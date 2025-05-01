Gem City Living | Local comedy, festivals, music and more events to keep you busy in May😊

From the comedy of Nate Bargatze and Donnell Rawlings to Hamvention, Cheese Fest, Fleurs de Fete and the WWE Friday Night Smackdown, we’ve got you covered. Click here.

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

This week’s edition also spotlights A World A’Fair, the Brick City Mural Festival, the Blind Rage Weekend punk festival, Rosewood Arts Gallery and a variety of shows to see in May at area theatres.

Let us know what you think. If you have thoughts, feedback or news tips, please email me at Russell.Florence@coxinc.com.

***

🛼Around Town: Things to do in Dayton this weekend

Credit: Contributed/ DAVID SUTER Credit: Contributed/ DAVID SUTER

A roller derby, a classic murder mystery, comic books, plants, a food truck festival and a celebration that will certainly appeal to “Star Wars” devotees are among top events this weekend. Click here.

🌍Around Town: A World A’Fair returns with food, drinks from more than 25 countries

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

The 52nd A World A’Fair takes place this weekend in Xenia celebrating various cultures around the globe. There will be food, drink and entertainment representing more than 25 countries. Click here.

🎭Dayton arts and culture news: ‘Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,’ Dayton Ballet spring concert among shows to see across Dayton region in May

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Expelliarmus! In addition to catching “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” at the Schuster Center on a giant screen with a live orchestra, noteworthy shows in May include Dayton Ballet’s spring concert and Dayton Theatre Guild’s local premiere of a Pulitzer Prize-winning play. Click here.

🎶Music: Singer with ties to Dayton region makes ‘American Idol’ Top 12

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Country singer Slater Nalley, an Atlanta native with roots in Troy, has now advanced to the Top 10 on Season 23 of “American Idol.” Honestly, I wouldn’t be surprised if he lands in the Top 3. “Idol” continues to prove that country is king although gospel has certainly changed the game this season. Click here.

🎭Dayton arts and culture news: Human Race Theatre season, Kettering children’s choir and UD theater

Credit: Knack Video + Photo Credit: Knack Video + Photo

Read more about the Human Race Theatre Company’s 40th anniversary season centered on the theme of family and the University of Dayton’s spring opera production featuring yours truly. Click here.

🎶Music: Two-day punk festival has more than 20 bands on two stages at Yellow Cab

Blind Rage Records is gearing up for its fifth annual punk festival at Yellow Cab Tavern. More than 20 bands will be featured at this year’s Blind Rage Weekend. Click here.

☀️Around Town: Dayton summer festivals guide: May to September 2025

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

The calendar says spring but it’s time to start thinking about those popular summer festivals that’ll be coming around the bend soon with live music, a variety of food, vendors and more. Click here.

🌲Outdoors: Popular columnist Bill Felker reflects on nature, aging and love of writing as he retires

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Nature columnist Bill Felker of Yellow Springs has written for regional and national publications. He is best known in the Dayton region for writing and recording “Poor Will’s Almanack.” Read more about his career and the joy that comes from seeing beauty in the world around him. Click here.

🎨Around Town: Appreciating street art and its creators is goal of downtown Dayton festival this weekend

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

The fourth annual Brick City Mural and Arts Festival returns this weekend featuring more than 80 artists, live music, multiple vendors, interactive art, nighttime lighted art installations and more. Click here.

🎶Music: Primetime Blues Band and Westside Players serve up blues for free at Oregon Express

Credit: Jordan Lynn Freshour Credit: Jordan Lynn Freshour

The Primetime Blues Band, along with the Westside Players featuring Gary “Guitar” Williams, will perform a free concert Saturday at Oregon Express with a mix of original blues, R&B, rock and jazz. Click here.

⭐Community Gems: Nominate someone who is making a difference

The Dayton Daily News Community Gems initiative highlights people who give their time and effort to improve the lives of their neighbors and community. Do you know someone like this in your community? Follow this link to nominate them.

🕊️Visual Arts: Peace Museum to host WWII anniversary event featuring British codebreaker’s nephew

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Sir Dermot Turing, nephew of legendary British mathematician and World War II codebreaker Alan Turing, will speak at the Dayton International Peace Museum May 8 in commemoration of the 80th anniversary of VE Day (Victory in Europe Day), marking the end of World War II in Europe. Click here.

🌍Around Town: Personal journeys of mental health, adventure will be shared with Dayton Live audiences

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Three speakers with backgrounds ranging from conservation to science are heading to the Victoria Theatre next season to discuss their careers including overcoming adversity and battling mental health. Click here.

🖼️Visual arts: Bold, contemplative exhibit at Kettering’s Rosewood Arts Center implores you to look closely

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

“Whispers in the Breeze,” photographs by Cleveland-based artist Yiyun Chen, and “In the Farthest Reaches,” large scale pastels by Texas artists Ghislaine and Lando Fremaux-Valdez are on display through May 24 at Kettering’s Rosewood Arts Center. Click here.

🛸Around Town: UFO festival organizers want Fairborn to become ‘midwest Roswell’

Credit: Getty Images Credit: Getty Images

UFO experts and speakers will gather June 6-8 in Fairborn. There’s also going to be a free costume contest at the Little Art Theatre in Yellow Springs. Click here.

🎢Worth the Drive: Cedar Point opens this weekend: Newest coaster not yet ready, but one that was closed is opening

Sandusky amusement park Cedar Point will open for the 2025 season this weekend. Take a look at what’s in store, including a few changes and updates. Click here.

📷Photos: The 45th annual Bellbrook Sugar Maple Festival, Look inside Hawthorn Hill, the famous home of the Wright family and Halfway to Halloween Fest at Yellow Cab Tavern

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

The 45th annual Bellbrook Sugar Maple Festival took place April 25-27.

Dayton History and the Oakwood Historical Society hosted Wright at Home at Hawthorn Hill in Oakwood April 26.

HorrorShock Records hosted the first Halfway to Halloween Fest at Yellow Cab Tavern in downtown Dayton April 26.

🖼️ICYMI: Dayton Art Institute reveals 2025 Art Ball details

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

The Dayton Art Institute’s black-tie Art Ball fundraising gala will take place June 14 with interactive performances, cocktails, specialty martinis, gourmet hors d’oeuvres, dinner and more. Click here.

CONNECT WITH ME

Thanks for taking the time to read this newsletter. I encourage you to keep in touch. Share story tips or feedback about this newsletter by emailing me at Russell.Florence@coxinc.com.