Gem City Living | Dayton Ballet, Opera, Philharmonic plan more than 30 shows and other things to do in Dayton 🎵

47 minutes ago
This week’s Gem City Living newsletter kicks off with the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance (DPAA) scheduling more than 30 presentations for audiences to enjoy during the 2025-2026 season.

Keitaro Harada joins DPAA’s artistic leadership team as the next music and artistic director of the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra. Photo by Josh Ohms

Credit: Josh Ohms JOSH OHMS PHOTOGRAPHY

Comprised of Dayton Ballet, Dayton Opera and Dayton Philharmonic, the DPAA is preparing a wide range of experiences from “Barbie The Movie: In Concert” and “Porgy and Bess In Concert” to the return of “The Nutcracker” and a funk collaboration with Dayton Contemporary Dance Company. Click here.

This week’s edition also spotlights Daybreak’s 50th anniversary, the Human Race Theatre Company’s diverse, intimate “Camelot,” Magnolia Theatre Company’s all-female “Julius Caesar” and John Waters’ upcoming appearance in support of the Yellow Springs Film Festival’s Mini-Fest.

Let us know what you think. If you have thoughts, feedback or news tips, please email me at Russell.Florence@coxinc.com.

😊Around Town: Things to do in Dayton this weekend

Northeastern High School performing at the 2022 WGI Percussion World Championships PSA & PIA Prelims Thursday April 21, at the Wright State University Nutter Center.

Credit: Marshall Gorby

From Winter Guard International’s World Championships around the region to comedy shows in Dayton and Beavercreek as well as Record Store Day at Omega Music in the Oregon District, this weekend’s top events can be found here.

🎬Film: Director John Waters talks with the Dayton Daily News: ‘All humor is political’

John Waters arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

The kooky genius that is John Waters has never been afraid to speak his mind. He’ll be in town April 17 for a conversation and lecture following a 25th anniversary screening of his black comedy “Cecil B. Demented.” Click here.

🎭Theater: Breezy ‘Camelot’ at Loft Theatre, Wright State grad writes new musical and other arts news around the Dayton region

The cast of the Human Race Theatre Company's production of "Camelot." Photo by Judd Plattenburg

Credit: JUDD PLATTENBURG

It’s always great to see old shows refreshened. As a longtime fan of “Camelot,” I was surprised at how well it flows in its tightened, revised form at the Loft Theatre. The score overall is still intact (“Follow Me” is gone but it’s always been more pretty than pivotal) and the themes are very impactful and timely. The Human Race Theatre Company’s vocally strong production wraps this weekend. Click here.

🎶Music: Bach Society of Dayton delivers Palm Sunday presentation of Handel’s ‘Messiah’ in Troy

The Bach Society of Dayton will present Handel's "Messiah" April 13 at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center in Troy. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah,” originally introduced in April 1742 as an Easter offering, will be performed by the Bach Society of Dayton April 13 at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center in Troy. Led by music director David Crean, the uplifting choral work will feature four guest soloists. Click here.

🎤 Around Town: Lemurs, dire wolves and more: ‘Female Indiana Jones’ Mireya Mayor speaks in Dayton this weekend

Primatologist and television host Mireya Mayor has had a decades-long career studying endangered primates. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: contributed

Primatologist Mireya Mayor, Ph.D., a former NFL cheerleader, will visit the Victoria Theatre April 13 to discuss her career including studying endangered and rarely documented species of gorilla, lemur and chimpanzee. Click here.

🎶Music: Local hardcore punk band Wounded Paw delivers 12-song album that runs just under 12 minutes

Dayton-Canadian hardcore punk band Wounded Paw, which recently released its 2025 EP "Excruciating Pain" March 4. Photo credit: Kyra Mountz

“Excruciating Pain,” the latest EP release from Wounded Paw, a straight edge hardcore punk band with Dayton roots, is blunt, loud and intense. Read more about their new music. Click here.

🤼‍♂️ Around Town: A traveling circus with spandex: Olde Wrestling with vintage flair makes Yellow Springs debut

Olde Wrestling brings classic elements of drama, action, and hilarity back to the ring. The promotion will be making its Yellow Springs debut April 11 at the Foundry Theater. Photo credit: Joe Ritorto

A throwback to the 1920s through the 1940s, Olde Wrestling, mixing drama, action and humor, will be presented April 11 at the Foundry Theater in Yellow Springs. Click here.

🎭Theater: All-female ‘Julius Caesar’ performance in Dayton tackles hard truths

Darlene Spencer (left as Brutus) and Becca Howell (Caesar) appear in Magnolia Theatre Company's production of "Julius Caesar" April 10-13 at the PNC Arts Annex in downtown Dayton. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Magnolia Theatre Company is dedicated to women and producing plays featuring strong female characters. They’ll put their own spin on Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” April 10-13 with a 90-minute version bolstered by an underlying focus about women in positions of power. Click here.

