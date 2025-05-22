Gem City Living | Memorial Day events and other things to do around the Dayton region🌞

In addition to ceremonies and parades happening in Beavercreek, Huber Heights, Kettering, Miamisburg and Springboro among other communities, you can also celebrate the unofficial start of summer at Carillon Historical Park’s Heritage Day which provides family-friendly fun with special activities and costumed interpreters. For a full list of events, click here.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

This week’s newsletter also spotlights the NATO Parliamentary Spring Session, the Mosaic Institute’s 10th anniversary and Dayton’s annual Sideshow arts and music festival.

Let us know what you think.

***

😊Around Town: Things to do in Dayton this weekend

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

The third annual Cheese Fest at Austin Landing and Pink Floyd tribute band Brit Floyd returning to the Rose Music Center are among top events across the Dayton region this weekend. Click here.

🎭This Week in Dayton Arts: 5 key things to know

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Alexei Navalny posthumously winning the Kettering Democracy Prize, The Neon’s Family Summer Film Festival and a celebration of immigrants in Springfield are key in arts news this week. Click here.

🕊️Around Town: NATO in Dayton: Public forum panels you can attend during the Parliamentary Assembly

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

The majority of events surrounding the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Spring Session are closed to the public but be sure to check out the public forums taking place May 22-25 at the University of Dayton’s Roger Glass Center. The forums will also be livestreamed by Dayton Access Television (DATV). Click here.

🖼️Around Town: Arts and culture events happening as NATO assembly meets in Dayton

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

There are a variety of noteworthy arts and culture events happening while the NATO assembly is taking place. Check out our list from local premiere plays to thought-provoking art exhibits. Click here.

🙏Religion: Church in NATO security village offers ‘sanctuary for peace’

Christ Episcopal Church in downtown Dayton will become a “sanctuary for peace” during the NATO Parliamentary Assembly. The church sanctuary at 20 W. First St. will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day of the assembly for prayer. Click here.

🎭Theater: ‘Giving voice to Dayton citizens’: During NATO weekend, ‘The Belonging Project’ explores themes of community

Credit: GLENNA JENNINGS Credit: GLENNA JENNINGS

“The Belonging Project” explores how Daytonians experience life in their communities based on their race, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation, religion or any of the other ways that people mark differences. A staged reading of vignettes from this work will take place Saturday. Click here.

🏰Around Town: May Moon Fest at Oregon Express is a celebration of all-things fantasy and medieval

The second annual May Moon Fest, a fantasy and medieval-themed craft faire, happens Saturday at Oregon Express. The event is free and everyone is encouraged to dress whimsically. Click here.

🛍️Shopping: Looking for Dayton merch? Here’s a list of downtown stores carrying it

Credit: Facebook Photo Credit: Facebook Photo

T-shirts spotlighting the design of the Dayton Peace Sign, Dayton’s newest landmark located at RiverScape MetroPark, are available now along with other Dayton merch. Click here.

🎶Music: Band called idiedtrying brings color to black metal with latest record

Metal band idiedtrying’s new record, “Gimme Color / Volume One,” will be celebrated with a release show Saturday at the Fairborn Phoenix. Read more about the group’s new music. Click here.

🎬Film: Documentary on mysterious, misunderstood ‘Goodbye Horses’ singer to screen at the Neon

“Goodbye Horses: The Many Lives of Q Lazzarus” explores the rock singer’s “mysterious 25-year long disappearance and paves the way towards her reemergence, with stories sad, funny and moving.” Read more about the film’s May 28 screening at The Neon and the cult hit song “Goodbye Horses” heard in the films “Married to the Mob” and “The Silence of the Lambs.” Click here.

🎶Around Town: Sideshow 18, an arts and music festival, showcases local creativity

Sideshow, Dayton’s community arts and music festival, returns to showcase local artists Friday at Yellow Cab Tavern. The free event features 12 visual artists and 13 bands and performers. Visual art from photography and paintings to sculptures and installations will also be on display. Click here.

⭐A Day in the Life: Architect Matt Sauer

Credit: Hannah Kasper Credit: Hannah Kasper

Architect Matt Sauer has worked on such familiar local buildings as Fifth Street Brewpub, Old Scratch Pizza, Gem City Market, Gem City Catfé and St. Anne the Tart. Read more about his craft. Click here.

🎨Visual Arts: ‘We’re all connected’: International art show at Olde Masters Galleria showcases works from around the globe

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Olde Masters Galleria in Centerville will present their third annual International Exhibition June 14-30. Featured categories include paintings, reproductions and photography. Click here.

🏢Around Town: Guided Springfield tours offer peek at history of places people likely pass daily

Get to know Springfield history better by participating in the Summer Tour Series. Presented by the Westcott Center for Architecture + Design, the first of this season’s 15 tours begins Saturday with the “Ferncliff Cemetery: Sacred and Symbolic” walking tour. Click here.

⭐A Day in the Life: Erin Tufts Cartier

Credit: LCS Studio Credit: LCS Studio

Oakwood resident Erin Tufts Cartier, owner of ETC Creative, is a brand strategist and a photographer with a background in fashion. Read more about her artistry as a visual storyteller. Click here.

⭐Community Gems: Nominate someone who is making a difference

The Dayton Daily News Community Gems initiative highlights people who give their time and effort to improve the lives of their neighbors and community. Do you know someone like this in your community? Follow this link to nominate them.

🖼️Around Town: Mosaic Institute finds new home as it turns 10, celebrates ‘an incredible journey of connection’

Credit: The Mosaic Institute Credit: The Mosaic Institute

The Mosaic Institute has completed more than 30 public art installations across the Dayton region in its first decade. The group, now housed in Riverside, is celebrating 10 years of community collaboration with an anniversary party June 14 at The Silos in downtown Dayton. Click here.

🎶Music: R&B singer added to Fraze Pavilion lineup

Credit: Theo Wargo Credit: Theo Wargo

R&B singer, songwriter and actor Trey Songz will perform July 26 at Kettering’s Fraze Pavilion. The Grammy nominee is best known for hits like “Say Aah” and “Bottoms Up.” Click here.

📷Photos: Furry Skurry 5K at St. Leonard CHI Living Communities, Pride Rocks! at Levitt Pavilion and NATO Neighborhood Party in Historic South Park

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

The Furry Skurry 5K, a benefit for the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, happened at St. Leonard CHI Living Communities in Centerville May 17.

The fifth annual Pride Rocks!, a family-friendly LGBTQ+ mental health awareness event, happened at Levitt Pavilion in downtown Dayton May 17.

Dayton’s Historic South Park hosted the NATO Nations Neighborhood Party May 17.

🎢ICYMI: Kings Island’s Soak City opens Saturday with new water coaster and children’s play area

Credit: Alex Cutler Credit: Alex Cutler

The weather has turned chilly for May but that won’t diminish the excitement of Kings Island’s Soak City water park opening its 2025 season Saturday. The park offers two wave pools, several splash pad areas, dozens of water slides and the debut of the dual-racing water coaster RiverRacers. Click here.

