Gem City Living | Festivals, concerts, theater, electric vehicles, faerie houses and other activities across the Dayton region 🎶

The Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival is hosting an inaugural, family-friendly Summer Fest this weekend at the Greene County Fairgrounds & Expo Center in Xenia.

This outdoor event will feature a variety of entertainers and bluegrass favorites from Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky. Headliners for the three-day festival include Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, The Grascals, The Malpass Brothers, and music from host band Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers. Other acts include Junior Sisk, The Larry Stephenson Band, Fast Track, Kenny & Amanda Smith, and many more. Click here.

This week we also spotlight the Faerie Houses trail at Aullwood Audubon Center, Grand Carnivale at Kings Island, Dayton Playhouse’s FutureFest of new plays, Middletown’s Hops in the Hangar, EV Me Out to the Ballgame at Day Air Ballpark and Dayton Public Schools’ upcoming back-to-school event.

Let us know what you think. If you have thoughts, feedback or news tips, please email me at Russell.Florence@coxinc.com.

***

😊Around Town: Things to do in Dayton this weekend

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Hot air balloons, birdwatching, a storybook trail, an adult spelling bee, graphic tales of murder and crime at Woodland Cemetery and a Taylor Swift tribute act are among top events this weekend. Click here.

🎭Theater: This week in Dayton arts: 5 key things to know

Credit: Megan Wean Sears Credit: Megan Wean Sears

Epiphany Lutheran Church’s charming production of “Shrek: The Musical,” an encore screening of Corinthian Campbell’s impressive debut feature film “Pastime” and Oakwood native Micah Stock’s upcoming return to Broadway are notable in arts news this week. Click here.

🏠Around Town: Faerie Houses trail returns to Aullwood Audubon Center

The ninth iteration of the Faerie Houses of Aullwood exhibit at Aullwood Audubon Center invites the community to explore the fairie trail featuring original houses made from recycled materials. Find out more about the exhibit and the Designing Divas who created it here.

☀️Outdoors: Grand Carnivale kicks off July 19 at Kings Island

Grand Carnivale, celebrating the culture and cuisine of countries across the world with special dishes, live performances, a parade and more, kicks off Saturday at Kings Island. Read more about the festivities here.

🧘‍♀️Get Active: Bring a mat: Classes by Space Three are free at Courthouse Square, Oakwood Farmers’ Market

Downtown Dayton fitness studio Space Three is offering free classes at both Courthouse Square downtown and the Oakwood Farmers’ Market on select dates from now through October. Read more here.

⭐Community Gems: Nominate someone who is making a difference

The Dayton Daily News Community Gems initiative highlights people who give their time and effort to improve the lives of their neighbors and community. Do you know someone like this in your community? Follow this link to nominate them.

🎭Theater: Meet Franklin Johnson, the 2025 Dayton Theatre Hall of Fame inductee

Credit: RICK FLYNN PHOTOGRAPHY Credit: RICK FLYNN PHOTOGRAPHY

Dayton native Franklin Johnson, a gifted actor and storyteller frequently seen performing with the Dayton Theatre Guild over the past 16 years, will be inducted into the Dayton Theatre Hall of Fame July 26 in Springboro. Read more about his impactful career, including his favorite role, here.

😊Around Town: Did you know you can check out a powerwasher from your local library?

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

The Washington-Centerville Public Library will host a “What Can My Library Card Do?” event July 23 at its Woodbourne Branch. Find out how you can obtain museum passes, board games, streaming devices and more here.

🚗 Around Town: Electric vehicles will take spotlight at Day Air Ballpark

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

The fourth annual EV Me Out to the Ballgame will take place Saturday at Day Air Ballpark. Members of Drive Electric Dayton will share their experiences driving, charging and maintaining electric vehicles. Last year’s event featured nearly 50 electric vehicles. Find out more here.

🖥️Streaming: Dayton 4-year-old featured on YouTube series has every U.S. president memorized

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Vincent Palmer of Dayton is a precocious 4-year-old with a remarkable gift for memorization. Read more about this incredibly unique “Whiz Kid” who can name every U.S. president. Click here.

🎶Music: AC/DC tribute to rock State Theater in Springfield

Credit: Tyris Banks Credit: Tyris Banks

The AC/DC tribute band Big Gun will perform Saturday in Springfield. The group is marking 25 years of performing. Read more about them and why they consider AC/DC “universal rock.” Click here.

📚Literati: 2025 Dayton Literary Peace Prize finalists announced

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

The Dayton Literary Peace Prize Foundation has announced six finalists in both the fiction and nonfiction categories for its 2025 Book Awards, which will take place the weekend of Nov. 8-9. Take a look at the finalists here, which includes “James,” this year’s Pulitzer Prize winner for fiction.

☀️Outdoors: Things to do locally during Parks and Recreation Month in July

Looking for fun activities to celebrate Parks and Recreation Month? We have a list of adventurous options from enjoying nature play areas and interactive fountains to fly fishing and paddlesports. Click here.

🍺Around Town: Hops in the Hangar at Middletown airport to feature 90 beers from 30 breweries

Craft beers, food trucks, an airshow, and historic planes will be a part of Hops in the Hangar Aug. 23 in Middletown. This fundraiser is expected to include 90 beers from 30 breweries. Click here.

🏫Education: Dayton Schools to have back-to-school event for families, staff Aug. 2

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Dayton Public Schools is hosting a free back-to-school event Aug. 2 at Welcome Stadium featuring free haircuts, school supplies and backpack giveaways, games, food trucks, vendors and more. Click here.

📷Photos: Porsche and Packards at America’s Packard Museum, Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms & Spin Doctors perform at Rose Music Center and Yam Yam with Empire Pool at Levitt Pavilion

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

The first Porsche and Packards car show took place at America’s Packard Museum July 13.

Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms and Spin Doctors brought their tour to The Rose Music Center at The Heights in Huber Heights July 12 .

Jazz-funk fusion band Yam Yam played a free concert at Levitt Pavilion July 11.

🎭ICYMI: The stars of this event are playwrights who are treated like celebrities while in Dayton

The Dayton Playhouse’s 34th annual FutureFest of new plays will take place this weekend. Five playwrights from across the country will see their work performed as a staged reading followed by professional adjudication and audience feedback. Read more about this beloved Dayton arts tradition and this year’s lineup here.

CONNECT WITH ME

Thanks for taking the time to read this newsletter. I encourage you to keep in touch. Share story tips or feedback about this newsletter by emailing me at Russell.Florence@coxinc.com.