Gem City Living | Dayton Celtic Festival and other events around the region ☘️

The annual Dayton Celtic Festival will return to RiverScape MetroPark this weekend featuring Celtic food, beverages, authentic Celtic merchandise, a Parade of Kilts and various cultural exhibits.

This year’s musical lineup includes five headlining acts: Gaelic Storm, Socks in the Frying Pan, Davy Holt, The Drowsy Lads and Jigjam. Other local bands and Irish dance groups expected to participate include Jameson’s Folly and the Dwyer School of Irish Dance. For more details click here.

Credit: Jim Witmer Credit: Jim Witmer

This week we also spotlight new exhibits at Carillon Historical Park and Paul Laurence Dunbar House, Jefferson Starship’s concert at The Rose Music Center at The Heights, La Comedia Dinner Theatre’s 2026 season announcement and the 20th Century Circus in Waynesville.

😊Around Town: Things to do in Dayton this weekend

A celebration of Christmas in July in Miamisburg, a salute to movie music in Centerville, Canal Days in Middletown, and car shows in Dayton and Fairborn are among top events this weekend. Click here.

🎭Theater: This week in Dayton arts: 3 key things to know

Credit: Silver Studios Photo Video Credit: Silver Studios Photo Video

Dayton Playhouse’s 34th annual FutureFest of new works, Vandalia Youth Theatre’s impressive “Hadestown: Teen Edition” and Versailles’ Towne and Country Players’ joyful “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” are top of mind this week in arts news. Click here.

🎭Theater: ‘SpongeBob,’ ‘Streetcar Named Desire,’ ‘Raisin in the Sun’ among shows to see across Dayton region in August

Credit: Justin Walton Credit: Justin Walton

Classic plays on stage and screen, family-friendly musicals, the return of the Muse Machine summer concert and Dayton Contemporary Dance Company’s community block party are notable from performing arts organizations around the region in August. Click here.

🌹Around Town: What’s new at Carillon Historical Park: Mad River Pulp & Paper exhibit, expanded Marie Aull Tribute Garden

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

A look at the paper making process of the 19th century, including a 12-foot timber-framed water wheel, and a beautiful tribute to an influential Dayton environmentalist continues the great storytelling you can always find at Carillon Historical Park. Click here.

🎶Music: Jefferson Starship band’s tour to land Saturday in Huber Heights

Jefferson Starship, celebrating 50 years of touring, opens for Bachman-Turner Overdrive and The Marshall Tucker Band on the “Roll On Down The Highway 2025 Tour,” which stops at the Rose Music Center Saturday. Catch up with the group and their joy of grooving together here.

🏠Around Town: New exhibit on Alice Dunbar at Dunbar House

This summer marks the 150th anniversary of the birth of Alice Dunbar Nelson, wife of iconic Dayton poet Paul Laurence Dunbar. In celebration, the Paul Laurence Dunbar House Historic Site is presenting “Beyond Paul: Alice Dunbar Nelson’s Life and Legacy,” an exhibit of Alice’s writings and her collected works. Click here.

🍽️Food & Dining: Summer Restaurant Week has more than 25 businesses participating

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Summer Restaurant Week continues through Sunday with numerous establishments across the region offering 3-course meals starting at $20.25. New restaurants participating this year include Lucky Star Brewery & Cantina in Miamisburg, SOB Steakhouse in Liberty Twp. and Zinks Meats & Fine Wines in Washington Twp. For a more detailed list of participating restaurants, click here.

⚾Sports: Day Air Ballpark is the top choice among fans, wins ‘Best Single-A Ballpark’ award

Day Air Ballpark, recently named first-place as “Best Attraction” and “Best Family Fun Destination” in the Dayton Daily News’ Best of Dayton competition, has earned the top spot on Newsweek’s Best Single-A Ballpark list, which is voted on by fans. The Ballpark’s new event center is set to open later this summer as well. Read more here.

