Breaking: Alcohol could be a factor in fatal Preble County crash

Gem City Living | Easter activities, meals and other events around the Dayton region🐰

By
1 hour ago
X

Hello, readers!

All things Easter around the Dayton region leads this week’s Gem City Living newsletter.

The City of Dayton Department of Rec hosted the Gem City Egg Hunt at the Kettering Field Sports Complex, located at 444 N. Bend Blvd. on Saturday, April 12, 2025. Children aged 12 and under hunted for colorful eggs filled with candy and tickets to exchange for prizes during the free event. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

icon to expand image

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Looking for some fun Easter egg hunts? Click here. Still in search of the Easter Bunny? Click here. In the mood for a delicious Easter brunch or dinner? Click here. Interested in attending the 84th Easter Sunrise Service at Carillon Historical Park? Click here. We definitely have you covered so get out and enjoy the Easter weekend (and be sure to keep your umbrella handy).

This week’s edition also spotlights Kings Island’s opening weekend, comedian Ms. Pat performing at Dayton Funny Bone, La Comedia Dinner Theatre’s “Into the Woods” and Earth Day activities.

Let us know what you think. If you have thoughts, feedback or news tips, please email me at Russell.Florence@coxinc.com.

***

😊Around Town: Things to do in Dayton this weekend

TheatreLab Dayton presents "The Full Monty" April 18-19 at the Dayton Convention Center. Photo by Mackensie King

Credit: Mackensie King

icon to expand image

Credit: Mackensie King

Will six guys from Buffalo struggling to make ends meet actually take it all off as male strippers? To find out, buy a ticket to TheatreLab Dayton’s production of “The Full Monty,” one of the finest musical comedies of the past 25 years and one of this weekend’s top events. Click here.

🎢Outdoors: Kings Island opens for 53rd season with Beast roller coaster improvements, a new water slide and more

Kings Island's Grand Carnivale. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: Contributed

icon to expand image

Credit: Contributed

A welcome sign of spring (and the promise of warmer weather) has arrived with the opening of Kings Island Saturday. Take a look at what’s in store around the amusement park in 2025. Click here.

🌍Around Town: Earth Day is April 22: Things to do in Dayton

"Our Power, Our Planet" is the theme for Earth Day 2025, which is celebrated on April 22. Earth Day has been around 55 years. iSTOCK

Credit: Getty Images

icon to expand image

Credit: Getty Images

Earth Day celebrates its 55th anniversary Tuesday. Multiple events are planned across the region highlighting the importance of bringing better stewardship to our planet. Click here.

🎭Theater: ‘Into the Woods’ shines at La Comedia, Wright State Dance Ensemble in concert and other regional arts news

La Comedia Dinner Theatre's production of "Into the Woods" continues through May 4, 2025. Photo by Justin Walton

Credit: Justin Walton

icon to expand image

Credit: Justin Walton

La Comedia Dinner Theatre’s 50th anniversary season continues to impress with a vocally strong, terrifically acted production of Stephen Sondheim’s Tony-winning fairy tale-friendly musical “Into the Woods.” You can also catch Wright State University’s Dance Ensemble in concert soon as well. Click here.

🎬Film: Middletown native documents life and friendship with late actor Michael Parks

Filmmaker Josh Roush (L) and actor Michael Parks (R). Roush directed the feature documentary "Long Lonesome Highway: The Story of Michael Parks," which is screening April 26 at the Neon. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO: Josh Roush

icon to expand image

“Long Lonesome Highway: The Story of Michael Parks” will screen at The Neon April 26. Directed by Middletown native Josh Roush, the film chronicles the life and career of the late B-movie and TV actor Quentin Tarantino called the “greatest living actor.” Click here.

🎤Comedy: Ms. Pat brings her ‘Hot and Flashy Tour’ to Dayton Funny Bone

Comedian Ms. Pat will bring her fierce brand of comedy to the Dayton Funny Bone for four shows April 18-19. Photo by Evoto

Credit: FiF WILSON

icon to expand image

Credit: FiF WILSON

Ms. Pat loves to tell it like it is. She’s heading back to Dayton to share another dose of her fierce, zesty stand-up routine based on her real-life experiences as a drug dealer, wife and mom. Click here.

🎶Music: Meet Knox: A rising star with local roots releases debut album

New Carlisle-native Knox’s debut album “Going, Going, Gone” is available for pre-order on vinyl and digital. It’s set to be released April 4. Photo credit: provided, Atlantic Records

icon to expand image

New Carlisle native Knox Morris of Nashville didn’t let rejections during auditions for “American Idol” and “America’s Got Talent” stand in his way of pursuing a career in music. Having performed last year at Lollapalooza in Chicago, Knox’s debut album “Going, Going, Gone” is now available to order on vinyl and digital. He’s also going on tour. Click here.

