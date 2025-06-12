Gem City Living | Juneteenth celebrations and other things to do across Dayton region ⛓️‍💥

You don’t have to wait until June 19 for the festivities to begin. Huber Heights, Springfield and the Dayton Metro Library are preparing family-friendly events leading up to the holiday spotlighting African American culture and history. On the 19th, Levitt Pavilion’s community-centric celebration will feature R&B singer Goapele as well as contemporary dance, line dancing, drumming, storytelling and food.

Read more about Levitt Pavilion’s Juneteenth program here.

Check out our full list of Juneteenth events across Southwest Ohio here.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

This week’s newsletter also spotlights the Yellow Springs Street Fair, Versailles Poultry Days festival, the Dayton Garden Club’s annual Garden Gems tour, the International Peace Museum, Father’s Day events around the region and Gem City Groundlings, a newly formed, professional Shakespearean troupe.

Let us know what you think. If you have thoughts, feedback or news tips, please email me at Russell.Florence@coxinc.com.

***

😊Around Town: Things to do in Dayton this weekend

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Dayton Seafood Fest, Wine Fest at The Greene, the Waynesville Street Faire and the world premiere of Corinthian Campbell’s film “Pastime,” shot on location in Miamisburg and other parts of the Dayton region, are among top events this weekend. Click here.

👔Around Town: Father’s Day events in the region this weekend include cars, whiskey and more

Still looking for a special place to spend time with dad on Sunday? Take a look at restaurants and venues across the city offering notable Father’s Day events. Click here.

🖼️Around Town: Yellow Springs Street Fair returns this weekend with new kids zone

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

More than 250 artisans, craftsmen and local businesses as well as more than 20 food trucks will be participating in the Yellow Springs Street Fair on Saturday. Read more about this year’s event here.

🎭 This week in Dayton arts: 4 key things to know

Credit: HUMAN RACE THEATRE Credit: HUMAN RACE THEATRE

The Human Race Theatre Company closes its season with “The Comeuppance,” a biting yet thought-provoking look at friendship and memories. Read more about the play and other arts news here.

🎶Music: The Wiggles global tour coming June 20 to the Rose

The Wiggles, the popular Australian children’s entertainment group, are heading to the Rose June 20 in a new show based on their hit single “Bouncing Balls!” Read more about the tour and their music here.

🌻Environment and Sustainability: Tips for building a strong pollinator garden

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

You must embrace the pollinators if you want a healthy garden this summer. Find out why it’s also important to layer your garden and maintain a bug-friendly approach while doing so. Click here.

🎶Music: Jimmy Buffett tribute band A1A to bring island atmosphere to Gloria Theatre

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Attention Parrotheads! A1A, the Official and Original Jimmy Buffett Tribute Show, will perform Saturday at Urbana’s Gloria Theatre. Read more about the group here.

📘Around Town: Summer Passport in Dayton: 70 local businesses participating

The Downtown Dayton Partnership has created a Summer Passport program featuring 70 local businesses. Find out more about the program and how you can win prizes here.

🎶Music: ‘American Idol’ runner-up joining Joe Nichols for country concert in Troy

Credit: AP Credit: AP

I fully expected country singer John Foster to win this season of “American Idol” in a landslide. He has it all: boyish charm, great guitar skills and a mature stage presence that crosses the generational divide. Find out how you can catch him in concert this fall in Troy by clicking here.

🕊️Around Town: Expanded Dayton Peace Accords exhibit makes events of decades ago come alive

A permanent exhibit on the Bosnian War and the Dayton Peace Accords is being presented at the International Peace Museum. Read more about this educational, enlightening exhibit here.

🍗Around Town: Versailles Poultry Days festival returns this weekend

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

The Poultry Days festival returns to Versailles this weekend. Since 1952, more than 1.2 million chicken dinners have been sold and organizers are aiming to sell at least 40,000 dinners this year. Click here.

🎶Music: Dayton band the Bruins cruises into modern yacht rock with ‘Honeymoon Phase’

Dayton yacht rock band the Bruins will perform June 21 at Oregon Express. Read more about the group and their music, which combines jazz, soul, and pop into feel-good vibes. Click here.

🌷Gardening: 6 stops make up this year’s Garden Gems tour in Dayton

The Garden Club of Dayton hosts its sixth annual Garden Gems tour Saturday. Six homeowners will share their gardens this year and the gardens may be viewed in any order. Read more about the event here.

⭐Community Gems: Nominate someone who is making a difference

The Dayton Daily News Community Gems initiative highlights people who give their time and effort to improve the lives of their neighbors and community. Do you know someone like this in your community? Follow this link to nominate them.

🎶 Music: Grammy giants David Foster and Chris Botti bring summer tour to the Rose

Grammy-winning trumpeter Chris Botti and 16-time Grammy-winning producer/songwriter David Foster are bringing their expertise to the Rose June 19 with special guest Katharine McPhee, Foster’s wife. Read more about their collaboration and mutual respect for each other’s acclaimed artistry. Click here.

📺TV: Dayton, Springfield have connections to ‘Love Island USA’; Season 7 is airing now

Credit: AP Credit: AP

“Love Island USA,” a reality dating show set in Fiji, was the most-watched reality show on streaming in the U.S. in 2024. The show returned for its seventh season last week and the drama is already spicy. Read more about our region’s connections to the hit show. Click here.

📷Photos: 2025 Dayton Jewish Cultural Festival, 2025 Tony Awards, First Friday in the North Arcade and Gavin DeGraw and Colbie Caillat live at Fraze Pavilion

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

The Jewish Cultural Festival happened June 8 at Temple Israel.

Wright State University alumna Nicole Scherzinger won a Tony Award June 8 for her phenomenal portrayal of Norma Desmond in “Sunset Boulevard.” Take a look at more photos from the 2025 Tony Awards.

The Dayton Arcade and the Downtown Dayton Partnership hosted First Friday in the recently redeveloped North Arcade June 6.

Gavin DeGraw and Colbie Caillat made a tour stop at Fraze Pavilion in Kettering June 7.

🎭ICYMI: Gem City Groundlings, Dayton’s newest theater company, wants to make Shakespeare accessible

Credit: Matt Silver Credit: Matt Silver

Gem City Groundlings will present “Macbeth” June 19-28 at the Roger Glass Center for the Arts with outdoor performances June 26 and 27 at Levitt Pavilion. Read more about this very promising professional theater company and their debut production here.

CONNECT WITH ME

Thanks for taking the time to read this newsletter. I encourage you to keep in touch. Share story tips or feedback about this newsletter by emailing me at Russell.Florence@coxinc.com.