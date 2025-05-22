Gem City Living | Memorial Day events and other things to do around the Dayton region🌞

By
2 minutes ago
X

Hello, readers!

Memorial Day events across the Dayton region kick off this week’s Gem City Living newsletter.

In addition to ceremonies and parades happening in Beavercreek, Huber Heights, Kettering, Miamisburg and Springboro among other communities, you can also celebrate the unofficial start of summer at Carillon Historical Park’s Heritage Day which provides family-friendly fun with special activities and costumed interpreters. For a full list of events, click here.

Heritage Day at Carillon Historical Park. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

icon to expand image

Credit: Tom Gilliam

This week’s newsletter also spotlights the NATO Parliamentary Spring Session, the Mosaic Institute’s 10th anniversary and Dayton’s annual Sideshow arts and music festival.

Let us know what you think. If you have thoughts, feedback or news tips, please email me at Russell.Florence@coxinc.com.

***

😊Around Town: Things to do in Dayton this weekend

The second annual Cheese Fest returned to The Park at Austin Landing on Saturday, May 25, 2024. Hosted by Austin Landing and The Miami Valley Restaurant Association, the event featured over 15 food vendors, craft beer & seltzers, live music, activities for children and a fireworks show. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

icon to expand image

Credit: Tom Gilliam

The third annual Cheese Fest at Austin Landing and Pink Floyd tribute band Brit Floyd returning to the Rose Music Center are among top events across the Dayton region this weekend. Click here.

🎭This Week in Dayton Arts: 5 key things to know

Flowers and a picture are left as a tribute to Russian politician Alexi Navalny, near to the Russian Embassy in London, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. Navalny, who crusaded against Russian corruption and staged massive anti-Kremlin protests as President Vladimir Putin's fiercest foe, died Friday in the Arctic penal colony where he was serving a 19-year sentence, Russia's prison agency said. He was 47. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Alexei Navalny posthumously winning the Kettering Democracy Prize, The Neon’s Family Summer Film Festival and a celebration of immigrants in Springfield are key in arts news this week. Click here.

🕊️Around Town: NATO in Dayton: Public forum panels you can attend during the Parliamentary Assembly

The University of Dayton's Roger Glass Center for the Arts opened on April 13, 2024. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

icon to expand image

Credit: Bryant Billing

The majority of events surrounding the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Spring Session are closed to the public but be sure to check out the public forums taking place May 22-25 at the University of Dayton’s Roger Glass Center. The forums will also be livestreamed by Dayton Access Television (DATV). Click here.

🖼️Around Town: Arts and culture events happening as NATO assembly meets in Dayton

The International Peace Museum presents "Am I An American or Am I Not?" CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

There are a variety of noteworthy arts and culture events happening while the NATO assembly is taking place. Check out our list from local premiere plays to thought-provoking art exhibits. Click here.

🙏Religion: Church in NATO security village offers ‘sanctuary for peace’

Rev. Peter Homeyer with Christ Episcopal Church at 20 W. First St. in downtown Dayton. The church, which is inside the NATO Village security perimeter, will provide a sanctuary for peace every day during the NATO Parliamentary Assembly from Thursday to Monday. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

icon to expand image

Christ Episcopal Church in downtown Dayton will become a “sanctuary for peace” during the NATO Parliamentary Assembly. The church sanctuary at 20 W. First St. will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day of the assembly for prayer. Click here.

🎭Theater: ‘Giving voice to Dayton citizens’: During NATO weekend, ‘The Belonging Project’ explores themes of community

Dayton Poet Laureate Sierra Leone, artist-in-residence at the Charles F. Kettering Foundation. Photo by Glenna Jennings

Credit: GLENNA JENNINGS

icon to expand image

Credit: GLENNA JENNINGS

“The Belonging Project” explores how Daytonians experience life in their communities based on their race, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation, religion or any of the other ways that people mark differences. A staged reading of vignettes from this work will take place Saturday. Click here.

🏰Around Town: May Moon Fest at Oregon Express is a celebration of all-things fantasy and medieval

Crochet flails, designed by Jan Kaufman, organizer of the May Moon Fest: a fantasy and Renaissance-themed craft faire. The second annual event is May 24 at Oregon Express. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO: Brierspire

icon to expand image

The second annual May Moon Fest, a fantasy and medieval-themed craft faire, happens Saturday at Oregon Express. The event is free and everyone is encouraged to dress whimsically. Click here.

🛍️Shopping: Looking for Dayton merch? Here’s a list of downtown stores carrying it

Just in time for the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, the Downtown Dayton Partnership is debuting t-shirts highlighting Dayton’s newest landmark. The shirts (available in royal blue, charcoal or white) feature the design of the new Dayton Peace Sign, currently located at RiverScape MetroPark (FACEBOOK PHOTO).

Credit: Facebook Photo

icon to expand image

Credit: Facebook Photo

T-shirts spotlighting the design of the Dayton Peace Sign, Dayton’s newest landmark located at RiverScape MetroPark, are available now along with other Dayton merch. Click here.

🎶Music: Band called idiedtrying brings color to black metal with latest record

ajc.com

icon to expand image

Metal band idiedtrying’s new record, “Gimme Color / Volume One,” will be celebrated with a release show Saturday at the Fairborn Phoenix. Read more about the group’s new music. Click here.