🚀Around Town: U.S. Air Force museum to have free summer camp programs

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will host several summer camps this year, including Aerospace Camps for children entering grades five and six. Contributed

Credit: Contributed

icon to expand image

Credit: Contributed

Aerospace Camp, CyberCamp and Introduction to Becoming a Pilot are among the free summer camps happening at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force beginning in June. Click here.

A Day in the Life: Incarcerated artist’s works showing at Blue House Arts in Dayton

Joy Hoop, Detail of "Proceed with Caution", Broken fan, fibers, and found materials, 2025

Credit: Contributed

icon to expand image

Credit: Contributed

Joy Hoop, an incarcerated artist, is exhibiting her work at The Blue House, an artist-run gallery in North Dayton. Read more about her work, which is being presented under the auspices of the Returning Artists Guild, an art collective formed through an incarcerated art therapy program. Click here.

🎶Music: Dayton Silent Disco celebrates 4 years of dance parties

Dayton Silent Disco. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

icon to expand image

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Dayton Silent Disco will celebrate its four-year anniversary of hosting monthly dance parties Friday at The Brightside Music and Event Venue. The fun format features three DJs broadcasting three different genres of dance music to a special set of headphones. Click here.

⭐Community Gems: Nominate someone who is making a difference

Dayton Daily News Community Gems logo

icon to expand image

The Dayton Daily News Community Gems initiative highlights people who give their time and effort to improve the lives of their neighbors and community. Do you know someone like this in your community? Follow this link to nominate them.

🎶Music: Bluegrass star Rhonda Vincent returns to Sorg stage in Middletown

Rhonda Vincent arrives at "Opry 100: A Live Celebration" on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at The Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Grammy-winning bluegrass star Rhonda Vincent will perform April 25 at the Sorg Opera House in Middletown. About 700 concertgoers attended Vincent’s previous Sorg concert in 2022. Click here.

🚗Worth the Drive: Barbie and Julia share the spotlight: Cincinnati Museum Center displays life stories of two female icons

More than 200 Barbie dolls are on display at the Cincinnati Museum Center. Credit: Jason Harper Photography.

icon to expand image

The cultural legacies of Barbie and Julia Child are on cute display at the Cincinnati Museum Center at Union Terminal. The Barbie exhibit notably features more than 250 Barbie dolls. Click here.

⭐A Day in the Life: Local screenprinter brings accessible art to the ‘humble kitchen towel’

Rachel Dominguez-Benner, aka Rachel DB Creative, sells her silkscreened kitchen towels and other hand drawn products at pop-up markets around Dayton.

Credit: Contributed

icon to expand image

Credit: Contributed

Rachel Dominguez-Benner, professionally known as “Rachel DB Creative,” says she credits her Mexican heritage with a lot of her creativity. Read more about her screenprinting expertise. Click here.

🏠Timeless Dayton: ‘I think you bought Bossler Mansion’: Owner of historic St. Anne’s Hill home purchased it with a handshake

Photos of the Bossler Mansion at 136 Dutiot St. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: Chris West

icon to expand image

Credit: Chris West

The Bossler Mansion in the St. Anne’s Hill Historic District has undergone historically accurate restorations dating back to the time of Marie Antoinette. You can also reserve two rooms of the mansion through Airbnb. Click here.

📷Photos: Gem City Egg Hunt, Kettering Adult Easter Egg Hunt and MIX 107.7 Time Warp Prom

The MIX 107.7 Time Warp Prom: Glow Back to the '80s rocked the Dayton Convention Center in downtown Dayton on Saturday, Apr. 27, 2024. '80s cover band Stranger provided the live prom soundtrack. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

icon to expand image

Credit: Tom Gilliam

The city of Dayton Department of Rec hosted the Gem City Egg Hunt at the Kettering Field Sports Complex April 12.

Play Kettering hosted its Adult Easter Egg Hunt at the Kettering Recreation Complex and Indian Riffle Park April 11.

MIX 107.7 hosted the 25th annual Time Warp Prom at the Dayton Convention Center April 12.

⭐ICYMI: Best of Dayton: Sneak peek at the finalists in the Retail category

The contest where readers tell us their choices on the best businesses, places and people in the Dayton region.

icon to expand image

Voting for this year’s Best of Dayton contest begins Monday. Selected finalists are being released this week, including the finalists in the Retail category. Click here. Happy voting!

CONNECT WITH ME

Thanks for taking the time to read this newsletter. I encourage you to keep in touch. Share story tips or feedback about this newsletter by emailing me at Russell.Florence@coxinc.com.

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is a team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton Daily News. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He has served on Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.