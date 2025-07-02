Gem City Living | Fourth of July events and other things to do across the Dayton region 🎆

Fun festivals, patriotic parades and festive fireworks are being planned all across the region. Take a look at our list of various community events here.

This week we also spotlight Hotel Ardent, Rosewood Arts Center, Dayton Playhouse, Dayton Contemporary Dance Company and West Carrollton’s Hot Air Balloon Glow.

😊Around Town: Things to do in Dayton this weekend

Comic books, science, ponies, concerts and classic cars are among top attractions around the Dayton region this weekend. Click here.

⭐Around Town: Things to do in Dayton throughout July

Looking to fill your calendar this month? A wide range of activities from comedy, county fairs and food festivals to summer camps, golf outings and theater can be found across the Dayton region. Click here.

☀️Outdoors: West Carrollton’s popular Hot Air Balloon Glow returns this month

West Carrollton’s Hot Air Balloon Glow returns July 12 with music, food trucks, vendors and more. For a look at this year’s performers click here.

⭐Community Gems: Nominate someone who is making a difference

The Dayton Daily News Community Gems initiative highlights people who give their time and effort to improve the lives of their neighbors and community. Do you know someone like this in your community? Follow this link to nominate them.

🖼️Visual Arts: ‘The View’ exhibition at Kettering gallery showcases local landscapes

The 31st annual “The View” juried landscape show at Rosewood Arts Center in Kettering includes painting, photography, printmaking, textiles, sculpture and jewelry. Click here.

🎤Around Town: Fourth week of Summer Arts Festival in Springfield: What to expect

The 59th season of Springfield’s Summer Arts Festival continues this week with Brass Tracks Band, playing songs by legendary horn bands such as Chicago and Earth Wind & Fire, and the Jimmy Buffett tribute Parrots of the Caribbean. Click here.

🎭Theater: The stars of this event are playwrights who are treated like celebrities while in Dayton

The Dayton Playhouse’s annual FutureFest of new plays is a beloved July theatergoing tradition. Five playwrights from across the country will have their works professionally adjudicated followed by questions from the audience. To find out more about this year’s lineup click here.

🏨Around Town: A look inside Hotel Ardent, where the interior design pays tribute to Dayton’s history

Hotel Ardent in downtown Dayton offers a curated assortment of invention-themed artifacts and nods to Dayton’s history of innovation. In addition to model airplanes and mechanical pieces, custom artwork celebrating historic patents and industrial-style finishes “blend modern comfort with a sense of place.” Take a closer look inside the hotel here.

🖼️Visual Arts: An architecture firm in Yellow Springs is showcasing a local artist’s works

A solo exhibition by mixed media artist and musician Joshua Whitaker titled “Peace Love and Perfection” has opened at CROME Yellow Springs. The exhibit examines iconic Black figures such as Maya Angelou and Martin Luther King, Jr. through collage and assemblage art. Click here.

☀️Outdoors: Ohio Challenge hot air balloon festival adds giant kites to event with drones, skydiving and more

The Ohio Challenge will return to Middletown July 18 and 19 featuring colorful hot air balloons, laser light shows, fireworks, a drone show, skydiving, a car show, a Kid’s Zone and giant kites. Click here.

📷Photos: Wright Dunbar Day Block Party, Huber Heights Star Spangled Heights Parade, The Avett Brothers perform at Fraze Pavilion, and Gem City Groundlings present ‘Macbeth’ at Levitt Pavilion

The sixth annual Wright Dunbar Day Block Party was celebrated Sunday, June 29.

The city of Huber Heights Star Spangled Heights Parade took place Saturday, June 28.

Grammy nominees the Avett Brothers made a tour stop at Fraze Pavilion in Kettering Saturday, June 28.

The Gem City Groundlings presented “Macbeth” at Levitt Pavilion Thursday, June 26 and Friday, June 27.

🩰ICYMI: New season of performances announced: Dayton Contemporary Dance Company has full lineup

Described as “powerful, unapologetic and deeply human,” the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company’s 57th season offers four productions spanning history, hope and culture. The lineup incudes the holiday return of “The Littlest Angel” and a funk music collaboration with Dayton Ballet. Click here.

