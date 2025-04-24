Gem City Living | Events around the Dayton region, including Bellbrook’s 45th Sugar Maple Festival 😊

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

This year’s festival promises tasty maple-inspired treats from Death Grip Donuts and Schmidt’s Sausage Haus in addition to a hot dog eating contest, expanded beer garden hours, children’s activities, country music, an ’80s party, a dog show, a 5K run/walk and more. Click here.

This week’s edition also spotlights Dayton Contemporary Dance Company’s spring concert, the latest traveling exhibition at the Dayton Art Institute, reaction from Kings Island’s opening weekend and a thought-provoking look at a critical moment in American history at the International Peace Museum.

Let us know what you think. If you have thoughts, feedback or news tips, please email me at Russell.Florence@coxinc.com.

🚗Around Town: Things to do in Dayton this weekend

Pretzels, plants, comedy, a cello concerto and a popular spring fling are among events to keep on your radar this weekend around Dayton. Click here.

🎢Outdoors: What it’s like at Kings Island this year: One ride is closed, others refreshed

It’s a big season for Kings Island from the overhaul of Backlot-turned-Queen City Stunt Coaster to the replacement of more than 20% of the Beast’s track. See what else is in store. Click here.

🎶Music: ‘American Idol’ winner to perform in Dayton in May

Country artist Chayce Beckham captured America’s heart with his original songs during Season 19 of “American Idol” in 2021. He’s on tour with a stop in Dayton May 9 at The Brightside. Click here.

🩰Dance: Dayton Contemporary Dance Company spotlights mental health in spring concert

Dayton Contemporary Dance Company will present three world premieres focusing on themes of mental health, resilience, survival and community in their spring concert happening Saturday and Sunday at the Victoria Theatre. Click here.

🎶Music: First annual horror music fest brings Halloween spirit to spring

Halloween will be here in six months which is cause for celebration at Yellow Cab Tavern. Dayton record label HorrorShock Records will present its first annual Halfway to Halloween Fest Saturday. Click here.

🖼️Visual Arts: Wyeth exhibit at Dayton Art Institute has intrigue and a streak of darkness

Creepy can be captivating. Case in point: “Jamie Wyeth: Unsettled,” an exploration of the artist’s dark, intriguing works. The Dayton Art Institute is the only Ohio stop in this traveling exhibition highlighting paintings and artifacts drawn from museums and private collections across the country. Click here.

🎭Stage Notes: Wright State alumna Nicole Scherzinger makes TIME100 list, ‘Conclave’ returns to The Neon and other regional arts news

Wright State University alumna Nicole Scherzinger, formerly of the Pussycat Dolls and a judge on the reality TV show “The Masked Singer,” made TIME Magazine’s list of the most influential people of 2025 for her stellar portrayal of Norma Desmond in the Broadway revival of “Sunset Boulevard.” Click here.

🎶Music: Philadelphia piano pop-rock band Lilito returns to Dayton

Following an appearance at last year’s Dayton Music Fest, Lilito, a pop-rock band that blends visual arts with music and a touch of whimsy, returns to Dayton April 25 at Blind Bob’s. Click here.

🎬Film: 5 streaming movies and TV shows about the pope

According to Variety, the 2024 drama “Conclave,” nominated for eight Academy Awards and winning for Best Adapted Screenplay, has increased in viewership this week by 283% (and rightly so). This superb tale of the behind-the-scenes drama surrounding the search for the next pope deeply resonates as the death of Pope Francis impacts the globe. Find out how you can watch “Conclave” and other pope-related films and TV shows. Click here.

🌲Around Town: Registration is open for Adopt-A-Park day of service coming up in April

Five Rivers MetroParks will host Adopt-A-Park, its largest annual day of service, from 9 a.m.-noon April 26 at multiple sites. If you’d like to participate, be sure to register. Click here.

🎶Music: Nicholas Clay’s path to self-discovery: a raw, personal debut EP

Dayton-Cincinnati singer-songwriter Nicholas Clay’s self-titled debut EP explores themes of self-reflection, resilience and transformation. Read more about his new music. Click here.

🌎Around Town: 1 month until the NATO assembly meets in Dayton: Here are the arts and culture events happening that week

Various arts events are happening across the Dayton area during the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Spring Parliamentary Assembly May 22-26. Find out how you can participate. Click here.

🖼️Visual Arts: International Peace Museum examines timely question: ‘Am I An American or Am I Not?’

The legacy of civil rights activist Fred Korematsu (1919-2005), who famously challenged the mass imprisonment of more than 125,000 Japanese Americans during WWII, is spotlighted in “Am I An American or Am I Not?” at the International Peace Museum in downtown Dayton. Click here.

⭐Community Gems: Nominate someone who is making a difference

The Dayton Daily News Community Gems initiative highlights people who give their time and effort to improve the lives of their neighbors and community. Do you know someone like this in your community? Follow this link to nominate them.

😊Around Town: Local projects celebrating state’s history get funding from America 250-Ohio

Eaton, Middletown, Piqua, Springboro and Xenia are among the cities in our region to receive grants dedicated to funding programs and initiatives commemorating Ohio’s contribution to American history. Click here.

⭐A Day in the Life: Artist Jamaal Durr finds both the ‘hook and substance’ in his rising career

Dayton artist Jamaal Durr is a recent recipient of a Montgomery County Artist Opportunity Grant who “combines realism and surrealism” in his aesthetic. Click here.

⛪Around Town: ‘Easter is hope’: Dayton pastors reflect on the role of the church today

Several pastors across the Dayton region offered insights into the spiritual significance of Easter and the ways their congregations are attempting to navigate in this day and age. Click here.

📷Photos: Young’s Jersey Dairy holds 42nd annual Easter Egg Hunt, Kettering TreeFest and Warped Wing Kush Crush 420 Lager launch and bar crawl

Young’s Jersey Dairy held its 42nd annual Easter Egg Hunt April 20.

The 18th annual Kettering TreeFest, an Arbor Day celebration, happened at Gentile Nature Park April 19.

Warped Wing Brewing Company and The Pizza Bandit celebrated the launch of their Kush Crush Terpene Infused 420 Lager collaboration at the brewery’s downtown Dayton taproom April 18.

🙏ICYMI: Community prayer vigil to take place daily while NATO assembly is in Dayton

The historic Christ Episcopal Church in downtown Dayton will offer “A Sanctuary for Peace,” a community prayer vigil in conjunction with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Spring Parliamentary Assembly happening May 22-26. The church sanctuary at 20 W. First St. will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day of the assembly for prayer. Click here.

