Gem City Living | National Bike to Work Day and other events around the Dayton region 🚲

By
3 minutes ago
X

Hello, readers!

May is National Bike Month and we’re kicking off this week’s Gem City Living newsletter with bike-related events around the Dayton region.

Celebrate National Bike Month

icon to expand image

In celebration of National Bike to Work Day, RiverScape MetroPark will host the annual pancake breakfast on May 16. The first 400 cyclists to check in will receive a gift from the MetroParks. Click here.

Electric bikes are also growing in popularity. United Wheels in Miamisburg hosted a media event this week to bring awareness to National Bike Month and National Bike to Work Day. Click here. Check out photos from the event here.

This week’s newsletter also spotlights Hamvention, Dayton Black Women’s Film Festival, the opening weekend of the Rose Music Center at The Heights’ 10th anniversary season, Centerville-based Fairy Godmother Events and the legendary career of WHIO-TV anchor Cheryl McHenry.

Let us know what you think. If you have thoughts, feedback or news tips, please email me at Russell.Florence@coxinc.com.

***

😊Around Town: Things to do in Dayton this weekend

The Furry Skurry 5K is a benefit for the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

icon to expand image

Credit: Tom Gilliam

From the Humane Society of Greater Dayton’s 34th annual Furry Skurry to popular festivals in Miamisburg and at Carillon Historical Park, check out this weekend’s top events. Click here.

🎭This Week in Dayton Arts: 5 key things to know

Ilyasah Shabazz poses for a photo of the bust of her father, Malcolm X, after he was inducted into the Nebraska Hall of Fame during a ceremony in the Warner Legislative Chamber in Lincoln, Neb., on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Local arts news includes a thought-provoking evening with Dr. Ilyasah Shabazz, Malcolm X’s daughter, in addition to updates on the Dayton Theatre Hall of Fame and latest “PAW Patrol” tour. Click here.

🎶Music: The Rose Music Center at The Heights announces season of concerts, celebrates 10 years

The Stuart and Mimi Rose Music Center at The Heights opened in 2015. The music venue seats 4,200 in a covered amphitheater in Huber Heights. FILE

icon to expand image

The Rose Music Center at The Heights is celebrating 10 years of entertainment. More than 430 artists have performed at the venue and more than 900,000 people have come through its gates. Click here.

🎬Film: Dayton Black Women’s Film Festival celebrates bold voices in cinema

Omar Epps and Sanaa Lathan in "Love & Basketball." NEW LINE CINEMA/EVERETT COLLECTION

Credit: ©New Line Cinema/Courtesy Evere

icon to expand image

Credit: ©New Line Cinema/Courtesy Evere

The Dayton Black Women’s Film Festival will take place May 15-18 primarily at The Neon in downtown Dayton. The lineup includes “Seeds,” winner of the Grand Jury Prize in Documentary at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, and a 25th anniversary screening of “Love & Basketball.” Click here.

📺TV: Anchor Cheryl McHenry to retire from storied journalism career of nearly 44 years

Cheryl McHenry will retire May 21 after nearly 44 years with WHIO-TV. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Longtime WHIO-TV anchor Cheryl McHenry is retiring May 21 after nearly 44 years of service. The local station will air a special presentation called “Celebrating Cheryl!” at 7 p.m. tonight in honor of McHenry’s career. Read more of her insights and career highlights. Click here.

🎶Music: Phillips, Craig & Dean to headline Faith and Friends Radio anniversary concert

Phillips, Craig & Dean, a contemporary Christian music trio, is returning to Ohio May 16 for a night of worship and to celebrate 30-plus years of music ministry. The concert is at the Sinclair Community College, Centerville Campus, 5800 Clyo Rd., Dayton. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO: Phillips, Craig & Dean

icon to expand image

Contemporary Christian music trio Phillips, Craig & Dean will perform May 16 at Sinclair Community College’s Centerville Campus. The group has been performing for more than 30 years and will be in town to headline the 14th annual Faith and Friends Radio Anniversary Concert. Click here.

📻Around Town: Hamvention: Thousands flocking to Xenia this weekend for amateur radio show

The 72nd annual Dayton Hamvention took over the Greene County Fairgrounds & Expo Center in Xenia from Friday, May 17 through Sunday, May 19, 2024. Sponsored by the Dayton Amateur Radio Association, the event is the largest ham radio convention in the world. Over 500 indoor exhibits and 2,500 outdoor exhibits, showcasing the latest in amateur radio equipment, technology, computer software and hardware were featured. Here are scenes from Saturday. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

icon to expand image

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Hamvention, the world’s largest amateur radio convention, returns to the Greene County Fairgrounds and Expo Center this weekend potentially matching last year’s attendance of more than 35,000. Click here.

