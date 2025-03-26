Gem City Living | ‘Book of Mormon’ brings naughty fun to Schuster and other events around Dayton 🎭

Co-created by “South Park” duo Trey Parker and Matt Stone, this breezy, irreverent and profane spoof of religion, sexuality, musical theater, pop culture and Africanism thrives on shock value (this show is not for the easily offended). Even so it’s a wonderful laugh riot nonetheless, particularly in Act 2 when “Spooky Mormon Hell Dream” brings Adolph Hitler, Jeffrey Dahmer, Genghis Khan and Johnnie Cochran together with good old-fashioned Broadway razzmatazz complete with dancing Starbucks cups.

Tuesday’s opening night was outstandingly led by Dylan Knight Weaver (Elder Price) and Diego Enrico (Elder Cunningham). Weaver’s chipper swagger (“I Believe” evolved into a full-throttle testimony) and Enrico’s endearing goofiness (“Man Up”) perfectly intertwined. This tour, courtesy of Dayton Live, also features Toledo native Trevor Dorner in multiple roles including Joseph Smith. Performances continue through March 29 at the Schuster Center. To read more about the production click here.

This week’s edition also spotlights the Dayton Winter Blues Fest, art exhibitions in downtown Dayton and Kettering, the latest Kings Island update and Dayton Live’s 2025-26 Broadway Series lineup.

😊Around Town: As warm weather arrives, here are things to do outside in the Dayton region

From the trolls at Aullwood Audubon to various trails and the bygone flavor of Carillon Historical Park, check out our list of places to enjoy as spring becomes warmer. Click here.

🎭Theater: ‘Full Monty,’ ‘Camelot,’ all-female ‘Julius Caesar’ among shows to see across Dayton region in April

Mark your calendars! Area stages throughout April will entice you with epic opera, hilarious musical comedy and an all-female version of a Shakespeare tragedy among others. Click here.

😊Around Town: Best of Dayton 2025

It’s time to nominate your favorites for our Best of Dayton 2025 contest. Nominations continue through March 28 across a broad spectrum of fun categories. We want to hear from you! Click here.

🎶Music: Local, inclusive LGBTQ+ dance party Wiggle Room is a safe space to move

Looking for a place of acceptance to dance and simply be yourself? Check out Wiggle Room happening March 28 at Yellow Cab Tavern. DJ BreezyEZ a.k.a. Khellie B, will provide the hip-hop, R&B and club grooves. Click here.

🎭Theater: Dayton Live announces its 2025-26 Broadway season

Dayton Live’s appealing 2025-26 Broadway Series wonderfully balances the tried and true with something new. The lineup includes “The Wiz” (created with hometown talent), “Les Misérables” and the Tony Award-winning “Suffs,” one of the most timely musicals to come along since “Hamilton.” Click here.

⭐Community Gems: Nominate someone who is making a difference

The Dayton Daily News Community Gems initiative highlights people who give their time and effort to improve the lives of their neighbors and community. Do you know someone like this in your community? Follow this link to nominate them.

🖼️Visual Arts: Why you might connect with the current art exhibitions at Kettering’s Rosewood Arts Center

America’s rustbelt is the inspiration for a pair of solo exhibits at Kettering’s Rosewood Arts Center. Morgan Craig’s large scale oil paintings within “Spectres, Soot, and Simulacrum” and Kathy A. Moore’s paintings “Snow Light/Day and Night” continue through April 12. Click here.

🍽️Food & Dining: 2025 fish fry events in Montgomery, Miami, Greene and Warren counties

Lenten fish fry events are being scheduled across the region. Check out our list here.

🎶Music: Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials to headline Dayton Winter Blues Fest

Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials and the Doug Hart Band will perform March 28 at the Hidden Gem Music Club in Centerville as part of the Dayton Winter Blues Fest. Chicago blues guitarist Lil’ Ed Williams recently opened up about the current state of the blues. Click here.

🖼️Visual Arts: An art exhibit at The Co pushes people to examine the weight of their life choices

The Contemporary Dayton is showcasing the work of Cincinnati-based artist Susan Byrnes in “Lightness and Weight,” a symbolic display encompassing sculptures made from a variety of materials.

The exhibit runs through April 12 but a special listening party will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. March 28 featuring segments of interviews Byrnes conducted with various female artists. Click here.

🎢Outdoors: This iconic Kings Island ride is 99 years old and just got an upgrade

Kings Island is giving a facelift to its Grand Carousel — a ride that is 99 years old. Click here.

😊Around Town: Miami Valley gems to explore when NATO event closes off downtown Dayton

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization parliamentary assembly will be arriving in Dayton in May. The highly anticipated event will also offer tourists and history buffs alike a chance to savor Dayton’s rich history with many places around the city ripe for exploration. Check out our list here.

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦Gem City Family: Check out these local playgrounds that are great for families in the springtime

Columnist Pamela Chandler welcomes spring with a list of top 10 playgrounds to enjoy. Click here.

🎭Theater: Wright State delivers first-rate ‘Alice By Heart’

Wright State University closes its 2024-25 mainstage season with a terrifically mounted production of Duncan Sheik, Steven Sater and Jessie Nelson’s musical “Alice By Heart,” a reimagining of Lewis Carroll’s “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” transplanted to a London underground station during World War II.

The story has an identity crisis (it never fully settles on what it wants to be — a romantic drama or an escapist fantasy?) and Sheik and Sater’s introspective songs aren’t as good as their Tony Award-winning “Spring Awakening” tunes. Even so, Greg Hellems' direction and choreography are excellent and the performances — particularly Cate Lightbody (Alice Spencer/Alice), Aidan Fracker (Alfred Hallam/White Rabbit/March Hare), Juno Brosas (Tabatha/Cheshire Cat) and Sophia Stiles (Clarissa/Queen of Diamonds) — are first-rate. For more information about the production click here.

☀️Festival: Summer Arts Festival turns 59: Schedule includes variety of entertainment, animals and more

Diverse concerts, a familiar musical and other special events are heading to Veterans Park Amphitheater in Springfield beginning June 12. Click here.

🐎Outdoors: Adopt a horse, pig or donkey with MetroParks’ adopt-an-animal program

Five Rivers MetroParks is offering you a chance to adopt 17 horses, 23 sheep and rams, three pigs, two donkeys and more. Click here.

🪖Community Appreciation: Vietnam War 50th anniversary commemorated with veteran pinning at local military museum

The Miami Valley Military History Museum in Fairborn covers every war and conflict that involved the United States — from the American Revolution to Afghanistan. Click here.

📷Photos: Puppy Yoga with Adopt a Pit at Base Camp Outdoors Co., Bull riding at the Nutter Center and Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine hosts 2025 Match Day

Base Camp Outdoors Co., an outdoor retail company in downtown Dayton, hosted Puppy Yoga with Adopt a Pit on March 22.

The Professional Bull Riders aka Cooper Tires PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour stopped at Wright State University’s Nutter Center in Fairborn March 21 and 22.

Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine’s Match Day ceremony happened March 21.

📺ICYMI: ‘Scam Goddess’ spotlights Dayton man who claimed he was African prince

The Freeform crime series “Scam Goddess” recently spotlighted Dayton native Daryl Harrison who claimed he was a Ghanian prince. Titled “The Royal Racket,” the episode detailed Harrison’s elaborate con game and features commentary from Dayton Daily News investigations editor Josh Sweigart. You can still catch the episode on Hulu. Click here.

