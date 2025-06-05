Gem City Living | Enjoy pools, splash pads and other things to do across Dayton region 🏊‍♂️

This week’s Gem City Living newsletter kicks off with a look at local pools and splash pads. Numerous venues across the Dayton region from the Kroger Aquatic Center in Huber Heights to Adventure Reef Water Park in Kettering are open to provide a much-needed cool down. Check out our list here.

This week’s newsletter also spotlights blues legend Buddy Guy, the annual Troy Strawberry Festival, Pride Month activities, Kings Island’s Food and Wine Festival, Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra’s SuperPops Series and the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

Let us know what you think. If you have thoughts, feedback or news tips, please email me at Russell.Florence@coxinc.com.

😊Around Town: Things to do in Dayton this weekend

Water Street District’s Party at the Plaza, Fairborn’s Family Fun Festival, a downtown Dayton book fair and a rooftop salute to the Beatles are among top events this weekend. Click here.

🏳️‍🌈Around Town: Pride events in Dayton this weekend

June is Pride Month, a celebration of the diversity within the LGBTQ+ community. Many events are scheduled this weekend and throughout the coming weeks. Click here.

🍓Around Town: Troy Strawberry Festival this weekend

Attention strawberry fans! The 49th annual Troy Strawberry Festival takes place Saturday and Sunday with the theme “Berried in Books.” Expect live entertainment, a car show, 5K/10K run and numerous strawberry-centric food options. Read more about this year’s event here.

🎶Music: 30 concerts to check out this summer: Hozier, Stevie Nicks, Luke Bryan, Phish and more

Some of the biggest names in country, rock, pop and hip hop are heading to our region this summer. Check out our list of notable concerts here.

🎭This week in Dayton arts: 4 key things to know

The rousing success of the marvelous “Concert for Peace,” a collaboration between the Sarajevo Philharmonic and Dayton Philharmonic, is notable within the local arts scene this week along with La Comedia Dinner Theatre, Dayton Theatre Guild and Yellow Springs Film Festival. Click here.

🎶Music: Michael Cavanaugh and DPO salute Paul Simon, James Taylor, Neil Diamond at Schuster Center

Michael Cavanaugh, a gifted pianist and engaging vocalist, received Tony and Grammy nominations for singing Billy Joel’s repertoire but he’s back in Dayton Saturday honoring the music of Paul Simon, James Taylor and Neil Diamond. He also considers the ‘70s a “Golden Age of songwriting.” Click here.

🎬Film: Miamisburg native’s debut feature film to premiere at National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

21-year-old Corinthian Campbell of Miamisburg’s debut feature film “Pastime” premieres June 14 at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. The film, shot in Miamisburg, Dayton and Indian Lake among other Southwest Ohio locales, explores themes of friendship, romance and memory. Click here.

🎶Music: Blues legend Buddy Guy brings farewell tour to the Rose

Buddy Guy received a pop culture boost this spring with an appearance in Ryan Coogler’s blockbuster “Sinners.” The 88-year-old is bringing his farewell tour to Huber Heights June 14. Read more about his artistry and his reminder that timing is still everything in the music business. Click here.

📚Literati: DIY indie authors to give reading at Blind Rage Records

Raechel Anne Jolie and Adam Gnade, known in the DIY and indie publishing worlds, will join forces for a reading Saturday at Blind Rage Records. Expect an evening that’s “radical, reflective and rooted in resistance.” Read more about their careers here.

🚗Worth the Drive: What to know about Kings Island’s Food and Wine Festival

Kings Island’s annual Food and Wine Festival highlights cuisine from cultures across the world including France and Argentina through June 22. Read more about this year’s festivities here.

🎶Music: A sound immersionist will bring a unique show to Waynesville

Looking for a quiet, soothing musical experience this weekend? Indianapolis-based classically trained guitarist, multi-instrumentalist and composer Michelle Qureshi is planning an intimate, meditative set Saturday at Waynesville Music. Click here.

🏠Timeless Dayton: Craftsman has been working on historical homes in Dayton for more than 40 years

For more than 40 years Jeff Wysong has enjoyed the art of restoration. Read more about his craftsman background and the numerous projects he’s worked on in Dayton through the decades. Click here.

🎭Theater: Intergenerational theater troupe delights on local stages for 25 years

The Young at Heart Players are celebrating 25 years with the comedy “The Wild Women of Winedale” June 13-22 at the Dayton Theatre Guild. Read more about this talented senior theater troupe here.

😊Around Town: Meet the Original Rosies this weekend at National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will host a special meet and greet with the American Rosie The Riveter Association on June 7. This event offers a rare opportunity to engage with the women who played a vital role in supporting the war effort on the home front. Click here.

🚗Worth the Drive: Midwest Black Family Reunion in Cincinnati will have Bernice King, daughter of MLK Jr. as speaker

Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., will give the keynote address at the 37th Midwest Black Family Reunion Aug. 14 in Cincinnati. The reunion runs through Aug. 17 with the theme “Everlasting Endurance.” Read more about this year’s festivities here.

⭐Community Gems: Nominate someone who is making a difference

The Dayton Daily News Community Gems initiative highlights people who give their time and effort to improve the lives of their neighbors and community. Do you know someone like this in your community? Follow this link to nominate them.

⭐Around Town: Dayton Region Walk of Fame inductees include Rob Lowe, The Levin Family and more

Actor Rob Lowe, funk legends The Original Lakeside and businesswoman Jenell Ross are among this year’s Dayton Region Walk of Fame inductees. The induction ceremony will take place this fall. Click here.

🪴Gardening: Gardening with kids is a time to grow more than just vegetables

Patience, curiosity and the joy of discovery are important when seeking quality gardening time with kids. Local experts share their perspectives on making gardening with kids fun and productive here.

📷Photos: Brit Floyd ‘Wish You Were Here’ live at Rose Music Center, Top Area Students 2025 and Obi Toppin in 2025 NBA Playoffs

Brit Floyd played a sold-out concert at The Rose Music Center at The Heights May 24.

It’s time to salute the Class of 2025. Here are top students from across the Dayton area.

Obi Toppin will be the first former University of Dayton Flyer to appear in an NBA Finals game in nearly 50 years. Take a look at some of his moments during the NBA playoffs.

🎬ICYMI: ‘Sinners’ movie showcases Centerville HS grad Hannah Beachler’s stunning production design

Buddy Guy is certainly an appealing part of “Sinners” but the film’s 1930s essence, particularly its reverence for the blues, was also key for Academy Award-winning production designer Hannah Beachler. Read more about the Centerville High School graduate‘s vision for the film here.

