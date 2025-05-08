Breaking: Dayton will buy former nightclub for new downtown police station near Oregon District

Gem City Living | 38 free concerts at Levitt Pavilion and more events around Dayton region 🎶

By
53 minutes ago
Hello, readers!

This week’s Gem City Living newsletter kicks off with Levitt Pavilion’s 2025 season announcement — a diverse lineup of 38 free concerts from May 31 through Sept. 15 in the heart of downtown Dayton.

Levitt Pavilion takes pride in building community through music and this year is no exception. From country, blues and funk to gospel, soul and reggae there’ll be something for everyone to enjoy this spring and summer on the lawn. Click here.

Dayton’s own Subterranean played a concert on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at Levitt Pavilion in downtown Dayton in celebration of Levitt’s Eichelberger 2025 Season Announcement of 38 free concerts. The evening kicked off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the venue’s new concession stand, constructed from repurposed shipping containers. The mural on the exterior of the concession stand was designed by Amy Deal and painted by Atalie Gagnet. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Beyond music, Levitt plans to present Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” performed by Gem City Groundlings, Dayton’s emerging professional theater troupe devoted to the Bard.

Take a look at photos from the Levitt season announcement concert that took place May 1 featuring Dayton-based rock group Subterranean. Click here.

This week’s newsletter also spotlights Dayton Art Institute, Dayton Ballet, Dayton Diaper Depot, Dayton Playhouse, Kings Island and the hit film “Sinners” featuring an acclaimed local connection.

Let us know what you think. If you have thoughts, feedback or news tips, please email me at Russell.Florence@coxinc.com.

***

🩰Around Town: Things to do in Dayton this weekend

Dayton Ballet presents "Pointes of View" May 9-10 at the Victoria Theatre. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Dayton Ballet’s spring repertory concert, including a world premiere choreographed by Dayton Contemporary Dance Company Associate Artistic Director Qarrianne Blayr, is among top events this weekend along with options ranging from comedy and festivals to film and wrestling. Click here.

🎭Theater: This week in Dayton arts: 5 key things to know

Jackie Randall (Molly Brown) and cast of the Dayton Playhouse production of "The Unsinkable Molly Brown." Photo by Ray Geiger

Credit: Ray Geiger

Credit: Ray Geiger

“The Unsinkable Molly Brown” is the show we didn’t know we needed. The classic musical feels fresh and relevant at the Dayton Playhouse complete with a knockout star turn by Jackie Randall. Click here.

🍽️ Food and Dining: Make your Mother’s Day 2025 meal plans

Mudlick Tap House on East Third Street in downtown Dayton. NATALIE JONES/STAFF

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

Many restaurants across the region are gearing up for Mother’s Day. Check out our guide to buffets, four-course meals and more. Click here.

🎬Film: ‘Sinners’ movie showcases Centerville HS grad Hannah Beachler’s stunning production design

Academy Award-winning production designer Hannah Beachler. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Centerville High School and Wright State University graduate Hannah Beachler is the first African American to win an Academy Award for production design. Her latest project is the fascinating Warner Bros. blockbuster “Sinners,” a supernatural tale of horror and racism in 1930s Mississippi. Click here.

💖Around Town: Mother Stewart’s to offer Mother’s Day Mimosa Mayhem

Mother’s Day Mimosa Mayhem at Mother Stewart's Brewing Company on Sunday will offer flights of the popular drink, brunch trucks, DJ music and flowers for a complete day out.

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company in Springfield will host their Mother’s Day Mimosa Mayhem featuring mimosa flights, chocolates, brunch trucks, music and more. Click here.

🚶‍♀️Outdoors: Getting fitness steps and a dose of local history: Dayton walking tours show off city’s downtown

Preservation Dayton's new guided Downtown Dayton Historic Walking Tours highlight local history and architecture - D. Juniewicz

Credit: Debbie Juniewicz

Credit: Debbie Juniewicz

Interested in exploring more of Dayton’s rich history while keeping physically fit? Check out Preservation Dayton’s guided Downtown Dayton Historic Walking Tours. Click here.

