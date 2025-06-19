Gem City Living | Juneteenth, the Dayton Air Show, how to nominate a Community Gem and info on other local events✈️

The phenomenal Air Force Thunderbirds are the headliners but there are other big draws to get excited about such as the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team, the Goodyear blimp and the Lt. Dan Band featuring Oscar-nominated actor Gary Sinise. And speaking of Sinise, it’s going to be so hot this weekend you might be inclined to borrow Forrest Gump’s friendly advice and offer him some ice cream.

For more details on the Dayton Air Show click here.

Side note: The Dayton Daily News really wants to feature the people doing great things in our community! Nominate someone to be a 2025 Community Gem here. There is more information farther down in this newsletter.

This week we spotlight Pickle Fest at Austin Landing, an ‘80s celebration at the Rose, Dayton Dance Initiative at the PNC Arts Annex, “Dayton Skyscrapers” at the Roger Glass Center for the Arts, and Brian Kilmeade’s “History, Liberty and Laughs Tour” at the Victoria Theatre.

😊Around Town: Things to do in Dayton this weekend

The Carillon Park Rail Festival, the Comedy Mix Up at Bricky’s Comedy Club in Miamisburg, Caribbean Funk Night at Riverscape MetroPark and the Oregon Historic District Garden Tour are among top events to check out this weekend. Click here.

🎭 This week in Dayton arts: 6 key things to know

Updates from Wright State University, Dayton Performing Arts Alliance, WYSO and multiple community theaters are key in local arts news this week. Click here.

🎶Music: Jayne Sachs Band reunites at Brightside with special guests

After a six year hiatus, the Jayne Sachs Band reunites June 26 at the Brightside in Dayton. The indie-alt and pop-rock band will headline an evening featuring special guests Midwestern Mrs and Anna Marie. Jayne Sachs will offer a solo performance as well. Read more about the show here.

☀️Around Town: ‘Summer in the City’ guide highlights events in the Dayton area

The Downtown Dayton Partnership’s “Summer in the City” guide is a prime invitation to explore all that downtown has to offer, particularly lunchtime fun at Courthouse Square featuring Curio and several food trucks along with trivia and live music. For more details click here.

🎶Music: I want my ’80s: Rick Springfield and friends bring tour to the Rose

Grammy winner Rick Springfield is hitting the road this summer. You can catch the “Jessie’s Girl” legend along with Wang Chung, John Waite, Paul Young and John Cafferty at the Rose June 23 for the “I Want My ‘80s Tour.” Find out what Springfield’s been up to these days here.

🖼️Visual Arts: ‘Dayton Skyscrapers’ exhibit salutes Black community leaders

A Dayton tradition since 2007, the “Dayton Skyscrapers” exhibit, created and curated by Willis “Bing” Davis, honors Black leaders who are considered tall because of their contributions to the community. Read more about this year’s distinguished honorees here.

🎶Music: Songwriter Tim Easton brings readings and ramblings to Vagabond

Akron native Tim Easton, a songwriter with a gift for storytelling and poetry, will perform June 21 at Vagabond Studio & Gallery in Dayton. His songs are molded by his “personal travel tales, peppering in bold confessions of life on the road and the reality of ‘how it is.’” Read more about his artistry here.

🎤Around Town: FOX News Radio host Brian Kilmeade brings ‘History, Liberty and Laughs’ to Dayton this weekend

Brian Kilmeade of FOX News will bring his brand of humor and love of history to Dayton with his “History, Liberty and Laughs Tour,” which will be presented Saturday at the Victoria Theatre. He’s aiming to keep the tone patriotic rather than partisan. Read more about his appearance and insights here.

⭐A Day in the Life: Kendall Brock is an emerging fashion designer from Springfield

Columbus College of Art and Design graduate Kendall Brock of Springfield embraces their uniqueness with joy. “I like clothes that are really fun and weird. I like them to tell a story. I like statement pieces.” Read more about Brock’s fashion designs, daily routine and current endeavors here.

🥒Around Town: Pickle Fest at Austin Landing this weekend: New eating and bobbing contests

Get ready pickle fans! The annual Pickle Fest at Austin Landing returns Saturday with contests, live music and more than 50 vendors prepared to offer all sorts of pickle-inspired options like pickle egg rolls and pickle gourmet pops. Click here.

🎬Film: Huge lineup of films to show during Dayton Jewish International Film Fest, which turns 25

The 25th anniversary of the Dayton Jewish International Film Festival, one of the longest-running arts and entertainment festivals in the region, is in full swing. You have until June 29 to see a variety of films exploring themes of injustice, love, war, religion and family relationships. Click here.

⛓️‍💥Around Town: Juneteenth at Levitt Pavilion is a celebration of legacy of freedom

Happy Juneteenth! Levitt Pavilion Dayton and Home of Urban Creative Arts’ fifth annual celebration begins today at 5 p.m. R&B singer-songwriter Goapele is the concert headliner. Click here.

⭐Community Gems: Nominate someone who is making a difference

The Dayton Daily News Community Gems initiative highlights people who give their time and effort to improve the lives of their neighbors and community. Do you know someone like this in your community? Follow this link to nominate them.

🏳️‍🌈Around Town: Middletown Pride to conduct annual celebration, adds monthly events

Middletown’s seventh annual Pride Festival will take place Friday centered on a message of protecting trans youth, a timely theme considering the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold Tennessee’s ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors. The festival will also feature vendors, food, crafts, art for sale, free activities and more. Click here.

📷Photos: Yellow Springs Street Fair, Troy Strawberry Festival and Canal Music Fest in Tipp City

The biannual Yellow Springs Street Fair happened June 14, 2025.

Photos from the 49th annual Troy Strawberry Festival which took place June 6-8.

The Tipp City Area Arts Council hosted the 15th annual Canal Music Fest at City Park June 14.

🩰ICYMI: Dayton Dance Initiative returns with ‘CoLab II’

The stunning, collaborative Dayton Dance Initiative makes their annual return Friday and Saturday with “CoLab II,” which will surely be another testament to their dynamic artistry. Click here.

