Gem City Living | Montgomery County Fair, food festivals and other things to do across the Dayton region ☀️

Credit: DION JOHNSON Credit: DION JOHNSON

In addition to fun carnival rides and petting zoos, you can enjoy livestock shows, pony rides, monster truck rides and more. For an overview click here. For a detailed look at the petting zoo click here.

Foodies can also enjoy nearly 30 vendors ready to serve fried and sweet concoctions. Click here.

This week we also spotlight the Garst Museum in Greenville, a Springfield exhibit chronicling the Black experience and Epiphany Lutheran Church’s production of “Shrek: The Musical” in Centerville.

***

***

😊Around Town: Things to do in Dayton this weekend

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Chicken wings, macaroni and cheese, comedy, a clothing swap and the music of Queen can be found across the region this weekend. For a look at our top events click here.

🎭Theater: Behind the seams: Costume designer manages around 100 outfits for Centerville church’s ‘Shrek: The Musical’

Credit: David Sherman Credit: David Sherman

Catherine NguyenLu, a 2017 Alter High School graduate, oversees around 100 costumes for Epiphany Lutheran Church’s production of “Shrek.” Read more about her artistry and the show here.

🚗Worth the Drive: New ‘Superman’ movie coming out this week features Cincinnati Museum Center as Hall of Justice

There’s a lot riding on the highly anticipated “Superman” film which hopes to become one of the summer’s biggest blockbusters when it’s released Friday. The Cincinnati Museum Center is featured as the Hall of Justice. Read more about it here.

🎤Music: Leftover Salmon and The Infamous Stringdusters bring ‘Rowdy Summer Nights Tour’ to the Rose

Credit: Jesse R. Borrell Credit: Jesse R. Borrell

Progressive bluegrass bands Leftover Salmon and the Infamous Stringdusters will perform July 16 at The Rose Music Center at The Heights. Read more about their artistry here.

🖼️Visual Arts: Museum of Art plans grand finale for popular exhibition

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

An exhibition at the Springfield Museum of Art will receive a community-centric grand finale Sunday. “Aminah Robinson: Journeys Home, A Visual Memoir Closing Celebration” will recognize the late artist who vividly chronicled the Black experience. Read more about the exhibit here.

⭐Community Gems: Nominate someone who is making a difference

The Dayton Daily News Community Gems initiative highlights people who give their time and effort to improve the lives of their neighbors and community. Do you know someone like this in your community? Follow this link to nominate them.

😋Around Town: Great Dayton Food Truck Rally this weekend will have more than 50 vendors

Credit: James Czar/Grainworks Brewing Company Credit: James Czar/Grainworks Brewing Company

More than 50 food trucks will participate in the Great Dayton Food Truck Rally at Front Street Studios this weekend. This free, family friendly event will also feature a craft beer tent and live music. Click here.

⭐Around Town: History comes alive at Garst Museum: Annie Oakley, pioneer life and more

The Garst Museum in Greenville is home to the National Annie Oakley Center dedicated to the famous sharpshooter’s personal and professional life. Read more about the museum here.

🖼️Visual Arts: Murals put in place for NATO summit in Dayton face uncertain future

Credit: Ismael David Mujahid Credit: Ismael David Mujahid

The eye-catching murals installed downtown for the recent NATO Parliamentary Assembly are facing an uncertain future. Find out more about these beautiful works here.

🎤Music: Two Ithaca freak folk-techno acts to play free ‘homecoming’ show

Dayton native Park Doing, an artist whose work bridges freak folk, cowpunk and the avant-garde, will perform his first solo show in his hometown Saturday at Belmont Billiards. He’ll be joined by Johnny Dowd, alt-country frontman of the Johnny Dowd Trio. Read more about him here.

🎭Theater: Saluting Dayton’s 2024-2025 theater season

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

An impressive array of actors, directors, designers and more are among the best of Dayton’s 2024-2025 theater season. For the full list, encompassing professional, collegiate and community theaters, click here.

🎤Music: Weird Al’s ‘Bigger & Weirder Tour’ at The Fraze: He successfully distills what is culturally relevant

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Just in case you missed “Weird Al” Yankovic’s July 6 concert at Fraze Pavilion, check out Dayton Daily News music reporter Brandon Berry’s recap of the show here.

⭐A Day in the Life: UD professor and music theorist Daniele Sofer

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Daniele Sofer, an assistant professor of Music Theory and Music Technology at the University of Dayton, is the co-founder of a nonprofit for music scholars who are queer or who study queer subjects. Read more about their work and mission here.

🪨Outdoors: Rock climbing is possible right here in Southwest Ohio

The Mad River Gorge in Springfield is the largest climbing area in all of Ohio. Read more about how you can enjoy your next climb through special events and classes happening soon. Click here.

🏠Timeless Dayton: Historic Fourth Street home was a ‘panel town’ before renovations — and it may have had a cigar-smoking ghost

The home of Susan and Denny Gray within the St. Anne’s Hill Historic District was once occupied by a “human squirrel.” Read about their major renovation project and love of Porchfest here.

📺TV: ‘All my business is out there:’ Joe Burrow reacts to burglary captured on Netflix’s ‘Quarterbacks’

Credit: AP Credit: AP

If you’re looking for a new show to watch or stream, I highly recommend the second season of Netflix’s “Quarterbacks” featuring Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals. Sure, watching Joe talk about last year’s problematic season and particularly slow start is tough to digest (will the Bengals ever treat September like it’s December or January?) but the more personal aspects of his life, from his appreciation of fashion and the piano to interactions with his parents and stylist, are very revealing. Click here.

📷Photos: Americana Festival parade, Kettering Go 4th Festival and Fireworks, Chicago performs at Rose Music Center

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Centerville’s Americana Festival parade took place Friday, July 4.

Go 4th!, Kettering’s Independence Day celebration, happened Friday, July 4.

Chicago played a concert at The Rose Music Center at The Heights in Huber Heights on Sunday, July 6.

🎼ICYMI: Dayton native writes song honoring first American pope, performs it at Chicago event

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Brother David Marshall, a Dayton native and Chaminade Julienne graduate, is a friar in the Order of Saint Augustine who was spotlighted as a featured singer during the June 14 celebration for Pope Leo XIV at Rate Field in Chicago. Read more about him and his original song “One of Us,” which depicts Pope Leo’s humble beginnings from the South Side of Chicago to becoming pope. Click here.