🖼️Visual arts: 4 events at the Dayton Art Institute to check out this month

The Dayton Art Institute. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

From a book sale to an astrology tour, the Dayton Art Institute is keeping busy in May. Click here.

🎢Outdoors: Multiple Kings Island coasters and rides have major anniversaries this year

Kings Island visitors ride Orion Friday, June 9, 2023 in Mason. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Multiple attractions at Kings Island are celebrating major anniversaries. Take a closer look. Click here.

🖼️Around Town: Art fair this weekend in Springfield could be ideal place to get Mother’s Day gift

Robine Wright will be the featured artist at the Mad River Art League's Spring Art Fair at Mother Stewart's Brewing Company's parking lot on Saturday. A variety of art will be available including an appearance of a silhouette artist who can do work on sight.

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

Springfield’s Mad River Art League will host their annual Spring Art Fair Saturday featuring artist Varin Acevedo of Cleveland offering personalized silhouettes, including pets and people. Click here.

👶Around Town: Local diaper drive this week will support families struggling to purchase necessity

Dayton Diaper Depot is collecting diapers for families. CONTRIBUTED

Dayton Diaper Depot is having its Second Annual Mother’s Day Community Diaper Drive through May 10. Find out how you can participate. Click here.

🖼️Visual arts: Painter has goal to inspire deeper thoughts that follow initial impression

Jeremy Long, "The Concert", Oil on Canvas, 72" x 96". On view at Dana L. Wiley Gallery. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

Jeremy Long’s paintings are being showcased in a solo show at Dana L. Wiley Gallery at Front Street in downtown Dayton. He describes his vision as adhering to “poetic meaning over novelty.” Click here.

🏠Timeless Dayton: Teacher’s historic Dayton home has been used for on-site art and history lessons

The Weldy House is located at 19 Linden Ave in Dayton. CONTRIBUTED

Former American history teacher Shirley Watson wants you to know about her historic home at 19 Linden Avenue. Read more about the home’s history and renovations. Click here.

⭐Community Gems: Nominate someone who is making a difference

Dayton Daily News Community Gems logo

The Dayton Daily News Community Gems initiative highlights people who give their time and effort to improve the lives of their neighbors and community. Do you know someone like this in your community? Follow this link to nominate them.

🎶Music: Cosmo Joe’s hosts weekly open mic reboot of the beloved Rock N Roll Play Date

Todd the Fox playing the Cosmic Rock Play Date at Cosmo Joe's Atomic Lounge, 2025. PHOTO CREDIT: Victoria Harper

Cosmo Joe’s Atomic Lounge in downtown Dayton has an open mic night built on “community, creativity, and the spirit of rock and roll.” Find out what makes their idea of open mic so cool. Click here.

📷Photos: Flowers, trees bloom across Dayton area, Derby Day wiener dog races in the Oregon District and A World A’Fair 2025

Despite the rainy weather, The Oregon District’s 7th annual Derby Day Running of the Wieners happened on Saturday, May 3, 2025. Hosted by The Oregon District Business Association, proceeds from the wiener dog race registration fee went to benefit the Human Society of Greater Dayton and Miami Valley Pit Crew. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Some of the best areas to see flowers and trees bloom include Aullwood Garden MetroPark near Englewood, Cox Arboretum MetroPark in Dayton and Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark in Dayton.

The Oregon District’s 7th annual Derby Day Running of the Wieners happened May 3.

The 52nd annual A World A’Fair took place May 2-4 at the Greene County Fairgrounds and Expo Center in Xenia.

🎬ICYMI: 5 streaming movies and TV shows about the pope

This image released by Focus Features shows Ralph Fiennes in a scene from "Conclave." (Focus Features via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The election of a new pope is underway. It’s tough to know the outcome but I highly recommend watching the Oscar-winning drama “Conclave” for a deeper look at the potential infighting and spiritual debates probably happening inside the Vatican. Click here.