⭐Community Gems: Nominate someone who is making a difference

The Dayton Daily News Community Gems initiative highlights people who give their time and effort to improve the lives of their neighbors and community. Do you know someone like this in your community? Follow this link to nominate them.

🏆Around Town: ‘A Very Carillon Christmas’ TV special, spotlighting Dayton, wins Ohio Valley Emmy Award

Credit: James D. DeCamp Credit: James D. DeCamp

“A Very Carillon Christmas,” a 35-minute holiday television special highlighting Dayton’s innovation legacy, recently won an Ohio Valley Emmy Award. The special co-starred Dayton native Gary Sandy — best known as Andy Travis on the classic sitcom “WKRP in Cincinnati” — and Carillon Historical Park President and CEO Brady Kress. Read more about the special here.

👻Worth the Drive: How to audition for this year’s Halloween Haunt and Winterfest at Kings Island

In the mood to deliver frightful scares or spread holiday joy? Kings Island will conduct auditions for Halloween Haunt scare actors and its family-friendly Tricks and Treats and Winterfest on weekends beginning Aug. 1 through Sept. 6. To find out how you can sign up click here.

🎭Theater: La Comedia Dinner Theatre announces 2026 season

Eight shows from classics like “Singin’ in the Rain” and “Jesus Christ Superstar” to contemporary favorites like “The Wedding Singer” and “Something Rotten!” will be seen at Springboro’s La Comedia Dinner Theatre in 2026. Read more about the season here.

♻️Environment/Sustainability: UD students contribute to local sustainability efforts

Credit: Russell Florence Credit: Russell Florence

Five Rivers MetroParks is collaborating with the University of Dayton’s Hanley Sustainability Institute, which is devoted to environmental and sustainability education, research and community outreach. Read more about this partnership and the passion of Gen Zers to keep the planet healthy. Click here.

🎪Around Town: 20th Century Circus features daredevil stunts, acrobatics and more

Credit: Logan Rickert Credit: Logan Rickert

Take a step back into the Roaring Twenties as the Ohio Renaissance Park hosts the 20th Century Circus through Sunday. Enjoy a variety of acts, including routines from aerialists, fire performers, magicians, contortionists and daredevils. Read more here.

⭐A Day in the Life: A day in the life of local beekeeper Chris Alvarado

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Chris Alvarado, who grew up in Centerville, started his honeybee service business, Hive Noon, in 2021. Read more about his passion for bees, the rigors of wearing a full body suit and his business commitment to keeping everything local as possible. Click here.

📺Around Town: TLC show ‘7 Little Johnstons’ is filming at this week’s Butler County Fair

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Three cast members of the TLC television show “7 Little Johnstons” were at the Butler County Fair in Hamilton on Monday and Tuesday filming content. Take a closer look at the cast corralling pigs here.

📷Photos: Gem City Comic Con, Dupont Brass & Signature Levitt Summer Camp Student Showcase, Live & Collective Soul at Rose Music Center, and Hamilton BMX track

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The 19th annual Gem City Comic Con happened at Marriott at The University of Dayton July 19 and 20.

Washington, D.C.-based soulful brass ensemble Dupont Brass played a free concert at Levitt Pavilion July 19. The Levitt Summer Camp Student Showcase opened the show.

Live and Collective Soul made a stop on their “Unity Tour” at The Rose Music Center at The Heights in Huber Heights July 20. Our Lady Peace opened the show.

Riders of all ages and skill levels race on Mondays at Hamilton BMX track.

🎭ICYMI: Remembering Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s performance in Dayton 10 years ago

Credit: AP Credit: AP

July has seen its share of notable celebrity deaths from acclaimed lyricist Alan Bergman to heavy metal rocker Ozzy Osbourne. But Generation X is particularly mourning the passing of Malcolm-Jamal Warner who rose to stardom as Theo on “The Cosby Show.” Ten years ago Warner was in Dayton headlining “The Signature: A Poetic Medley Show” at the Loft Theatre downtown. We look back at his appearance here. And regarding Warner’s legacy, as Bergman so beautifully wrote, it’s the laughter we will remember.

