Gem City Living | 16 St. Patrick’s Day events and other things to do in Dayton ☘️

By
1 hour ago
Hello, readers!

Feeling lucky and ready to party? This week’s Gem City Living newsletter kicks off with a roundup of 16 St. Patrick’s Day events across Dayton.

The Dublin Pub, located at 300 Wayne Ave. in Dayton’s Oregon District, will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Sunday, March 16 and Monday, March 17, 2025. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

From Dublin Pub’s 27th annual celebration in the Oregon District to pub crawls in Springboro and Troy, we have you covered. Click here. Have fun, be safe and don’t forget to wear green!

This week’s edition also spotlights the NCAA’s First Four festivities, Dayton’s Battle of the Bands finale, a social justice-inspired Dayton Philharmonic concert, and the latest festival news from Kings Island.

Let us know what you think. If you have thoughts, feedback or news tips, please email me at Russell.Florence@coxinc.com.

***

😊Around Town: Top events in the Dayton region this weekend

Musician and comedian Danae Hays will perform at 8 p.m. March 15 at the Victoria Theatre. JEREMY RYAN/CONTRIBUTED

Comedian Danae Hays, a Kids Entrepreneur Expo, a watercolor exhibit in Springboro, and a tribute to Tom Petty and John Cougar Mellencamp are among top events this weekend. Click here.

🏀Around Town: Dayton will be bustling next week with First Four and other entertainment events

The First Four of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship at UD Arena will take place on March 18 and 19, 2025. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

It’s time for another addictive round of March Madness as the First Four of the NCAA basketball tournament returns to UD Arena next week. The 2025 Big Hoopla will get things started Sunday. For more details including how you can watch teams practice before the big games, click here.

🎶Music: Last words of John Crawford III, Trayvon Martin and other Black men set to music this weekend at Schuster Center

John Crawford III

Composer Joel Thompson’s “Seven Last Words of the Unarmed,” inspired by the final words of seven Black men, is the centerpiece of Dayton Philharmonic’s “Requiem” concert Friday and Saturday at the Schuster Center. Click here.

🎶Music: Empire Pool wins 2025 Dayton Battle of the Bands

After six weeks of preliminary rounds, and taking home the win in the Funk / Jam / Reggae / Ska category the week prior, Empire Pool was voted the 2025 Dayton Battle of the Bands winner. Photo credit: Victoria Swearingen

Empire Pool was voted the 2025 Dayton Battle of the Bands winner March 8 at the Brightside Music and Event Venue. You can also check them out this summer at Levitt Pavilion. Click here.

🎢Outdoors: Kings Island announces return of Halloween Haunt, Winterfest

Kings Island Winterfest. CONTRIBUTED

Kings Island, which opens for the season April 19, has announced plans for the 25th anniversary of Hauntfest and long-running Winterfest. Click here.

📷Around Town: Photo exhibit ‘In Dreams’ captures fleeting moments suspended between sleep and waking

"Beauty Is A Wound", 30 x 30 inch photograph by Matthew Collins. Part of his solo exhibit "In Dreams" at the Yellow Springs Art Council through March 30.

Yellow Springs-based photographer Matthew Collins’ exhibit, “In Dreams,” explores “quiet moments” and is on view at the Yellow Springs Arts Council. Click here.

⭐Community Gems: Nominate someone who is making a difference

Dayton Daily News Community Gems logo

The Dayton Daily News Community Gems initiative highlights people who give their time and effort to improve the lives of their neighbors and community. Do you know someone like this in your community? Follow this link to nominate them.

🍽️Food & Dining: 2025 fish fry events in Montgomery, Miami, Greene and Warren counties

Email fish fry events information to amy.burzynski@coxinc.com and ddnnews@coxinc.com. iSTOCK PHOTO

Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lenten fish fry events are being scheduled across the region. Check out our list here.

🚶‍♀Outdoors: Greene County parks series was inspired by a TikTok video of a rave hike

Celebrating fun and the winter weather in costume for a Wacky Wayfarer hike. CONTRIBUTED

The Wacky Wayfarer series courtesy of Greene County Parks & Trails is having a lot of fun bringing out the inner child in adult hikers. Click here.

🎶Music: ‘We’re not going anywhere’: Dayton Gay Men’s Chorus to perform in solidarity with other LGBTQ+ choruses across Ohio

Dayton Gay Men’s Chorus. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

The Dayton Gay Men’s Chorus will join three other LGBTQIA+ choruses across Ohio for a special one-night concert titled “Heart of Ohio” on March 22 in Columbus. Click here.

🎶Music: Ian Benjamin returns to local stage for night of iconic piano hits

Dayton native Ian Benjamin will perform pop classics Sunday, March 16 in Centerville. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Dayton native and Wright State University graduate Ian Benjamin, a singer-pianist, will perform an evening of pop standards from singer-songwriters like Elton John and Billy Joel. Click here.

🎶Music: Counting Crows to perform at Fraze Pavilion in June

Counting Crows will perform at Fraze Pavilion in Kettering on June 11, 2025. (Source: thatericalper.com)

Popular ‘90s band Counting Crows is hitting the road this summer and will perform their only Ohio stop June 11 at Kettering’s Fraze Pavilion. The concert will feature special guest The Gaslight Anthem. Click here.

🎞️Film: ‘Dirty Dancing Live’ in Springfield will be a showing of the movie with a concert

"Dirty Dancing Live," a concert version of the classic film with live singers and a band who perform while the movie plays, will take place March 14 at the Clark State Performing Arts Center. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

You’re encouraged to have the time of your life as “Dirty Dancing in Concert” takes place March 14 at the Clark State Performing Arts Center in Springfield. Click here.

📷Photos: 2025 Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale at The Brightside, Bockfest 2025 at Mother Stewart’s Brewing and 2025 St. Paddy’s Beer Crawl in downtown Tipp City

Mother Stewart’s Brewing, located at 102 W. Columbia St. in downtown Springfield, hosted its 6th annual BockFest on Friday, March 7 and Saturday, March 8, 2025. The Chardon Polka Band, “the most feared polka band in the land”, played two sets each night to celebrate the brewery’s Fainting Goat Doppelbock beer. Here are some highlights from Friday. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

The Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale happened at The Brightside Music & Event Venue March 8.

Mother Stewart’s Brewing in downtown Springfield hosted its 6th annual BockFest on March 7 and 8.

The Downtown Tipp City Partnership hosted its 8th annual St. Paddy’s Beer Crawl on March 7.

🪧ICYMI: ‘Together we will prevail’: Crowd turns out for International Women’s Day rally

A Dayton rally was held at Courthouse Square Saturday, March 8, International Women's Day. Photo by Russell Florence Jr.

Credit: Russell Florence

Credit: Russell Florence

Hundreds rallied March 8 at Courthouse Square in support of women’s rights in celebration of International Women’s Day. Click here.

