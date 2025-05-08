Gem City Living | 38 free concerts at Levitt Pavilion and more events around Dayton region 🎶

Levitt Pavilion takes pride in building community through music and this year is no exception. From country, blues and funk to gospel, soul and reggae there’ll be something for everyone to enjoy this spring and summer on the lawn. Click here.

Beyond music, Levitt plans to present Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” performed by Gem City Groundlings, Dayton’s emerging professional theater troupe devoted to the Bard.

Take a look at photos from the Levitt season announcement concert that took place May 1 featuring Dayton-based rock group Subterranean. Click here.

This week’s newsletter also spotlights Dayton Art Institute, Dayton Ballet, Dayton Diaper Depot, Dayton Playhouse, Kings Island and the hit film “Sinners” featuring an acclaimed local connection.

Let us know what you think. If you have thoughts, feedback or news tips, please email me at Russell.Florence@coxinc.com.

🩰Around Town: Things to do in Dayton this weekend

Dayton Ballet’s spring repertory concert, including a world premiere choreographed by Dayton Contemporary Dance Company Associate Artistic Director Qarrianne Blayr, is among top events this weekend along with options ranging from comedy and festivals to film and wrestling. Click here.

🎭Theater: This week in Dayton arts: 5 key things to know

“The Unsinkable Molly Brown” is the show we didn’t know we needed. The classic musical feels fresh and relevant at the Dayton Playhouse complete with a knockout star turn by Jackie Randall. Click here.

🍽️ Food and Dining: Make your Mother’s Day 2025 meal plans

Many restaurants across the region are gearing up for Mother’s Day. Check out our guide to buffets, four-course meals and more. Click here.

🎬Film: ‘Sinners’ movie showcases Centerville HS grad Hannah Beachler’s stunning production design

Centerville High School and Wright State University graduate Hannah Beachler is the first African American to win an Academy Award for production design. Her latest project is the fascinating Warner Bros. blockbuster “Sinners,” a supernatural tale of horror and racism in 1930s Mississippi. Click here.

💖Around Town: Mother Stewart’s to offer Mother’s Day Mimosa Mayhem

Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company in Springfield will host their Mother’s Day Mimosa Mayhem featuring mimosa flights, chocolates, brunch trucks, music and more. Click here.

🚶‍♀️Outdoors: Getting fitness steps and a dose of local history: Dayton walking tours show off city’s downtown

Interested in exploring more of Dayton’s rich history while keeping physically fit? Check out Preservation Dayton’s guided Downtown Dayton Historic Walking Tours. Click here.

🖼️Visual arts: 4 events at the Dayton Art Institute to check out this month

From a book sale to an astrology tour, the Dayton Art Institute is keeping busy in May. Click here.

🎢Outdoors: Multiple Kings Island coasters and rides have major anniversaries this year

Multiple attractions at Kings Island are celebrating major anniversaries. Take a closer look. Click here.

🖼️Around Town: Art fair this weekend in Springfield could be ideal place to get Mother’s Day gift

Springfield’s Mad River Art League will host their annual Spring Art Fair Saturday featuring artist Varin Acevedo of Cleveland offering personalized silhouettes, including pets and people. Click here.

👶Around Town: Local diaper drive this week will support families struggling to purchase necessity

Dayton Diaper Depot is having its Second Annual Mother’s Day Community Diaper Drive through May 10. Find out how you can participate. Click here.

🖼️Visual arts: Painter has goal to inspire deeper thoughts that follow initial impression

Jeremy Long’s paintings are being showcased in a solo show at Dana L. Wiley Gallery at Front Street in downtown Dayton. He describes his vision as adhering to “poetic meaning over novelty.” Click here.

🏠Timeless Dayton: Teacher’s historic Dayton home has been used for on-site art and history lessons

Former American history teacher Shirley Watson wants you to know about her historic home at 19 Linden Avenue. Read more about the home’s history and renovations. Click here.

🎶Music: Cosmo Joe’s hosts weekly open mic reboot of the beloved Rock N Roll Play Date

Cosmo Joe’s Atomic Lounge in downtown Dayton has an open mic night built on “community, creativity, and the spirit of rock and roll.” Find out what makes their idea of open mic so cool. Click here.

📷Photos: Flowers, trees bloom across Dayton area, Derby Day wiener dog races in the Oregon District and A World A’Fair 2025

Some of the best areas to see flowers and trees bloom include Aullwood Garden MetroPark near Englewood, Cox Arboretum MetroPark in Dayton and Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark in Dayton.

The Oregon District’s 7th annual Derby Day Running of the Wieners happened May 3.

The 52nd annual A World A’Fair took place May 2-4 at the Greene County Fairgrounds and Expo Center in Xenia.

🎬ICYMI: 5 streaming movies and TV shows about the pope

The election of a new pope is underway. It’s tough to know the outcome but I highly recommend watching the Oscar-winning drama “Conclave” for a deeper look at the potential infighting and spiritual debates probably happening inside the Vatican. Click here.