🎬Film: Documentary on mysterious, misunderstood ‘Goodbye Horses’ singer to screen at the Neon

A new documentary about Q Lazzarus' life and music, “Goodbye Horses: The Many Lives of Q Lazzarus,” is screening at 7:30 p.m., May 28 at the Neon. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO: Eva Aridjis Fuentes

icon to expand image

“Goodbye Horses: The Many Lives of Q Lazzarus” explores the rock singer’s “mysterious 25-year long disappearance and paves the way towards her reemergence, with stories sad, funny and moving.” Read more about the film’s May 28 screening at The Neon and the cult hit song “Goodbye Horses” heard in the films “Married to the Mob” and “The Silence of the Lambs.” Click here.

🎶Around Town: Sideshow 18, an arts and music festival, showcases local creativity

Never Try is Moriah Yux (guitar), Jamie Ertley (drums), Phil Doncaster (bass) and Jeff Rudolf (guitar): a hodgepodge of music veterans (the band’s words). CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

Sideshow, Dayton’s community arts and music festival, returns to showcase local artists Friday at Yellow Cab Tavern. The free event features 12 visual artists and 13 bands and performers. Visual art from photography and paintings to sculptures and installations will also be on display. Click here.

⭐A Day in the Life: Architect Matt Sauer

Matt Sauer, architect, works on blueprints in his Grafton Hill home office. HANNAH KASPER/CONTRIBUTED

Credit: Hannah Kasper

icon to expand image

Credit: Hannah Kasper

Architect Matt Sauer has worked on such familiar local buildings as Fifth Street Brewpub, Old Scratch Pizza, Gem City Market, Gem City Catfé and St. Anne the Tart. Read more about his craft. Click here.

🎨Visual Arts: ‘We’re all connected’: International art show at Olde Masters Galleria showcases works from around the globe

Olde Masters Galleria, a Centerville art business offering artists a space to rent, showcase their work and develop their skills, has moved to 55 Rhoads Center Drive.

Credit: Submitted Photo

icon to expand image

Credit: Submitted Photo

Olde Masters Galleria in Centerville will present their third annual International Exhibition June 14-30. Featured categories include paintings, reproductions and photography. Click here.

🏢Around Town: Guided Springfield tours offer peek at history of places people likely pass daily

The Summer Tour Series in Springfield is presented by the Westcott House Center for Architecture + Design. Contributed photo

icon to expand image

Get to know Springfield history better by participating in the Summer Tour Series. Presented by the Westcott Center for Architecture + Design, the first of this season’s 15 tours begins Saturday with the “Ferncliff Cemetery: Sacred and Symbolic” walking tour. Click here.

⭐A Day in the Life: Erin Tufts Cartier

Erin Tufts Cartier. LCS STUDIO/CONTRIBUTED

Credit: LCS Studio

icon to expand image

Credit: LCS Studio

Oakwood resident Erin Tufts Cartier, owner of ETC Creative, is a brand strategist and a photographer with a background in fashion. Read more about her artistry as a visual storyteller. Click here.

⭐Community Gems: Nominate someone who is making a difference

Dayton Daily News Community Gems logo

icon to expand image

The Dayton Daily News Community Gems initiative highlights people who give their time and effort to improve the lives of their neighbors and community. Do you know someone like this in your community? Follow this link to nominate them.

🖼️Around Town: Mosaic Institute finds new home as it turns 10, celebrates ‘an incredible journey of connection’

An important component of the Mosaic Institute is building its legacy through the eyes of children. Photo courtesy of Jes McMillan

Credit: The Mosaic Institute

icon to expand image

Credit: The Mosaic Institute

The Mosaic Institute has completed more than 30 public art installations across the Dayton region in its first decade. The group, now housed in Riverside, is celebrating 10 years of community collaboration with an anniversary party June 14 at The Silos in downtown Dayton. Click here.

🎶Music: R&B singer added to Fraze Pavilion lineup

R&B singer Trey Songz.

Credit: Theo Wargo

icon to expand image

Credit: Theo Wargo

R&B singer, songwriter and actor Trey Songz will perform July 26 at Kettering’s Fraze Pavilion. The Grammy nominee is best known for hits like “Say Aah” and “Bottoms Up.” Click here.

📷Photos: Furry Skurry 5K at St. Leonard CHI Living Communities, Pride Rocks! at Levitt Pavilion and NATO Neighborhood Party in Historic South Park

The Furry Skurry 5K, a benefit for the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, was held at Stubbs Park in Centerville on Saturday, May 20, 2023. Did we spot you and your doggie there? TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

icon to expand image

Credit: Tom Gilliam

The Furry Skurry 5K, a benefit for the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, happened at St. Leonard CHI Living Communities in Centerville May 17.

The fifth annual Pride Rocks!, a family-friendly LGBTQ+ mental health awareness event, happened at Levitt Pavilion in downtown Dayton May 17.

Dayton’s Historic South Park hosted the NATO Nations Neighborhood Party May 17.

🎢ICYMI: Kings Island’s Soak City opens Saturday with new water coaster and children’s play area

Kings Island gave members of the media a special look at the construction taking place at its Soak City water park. Photos by Alex Cutler

Credit: Alex Cutler

icon to expand image

Credit: Alex Cutler

The weather has turned chilly for May but that won’t diminish the excitement of Kings Island’s Soak City water park opening its 2025 season Saturday. The park offers two wave pools, several splash pad areas, dozens of water slides and the debut of the dual-racing water coaster RiverRacers. Click here.

CONNECT WITH ME

Thanks for taking the time to read this newsletter. I encourage you to keep in touch. Share story tips or feedback about this newsletter by emailing me at Russell.Florence@coxinc.com.

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is a team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton Daily News. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He has served on Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.