Gem City Living |‘MJ: The Musical’ at Schuster Center, Wright Dunbar Day and other events across Dayton region 🎭

The controversial, commanding “King of Pop” died 16 years ago but his impact, influence, mystery and personal demons arise here with engaging relevancy. Songs such as “Man in the Mirror,” “They Don’t Care About Us” and “Thriller” humanizes his trauma and also reminds the audience of his desire for societal change, a key theme in his music.

Outstandingly led by triple threat Jordan Markus, the show is centered around rehearsals for Jackson’s 1993 “Dangerous” tour, a make-or-break moment for the singer after the success of “Bad.” The action is particularly heightened by director Christopher Wheeldon’s spectacular Tony-winning choreography. “Bad,” “Beat It,” “Billie Jean,” “Smooth Criminal” and the aforementioned “Thriller” are among many knockout, crowd-pleasing routines performed by Markus and the equally amazing ensemble.

For more details on this must-see national tour at the Schuster Center courtesy of Dayton Live, including an interview with Markus, click here.

This week we also spotlight Wright Dunbar Day, the Paul Laurence Dunbar House, Gem City Groundlings, Greensky Bluegrass, Kings Island and a special movie night at Day Air Ballpark.

😊Around Town: Things to do in Dayton this weekend

A tropical theme at Middletown’s Land of Illusion, TheatreLab Dayton’s production of “Chicago” and an early start to Fourth of July festivities in Huber Heights are among top events this weekend. Click here.

🎭 This week in Dayton arts: 5 key things to know

Credit: Matt Silver Credit: Matt Silver

Attention must be paid to the debut of Gem City Groundlings, Dayton’s newest theater company primarily devoted to the works of William Shakespeare. Find out more about the troupe’s impressive production of “Macbeth” along with other noteworthy arts news here.

🎶Music: Jamgrassers Greensky Bluegrass bring the storm back to Huber Heights

Carving its own space in the world of bluegrass, Michigan-based band Greensky Bluegrass, performing July 2 at the Rose Music Center, continues to evolve. Read more about their music here.

☀️Around Town: Wright Dunbar Day to feature more than 30 food trucks, 80 retail vendors

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Wright Dunbar Day, a family-friendly block party celebration in honor of Dayton poet Paul Laurence Dunbar’s birthday, takes place Sunday. Food trucks include Cece’s Kitchen, Courtland’s Mobile Grill, De’Lish, Houdini’s Kitchen and Renny’s Henny Wings. For more details click here.

🏊Outdoors: High temps have arrived: Here is your guide to local pools and splash pads

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

What a heatwave we’ve had this week! If you’re still looking to cool down at a local swimming pool or splash pad, check out our list here.

🎭Theater: ‘Shrek,’ ‘Matilda,’ FutureFest among shows to see across Dayton region in July

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Beloved summer theater traditions such as Epiphany Lutheran Church’s annual musical and the Dayton Playhouse’s annual FutureFest of new plays are among shows to keep in mind in July. Click here.

🚗Worth the Drive: Report ranks Ohio 3rd best state for summer road trips

According to finance app Wallet Hub, Ohio is the third best state in the U.S. for summer road trips. Read about the judging criteria and which states completed the top three. Click here.

🎤Music: Christian rock band Third Day’s 30th anniversary tour coming to Nutter Center

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Grammy-winning Christian rock band Third Day will bring their 30th anniversary tour to the Nutter Center in 2026. Tickets for the Thursday, May 7 show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 27. Click here.

🏠Timeless Dayton: Preservation Dayton president revives historic home with DIY spirit

Take a look inside the home of Evan Lavoie, president of Preservation Dayton. Lavoie’s renovations including painting the interior and exterior, removing aluminum siding, converting a back porch into a laundry room, installing railings and fixing plaster. Click here.

🎢Outdoors: The retired roller coasters of Kings Island

If you love Kings Island, prepare to feel nostalgic as we examine some of the amusement park’s most famous rides here.

⭐Community Gems: Nominate someone who is making a difference

The Dayton Daily News Community Gems initiative highlights people who give their time and effort to improve the lives of their neighbors and community. Do you know someone like this in your community? Follow this link to nominate them.

🏠Around Town: Historic spots in Dayton: The Paul Laurence Dunbar House

Paul Laurence Dunbar was born June 27, 1872 in Dayton so this week seems fitting to highlight the Paul Laurence Dunbar House, 219 N. Paul Laurence Dunbar St. Read more about the historical marker at the house and other aspects of Dunbar’s influential career here.

📷Photos: Juneteenth 2025 Commemoration and Concert featuring Goapele at Levitt Pavilion, Carillon Park Rail Festival and Gary Sinise at the Vandalia Flight Fest

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Dayton History hosted the Carillon Park Rail Festival on June 21 and 22 at Carillon Historical Park.

The Dayton Air Show hosted the first Vandalia Flight Fest on the grounds of the Vandalia Recreation Center June 20. The Lt. Dan Band, featuring actor Gary Sinise on bass guitar, headlined the festival.

Oakland, California-based R&B/Soul singer/songwriter Goapele played a free concert at Levitt Pavilion in downtown Dayton June 19 to celebrate Juneteenth.

🎬ICYMI: Day Air Ballpark hosts Donatos Movie Night this summer featuring ‘Moana 2′

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Day Air Ballpark will host Donatos Movie Night with a feature presentation of “Moana 2″ Friday, Aug. 1. Families are invited to come before the movie to hang out with Heater and Gem, enjoy kids games and activities, enter a raffle for Dayton Dragons, Donatos and “Moana” prizes. For more details click here.

