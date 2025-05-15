Gem City Living | National Bike to Work Day and other events around the Dayton region 🚲

In celebration of National Bike to Work Day, RiverScape MetroPark will host the annual pancake breakfast on May 16. The first 400 cyclists to check in will receive a gift from the MetroParks. Click here.

Electric bikes are also growing in popularity. United Wheels in Miamisburg hosted a media event this week to bring awareness to National Bike Month and National Bike to Work Day. Click here. Check out photos from the event here.

This week’s newsletter also spotlights Hamvention, Dayton Black Women’s Film Festival, the opening weekend of the Rose Music Center at The Heights’ 10th anniversary season, Centerville-based Fairy Godmother Events and the legendary career of WHIO-TV anchor Cheryl McHenry.

😊Around Town: Things to do in Dayton this weekend

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

From the Humane Society of Greater Dayton’s 34th annual Furry Skurry to popular festivals in Miamisburg and at Carillon Historical Park, check out this weekend’s top events. Click here.

🎭This Week in Dayton Arts: 5 key things to know

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Local arts news includes a thought-provoking evening with Dr. Ilyasah Shabazz, Malcolm X’s daughter, in addition to updates on the Dayton Theatre Hall of Fame and latest “PAW Patrol” tour. Click here.

🎶Music: The Rose Music Center at The Heights announces season of concerts, celebrates 10 years

The Rose Music Center at The Heights is celebrating 10 years of entertainment. More than 430 artists have performed at the venue and more than 900,000 people have come through its gates. Click here.

🎬Film: Dayton Black Women’s Film Festival celebrates bold voices in cinema

Credit: ©New Line Cinema/Courtesy Evere Credit: ©New Line Cinema/Courtesy Evere

The Dayton Black Women’s Film Festival will take place May 15-18 primarily at The Neon in downtown Dayton. The lineup includes “Seeds,” winner of the Grand Jury Prize in Documentary at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, and a 25th anniversary screening of “Love & Basketball.” Click here.

📺TV: Anchor Cheryl McHenry to retire from storied journalism career of nearly 44 years

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Longtime WHIO-TV anchor Cheryl McHenry is retiring May 21 after nearly 44 years of service. The local station will air a special presentation called “Celebrating Cheryl!” at 7 p.m. tonight in honor of McHenry’s career. Read more of her insights and career highlights. Click here.

🎶Music: Phillips, Craig & Dean to headline Faith and Friends Radio anniversary concert

Contemporary Christian music trio Phillips, Craig & Dean will perform May 16 at Sinclair Community College’s Centerville Campus. The group has been performing for more than 30 years and will be in town to headline the 14th annual Faith and Friends Radio Anniversary Concert. Click here.

📻Around Town: Hamvention: Thousands flocking to Xenia this weekend for amateur radio show

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Hamvention, the world’s largest amateur radio convention, returns to the Greene County Fairgrounds and Expo Center this weekend potentially matching last year’s attendance of more than 35,000. Click here.

🎶Music: Jam band String Cheese Incident brings tour to the Rose

The String Cheese Incident will perform May 18 at the Rose Music Center in Huber Heights along with American roots band the Wood Brothers. Read more about this jam band, which has been around for 25 years delivering energetic shows with a philanthropic spirit. Click here.

🕊️Around Town: Event to feature keynote speech on Dayton Peace Accords experience that happened 30 years ago

Credit: Photo: courtesy of YWCA Dayton Credit: Photo: courtesy of YWCA Dayton

The Dayton Council on World Affairs’ annual banquet will feature guests Sharon Rab, founder of the Dayton Literary Peace Prize, and Mary McCarty, a retired, longtime Dayton Daily News reporter who still writes for the newspaper. Read more about the May 21 banquet here.

🎶Music: Grammy-nominated Americana artist Iris DeMent brings message of hope to Yellow Springs

Rolling Stone named Americana artist Iris DeMent’s 1992 debut album, “Infamous Angel,” one of the “greatest country albums of all time.” The Grammy-nominated singer will bring her social justice-inspired songs of activism and hope to Yellow Springs tonight. Click here.

🎤Comedy: Psychic medium Travis Holp to stop at Dayton Funny Bone

Psychic medium Travis Holp is bringing his Dead Serious tour to the Dayton Funny Bone tonight. Find out why the Centerville High School graduate is in the business of “transpertainment.” Click here.

🧘‍♀️Around Town: Fast-growing Pilates chain to open first Ohio studio in Dayton area

Bodybar Pilates has chosen Dayton to be its first Ohio location. Set to open in September in Centerville, Bodybar Pilates will offer Pilates-based workouts designed to strengthen, tone and improve flexibility. Click here.

📚A Day in the Life: Dayton Metro Library’s Debi Chess felt called back to her Midwest roots

Credit: Knack Video + Photo Credit: Knack Video + Photo

Debi Chess is the director of external relations and development for the Dayton Metro Library. Read more about her love of Dayton, including the importance of building community. Click here.

⭐Community Gems: Nominate someone who is making a difference

The Dayton Daily News Community Gems initiative highlights people who give their time and effort to improve the lives of their neighbors and community. Do you know someone like this in your community? Follow this link to nominate them.

🎶Music: Folk singer-songwriter John Batdorf comes home to Dayton

Singer-songwriter and Yellow Springs native John Batdorf is returning to Dayton for an intimate show May 17. His performance is conjunction with his latest LP, “Anthem for the Damned.” Click here.

📺TV: Documentary on NATO, Dayton Peace Accords to premiere on Think TV

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

The documentary “Dayton: City of Peace 2025,″ honoring the 30th anniversary of the Dayton Peace Accords, is set to premiere at 8 p.m. tonight on ThinkTV16 in Dayton. The special will also highlight next week’s NATO Spring Parliamentary Assembly in Dayton. Click here.

🪄 Around Town: ‘The Fairy Godmother’ aims to spread Disney magic throughout the region

Who says you have to visit Disneyland or Walt Disney World to experience Disney magic? Meet Ashley Campbell, the Centerville resident and former Disneyland princess character bringing charm, fun and wonder to children in our region as owner of The Fairy Godmother Events. Click here.

📷Photos: First Waynesville Street Faire of 2025, SICSA’s The PET Gala at The Modern College of Design, and Sweet Indulgence at the Dayton Arcade

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

The first Waynesville Street Faire of 2025 happened on Main Street May 10.

SICSA Pet Adoption & Wellness Center hosted its first The Pet Gala – The Art of Community fundraiser at The Modern College of Design in Kettering May 10.

Culture Works hosted Sweet Indulgence: A Wine & Chocolate Affair at the Dayton Arcade in downtown Dayton May 9.

📺ICYMI: Dayton native Luke Grimes will lead ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff on CBS

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Fans of “Yellowstone” rejoice! Dayton native Luke Grimes, an up-and-coming country singer, is preparing to reprise his role of cowboy Kayce Dutton next season in the spinoff “Y: Marshals.” I guess we’ll have to wait a little longer to find out what’s new with Beth and Rip but Kayce will certainly suffice. Click here.

