class. Hungry teen after hungry teen spied the cake while slogging through engineering homework and asked for a slice. Friends or not, when cake enters the chat, all bets are off.

There were strangers, friends, cheerleaders, upper classmen; all reaching for the makeshift servingware and sinking into those store bought layers I tried my best not to judge.

I imagine a low wave of “thanks, bro.” was muttered as they made their way back to their seats.

His extra credit project had shown him in real time some of the reasons I’m so in love with cooking. It is the perfect introduction. Though he didn’t intend it as such, “I have cake.” is the perfect sentiment when you don’t know what to say. It is its own statement.

Sharing food means, “I want to be friends.” It means, “I’m generous and caring and kind and I like to share.” all without saying a word. The cake speaks so you don’t have to.

It literally and figuratively brings people together. Just watch what happens when you’re at a rooftop bar in Paris, as I was for my fortieth birthday, with a slurry of strangers from all around the globe and you buy two bottles of champagne and just say, “grab a glass from the bar.” All of a sudden, strangers are friends, at least for the night.

The conversations and greetings that have happened over cake, or pie, or stew are countless. There have been friendships forged, inventions created, and business deals signed; all with plates and cutlery to set the scene.

While I do not fancy myself a baker, I do love a cake that comes together in less than fifteen minutes. Unfussy cakes like these prove we need not mess with box mixes. My favorites are the kind that whip up in one bowl without a single superfluous step. My banana bread is mixed in less than ten minutes. I make chocolate chip cookies in fourteen minutes, start to finish. And this cake is no different. A very basic vanilla batter is poured into a pie pan. Why a pie pan? I’m not exactly sure, except that Martha Stewart wrote the instructions and we do not question the queen. It’s topped with seasonal berries ideally. But, in reality, I’ve used thawed frozen strawberries with near perfect results. Remember, we are making friends over cake; not fussing over cake. Before baking, sprinkle a couple tablespoons of sugar over the whole thing. The result is the fastest, crowd-loved cake that tastes vaguely like the best old-fashioned sugar cookie - but with pockets of jammy berries.

Of course, sharing a cake was not my son’s intention (he would have delighted in leftovers) - he was merely trying to collect extra credit. But, something tells me I’ll catch him in the kitchen more often. I just hope it’s not with a box mix.

”But First, Food” columnist Whitney Kling is a recipe developer who lives in southwest Ohio with her four kids and a cat and is developing a food memoir that’s ever-nearing completion. If she’s not playing tennis or at a yoga class, she’s in the kitchen creating something totally addictive — and usually writing about it.

STRAWBERRY (OR ANY FRUIT) CAKE

This cake isn’t overly sweet so my kids often eat the leftovers for breakfast. But, as a dessert, it really is best with some vanilla ice cream or fresh whipped cream. I also love it with plums or nectarines. Original recipe by Martha Stewart.

Cook Time: 1 hour and 15 minutes

Serves: 8-10

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and butter a pie plate or 9 inch cake pan. Whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt. With a hand mixer, mix the butter and 1 cup of sugar until light and fluffy. With the mixer on low add in the egg, milk, and vanilla. Slowly add the flour mixture until everything is incorporated. Do not overmix. Pour batter into prepared dish. Arrange fruit in a single layer, trying to cover the majority of the surface. Sprinkle 2 tablespoons of sugar over fruit. Bake cake for 40 minutes, or until a knife comes clean when center is tested.