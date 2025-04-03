Gem City Living | More than 30 events to enjoy around Dayton region in April 😊

From the opening of Kings Island and comedians Maria Bamford and Ms. Pat appearing at Dayton Funny Bone to the Bach Society of Dayton’s presentation of Handel’s “Messiah” and community festivities such as America’s Packard Museum Spring Fling and Adopt-a-Park in conjunction with Earth Day, there’s a lot to savor. Click here.

This week’s edition also spotlights Dayton Opera’s opulent “Aida,” The Neon’s screening of the fascinating “Sabbath Queen” and Dave Chappelle’s Haitian Appreciation Show in Yellow Springs.

If you have thoughts, feedback or news tips, please email me at Russell.Florence@coxinc.com.

🐕Around Town: More than 1,000 dogs will be at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds this weekend

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

You can see more than 1,000 dogs of 150 different breeds this weekend at the Fort St. Clair Kennel Club Dog Show at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds. A Puppy Fest is also a part of the event. Click here.

🍔Food & Dining: Guide to food festivals in the Dayton region: First up is Dayton Burger Fest this weekend

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Dayton Burger Fest taking place Sunday, April 6 kicks off the festival season around the Dayton region. Take a look at our list of various food festivals and events heading your way. Click here.

🎭Opera: ‘The grandest of grand opera’: More than 100 people in ‘Aida’ at Schuster Center

Credit: ZAKIAH CALDWELL Credit: ZAKIAH CALDWELL

Dayton Opera is preparing to fill Verdi’s timeless opera “Aida” with grand spectacle Friday, April 4 and Sunday, April 6 at the Schuster Center. Read more about the show’s passion and pageantry. Click here.

🎤Around Town: Dave Chappelle to celebrate Ohio’s Haitians at Saturday show with Wyclef Jean

Emmy and Grammy-winning comedian Dave Chappelle and Grammy-winning Haitian musician Wyclef Jean are teaming up to present a Haitian Appreciation Show Saturday, April 5 at YS Firehouse in Yellow Springs. The show will blend comedy and music and include members of the Haitian community from the Dayton region and beyond. Click here.

🎬Film: Documentary about Orthodox rabbi who’s also a drag queen coming to The Neon

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Director Sandi DuBowski’s documentary “Sabbath Queen,” chronicling the 20-year journey in the life of Rabbi Amichai Lau-Lavie, a 39th generation Orthodox rabbi and drag queen, will be shown Tuesday, April 8 at The Neon. As the film delicately juggles faith, identity and politics, Lau-Lavie poignantly ponders this question: How do we reimagine our sacred traditions to achieve peace? Click here.

🎶Music: Brainiac kicks off tour at the Brightside, with Bomb Bunny and The Heartthrobs

Credit: MELISSA WAX Credit: MELISSA WAX

Dayton’s own Brainiac will play The Brightside Saturday, April 5 with special guests Bomb Bunny and The Heartthrobs. Read more about the popular indie band coming home before heading out on their world tour. Click here.

🎭Theater: A Manga- and anime-inspired show, Front Street artists in Springboro and other regional arts news

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Manga and anime meets musical theater as “Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Super Live” heads to the Schuster Center Friday, April 11. Additional arts news from across the region includes exhibitions in Dayton and Springboro and an anniversary return of senior troupe Young at Heart Players. Click here.

⭐Community Gems: Nominate someone who is making a difference

The Dayton Daily News Community Gems initiative highlights people who give their time and effort to improve the lives of their neighbors and community. Do you know someone like this in your community? Follow this link to nominate them.

🎬Film: Funk music documentary airing Tuesday includes Dayton’s impact

Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT

“We Want The Funk!,” a journey through the history of funk music, premieres at 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 8 on ThinkTV/PBS. The film features the music of James Brown, George Clinton, Sly and the Family Stone and Labelle but also acknowledges Dayton’s impact. Click here.

🎶Music: Country artist Jordan Davis to perform at Nutter Center

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Multi-platinum award-winning country artist Jordan Davis will bring his “Ain’t Enough Road Tour” to the Nutter Center Thursday, Oct. 16. He announced his tour with help from Peyton Manning and Jim Nantz. Click here.

🍽️Food & Dining: 2025 fish fry events in Montgomery, Miami, Greene and Warren counties

Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lenten fish fry events are being scheduled across the region. Check out our list here.

⚾Outdoors: How the Dayton Dragons Green Team pulls off all the entertainment

Credit: Michael Cooper Credit: Michael Cooper

The Dayton Dragons Green Team bring energy and entertainment to Day Air Ballpark. From games, skits and dancing to assisting Dayton Dragon mascots Heater and Gem, they are enthusiastic ambassadors committed to creating memorable experiences. Read more about the team here.

😊Around Town: Good Neighbor House: How to donate food items, participate in golf event and more

Good Neighbor House has provided essential services for underserved individuals in the Dayton area for more than 30 years. They could use some volunteers right now. Find out how you can help keep their pantry stocked or participate in their annual golf tournament fundraiser. Click here.

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦Gem City Family: Ideas for squeezing in a date night when parenting has to happen, too

Looking for fun date nights for the whole family? Take a look at some ideas that are great fit. Click here.

🎭Theater: Dayton native’s off-Broadway musical nominated for prestigious Lucille Lortel Awards

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Dayton native and Kettering Fairmont High School graduate Philip Drennen’s hilarious 2024 off-Broadway musical “The Big Gay Jamboree,” one of the most joyful shows I saw in New York this season, received five Lucille Lortel Award nominations Wednesday, April 2 including Outstanding Musical. Drennen co-wrote the music and lyrics with the show’s star Marla Mindelle.

The Lucille Lortel Awards honor outstanding achievement off-Broadway. Winners will be announced Sunday, May 4. For more information about the production click here.

🧘‍♀️Outdoors: Fitness Sampler in Dayton: Try classes by local instructors of yoga, boxing, barre and more

Celebrating women and wellness in an atmosphere of fun, fitness and friendship is top of mind for the Beauty Boost Dayton Fitness Sampler, which will take place Sunday, April 13 at the Marriott at the University of Dayton. Click here.

🕊️Around Town: 24-hour fast for peace and food justice begins Friday night in Dayton

Ambassador Tony Hall, founder of the Hall Hunger Initiative, is inviting the community to join him for a 24-hour fast for peace and food justice starting at 5 p.m. Friday, April 4 at the International Peace Museum. The event includes music, food, dance and reflections. Click here.

📷Photos: The Spring 2025 Great Ohio Toy Show, ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ movie party at the Eintracht German Club and Cat Show at Montgomery County Fairgrounds

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Route 68 Promotions hosted the Spring 2025 Great Ohio Toy Show at the Greene County Fairgrounds and Expo Center in Xenia March 29.

The Dayton Dinner Theater hosted the “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” Movie Party at the Eintracht German Club in Riverside March 29.

Cat Fanciers’ Association Cat Show happened at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds March 29 and 30.

✝️ICYMI: ‘Dead Man Walking’ author Sister Helen Prejean coming to Dayton to talk about death penalty

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Sister Helen Prejean, author of the best-selling book “Dead Man Walking,” will participate in “Another Evening For Justice” Tuesday, April 8 at the Victoria Theatre. She’ll be joined by Gilbert King, 2013 Pulitzer Prize winner for “Devil in the Grove.” Prejean will reflect on her journey and work as a leading advocate for abolition of the death penalty. Click here.

