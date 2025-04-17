Gem City Living | Easter activities, meals and other events around the Dayton region🐰

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Looking for some fun Easter egg hunts? Click here. Still in search of the Easter Bunny? Click here. In the mood for a delicious Easter brunch or dinner? Click here. Interested in attending the 84th Easter Sunrise Service at Carillon Historical Park? Click here. We definitely have you covered so get out and enjoy the Easter weekend (and be sure to keep your umbrella handy).

This week’s edition also spotlights Kings Island’s opening weekend, comedian Ms. Pat performing at Dayton Funny Bone, La Comedia Dinner Theatre’s “Into the Woods” and Earth Day activities.

😊Around Town: Things to do in Dayton this weekend

Will six guys from Buffalo struggling to make ends meet actually take it all off as male strippers? To find out, buy a ticket to TheatreLab Dayton’s production of “The Full Monty,” one of the finest musical comedies of the past 25 years and one of this weekend’s top events. Click here.

🎢Outdoors: Kings Island opens for 53rd season with Beast roller coaster improvements, a new water slide and more

A welcome sign of spring (and the promise of warmer weather) has arrived with the opening of Kings Island Saturday. Take a look at what’s in store around the amusement park in 2025. Click here.

🌍Around Town: Earth Day is April 22: Things to do in Dayton

Earth Day celebrates its 55th anniversary Tuesday. Multiple events are planned across the region highlighting the importance of bringing better stewardship to our planet. Click here.

🎭Theater: ‘Into the Woods’ shines at La Comedia, Wright State Dance Ensemble in concert and other regional arts news

La Comedia Dinner Theatre’s 50th anniversary season continues to impress with a vocally strong, terrifically acted production of Stephen Sondheim’s Tony-winning fairy tale-friendly musical “Into the Woods.” You can also catch Wright State University’s Dance Ensemble in concert soon as well. Click here.

🎬Film: Middletown native documents life and friendship with late actor Michael Parks

“Long Lonesome Highway: The Story of Michael Parks” will screen at The Neon April 26. Directed by Middletown native Josh Roush, the film chronicles the life and career of the late B-movie and TV actor Quentin Tarantino called the “greatest living actor.” Click here.

🎤Comedy: Ms. Pat brings her ‘Hot and Flashy Tour’ to Dayton Funny Bone

Ms. Pat loves to tell it like it is. She’s heading back to Dayton to share another dose of her fierce, zesty stand-up routine based on her real-life experiences as a drug dealer, wife and mom. Click here.

🎶Music: Meet Knox: A rising star with local roots releases debut album

New Carlisle native Knox Morris of Nashville didn’t let rejections during auditions for “American Idol” and “America’s Got Talent” stand in his way of pursuing a career in music. Having performed last year at Lollapalooza in Chicago, Knox’s debut album “Going, Going, Gone” is now available to order on vinyl and digital. He’s also going on tour. Click here.

🚀Around Town: U.S. Air Force museum to have free summer camp programs

Aerospace Camp, CyberCamp and Introduction to Becoming a Pilot are among the free summer camps happening at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force beginning in June. Click here.

⭐A Day in the Life: Incarcerated artist’s works showing at Blue House Arts in Dayton

Joy Hoop, an incarcerated artist, is exhibiting her work at The Blue House, an artist-run gallery in North Dayton. Read more about her work, which is being presented under the auspices of the Returning Artists Guild, an art collective formed through an incarcerated art therapy program. Click here.

🎶Music: Dayton Silent Disco celebrates 4 years of dance parties

Dayton Silent Disco will celebrate its four-year anniversary of hosting monthly dance parties Friday at The Brightside Music and Event Venue. The fun format features three DJs broadcasting three different genres of dance music to a special set of headphones. Click here.

⭐Community Gems: Nominate someone who is making a difference

The Dayton Daily News Community Gems initiative highlights people who give their time and effort to improve the lives of their neighbors and community. Do you know someone like this in your community? Follow this link to nominate them.

🎶Music: Bluegrass star Rhonda Vincent returns to Sorg stage in Middletown

Grammy-winning bluegrass star Rhonda Vincent will perform April 25 at the Sorg Opera House in Middletown. About 700 concertgoers attended Vincent’s previous Sorg concert in 2022. Click here.

🚗Worth the Drive: Barbie and Julia share the spotlight: Cincinnati Museum Center displays life stories of two female icons

The cultural legacies of Barbie and Julia Child are on cute display at the Cincinnati Museum Center at Union Terminal. The Barbie exhibit notably features more than 250 Barbie dolls. Click here.

⭐A Day in the Life: Local screenprinter brings accessible art to the ‘humble kitchen towel’

Rachel Dominguez-Benner, professionally known as “Rachel DB Creative,” says she credits her Mexican heritage with a lot of her creativity. Read more about her screenprinting expertise. Click here.

🏠Timeless Dayton: ‘I think you bought Bossler Mansion’: Owner of historic St. Anne’s Hill home purchased it with a handshake

The Bossler Mansion in the St. Anne’s Hill Historic District has undergone historically accurate restorations dating back to the time of Marie Antoinette. You can also reserve two rooms of the mansion through Airbnb. Click here.

📷Photos: Gem City Egg Hunt, Kettering Adult Easter Egg Hunt and MIX 107.7 Time Warp Prom

The city of Dayton Department of Rec hosted the Gem City Egg Hunt at the Kettering Field Sports Complex April 12.

Play Kettering hosted its Adult Easter Egg Hunt at the Kettering Recreation Complex and Indian Riffle Park April 11.

MIX 107.7 hosted the 25th annual Time Warp Prom at the Dayton Convention Center April 12.

⭐ICYMI: Best of Dayton: Sneak peek at the finalists in the Retail category

Voting for this year’s Best of Dayton contest begins Monday. Selected finalists are being released this week, including the finalists in the Retail category. Click here. Happy voting!