⭐Community Gems: Nominate someone who is making a difference

Dayton Daily News Community Gems logo

The Dayton Daily News Community Gems initiative highlights people who give their time and effort to improve the lives of their neighbors and community. Do you know someone like this in your community? Follow this link to nominate them.

🎬Film: Local BMX crew Date Nite releases first DVD compilation

During the pandemic, BMX riders Greg Goldberg and Tony Cherry, roommates at the time, started filming each other riding and doing stunts around the gritty parts of Dayton and Cincinnati. Their BMX crew Date Nite is premiering "This Won't Last," it's first full-length DVD, April 12 at Yellow Cab Tavern. It is now available for purchase. Photo credit: Date Nite

Local BMX riders Greg Goldberg and Tony Cherry have joined other local BMXers by creating video content online under the name Date Nite. Date Nite’s first full-length DVD compilation, “This Won’t Last,” will premiere April 12 at Yellow Cab Tavern. Click here.

🐰Around Town: Where to find the Easter Bunny in the Dayton region

The Easter bunny waits to greet children at the Dayton Mall.

Credit: Dayton Mall

The Easter Bunny is back in town! You can catch everyone’s favorite holiday rabbit at various spots around Dayton. Click here.

🐰Around Town: Air Force Museum’s Bunny Trail open to visitors on April 19

The National Museum of the United States Air Force hosted its free Bunny Trail event on Saturday, March 30, 2024. Giant inflatable bunnies were stationed through the museum featuring candy stations. Pop-up concerts by the Air Force Band of Flight were featured in the Cold Way Gallery. Activities also included face painting, balloon twisters and glitter tattoos. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

The Easter Bunny will also appear at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force’s Bunny Trail happening April 19. Children will receive balloon twisters, visit coloring stations, may participate in a community LEGO build and more. There will also be giveaways, including a giant chocolate bunny. Click here.

🥚Around Town: Easter egg hunts in Dayton and the region

Dayton’s Historic South Park neighborhood hosted their annual Easter Egg Hunt at Blommel Park on Saturday, Apr. 8, 2023. Egg hunts for children ages 4 & under and another one for ages 5 and up happened simultaneously. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Several Easter egg hunts are happening this weekend and next. Click here.

⭐Make a Difference: Daybreak celebrates 50 years helping local young people in need

Daybreak has been a beacon of hope for Miami Valley's homeless and vulnerable youth. Submitted photo.

Daybreak has been at the forefront of helping young people in Dayton for 50 years with services including a safe place to stay, mental health resources, housing assistance and more. Donations are needed to continue providing quality care. Find out how you can help. Click here.

😊Around Town: Dayton Dance Initiative connects dancers with education, opportunities

Dayton Dance Initiative programs enable local dancers to participate in select company classes - CONTRIBUTED

Dayton Dance Initiative provides opportunities for professional dancers to collaborate while growing the community’s connection with dance. Right now the focus is on their “Find Your Groove” All-levels Dance Camp, offering five days of dance exploration and discovery for ages 12-18 in June. Click here.

⭐A Day in the Life: Dayton’s DJ Isicle is a designer of sound

Musician/light technician Isicle. Photo courtesy of Fea Fotos

Credit: Fea Fotos

Isaac Williams (a.k.a. Isicle) is a Dayton-based DJ, electronic artist and light technician whose deep love of music dates back to when he was in high school creating beats on the computer. Read more about his artistry and recent endeavors. Click here.

📷Photos: Wright State University ArtsGala, Front Street’s 60th anniversary First Friday art hop VIP Tour and Fort St. Clair Kennel Club Dog Show

Fort St. Clair Kennel Club Dog Show was held on April 5 and 6, 2025, at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Credit: Cornelius Frolik

Wright State University’s ArtsGala happened at the WSU Creative Arts Center April 5.

Front Street, Dayton’s art and culture hub founded in 1965, is celebrating 60 years. A VIP guided tour took place during the First Friday Art Hop April 4.

Fort St. Clair Kennel Club Dog Show happened at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds April 5 and 6.

🕊️ICYMI: Public forum will take place at University of Dayton in conjunction with NATO assembly

University of Dayton President Eric Spina and U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, announced on Thursday, March 20, that a dozen panel discussions will be held at the Roger Glass Center for the Arts to coincide with the NATO Parliamentary Assembly that's coming to town in about 60 days. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Public forums will take place at the University of Dayton in conjunction with the 2025 NATO Parliamentary Assembly Spring Session. Twelve panels will take place May 22-25 at UD’s Roger Glass Center for the Arts. Click here.