🎶Music: Jam band String Cheese Incident brings tour to the Rose

Jam band the String Cheese Incident is making a stop on its current tour, May 18 at Rose Music Center, Huber Heights. Joined by special guest The Wood Brothers. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO: The String Cheese Incident

icon to expand image

The String Cheese Incident will perform May 18 at the Rose Music Center in Huber Heights along with American roots band the Wood Brothers. Read more about this jam band, which has been around for 25 years delivering energetic shows with a philanthropic spirit. Click here.

🕊️Around Town: Event to feature keynote speech on Dayton Peace Accords experience that happened 30 years ago

Sharon Rab, founder of the Dayton Literary Peace Prize. YWCA DAYTON

Credit: Photo: courtesy of YWCA Dayton

icon to expand image

Credit: Photo: courtesy of YWCA Dayton

The Dayton Council on World Affairs’ annual banquet will feature guests Sharon Rab, founder of the Dayton Literary Peace Prize, and Mary McCarty, a retired, longtime Dayton Daily News reporter who still writes for the newspaper. Read more about the May 21 banquet here.

🎶Music: Grammy-nominated Americana artist Iris DeMent brings message of hope to Yellow Springs

With an inimitable voice as John Prine described, “like you’ve heard, but not really,” and unforgettable melodies rooted in hymns, gospel, and old country music, Iris DeMent is bringing her trio May 15 to the Foundry Theater in Yellow Springs. Photo credit: Dasha Brown

icon to expand image

Rolling Stone named Americana artist Iris DeMent’s 1992 debut album, “Infamous Angel,” one of the “greatest country albums of all time.” The Grammy-nominated singer will bring her social justice-inspired songs of activism and hope to Yellow Springs tonight. Click here.

🎤Comedy: Psychic medium Travis Holp to stop at Dayton Funny Bone

Psychic medium Travis Holp will bring his Dead Serious tour to the Dayton Funny Bone at 7 p.m. on May 15. CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

Psychic medium Travis Holp is bringing his Dead Serious tour to the Dayton Funny Bone tonight. Find out why the Centerville High School graduate is in the business of “transpertainment.” Click here.

🧘‍♀️Around Town: Fast-growing Pilates chain to open first Ohio studio in Dayton area

Bodybar Pilates plans to open in a 2,200-square-foot location in Cornerstone of Centerville North. The business will be situated between Chicken Salad Chick and Mi Cozumel in the Shoppes at Cornerstone IV retail building. CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

Bodybar Pilates has chosen Dayton to be its first Ohio location. Set to open in September in Centerville, Bodybar Pilates will offer Pilates-based workouts designed to strengthen, tone and improve flexibility. Click here.

📚A Day in the Life: Dayton Metro Library’s Debi Chess felt called back to her Midwest roots

Debi Chess is the Director of External Relations and Development at the Dayton Metro Library. She returned to Dayton after 32 years away. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: Knack Video + Photo

icon to expand image

Credit: Knack Video + Photo

Debi Chess is the director of external relations and development for the Dayton Metro Library. Read more about her love of Dayton, including the importance of building community. Click here.

⭐Community Gems: Nominate someone who is making a difference

Dayton Daily News Community Gems logo

icon to expand image

The Dayton Daily News Community Gems initiative highlights people who give their time and effort to improve the lives of their neighbors and community. Do you know someone like this in your community? Follow this link to nominate them.

🎶Music: Folk singer-songwriter John Batdorf comes home to Dayton

Yellow Springs native John Batdorf is returning for an intimate acoustic performance May 17 at SRS Rehearsal Stage, 70 High St., Dayton. Local guitarist Pete Price will open the show. Source: johnbatdorfmusic.com

icon to expand image

Singer-songwriter and Yellow Springs native John Batdorf is returning to Dayton for an intimate show May 17. His performance is conjunction with his latest LP, “Anthem for the Damned.” Click here.

📺TV: Documentary on NATO, Dayton Peace Accords to premiere on Think TV

The front of a coin designed by Hero Coins LLC CEO Andrew McKenna with input from Congressman Mike Turner's office. The coin will be given to NATO Parliamentary Assembly Spring Session participants in May. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

icon to expand image

Credit: Bryant Billing

The documentary “Dayton: City of Peace 2025,″ honoring the 30th anniversary of the Dayton Peace Accords, is set to premiere at 8 p.m. tonight on ThinkTV16 in Dayton. The special will also highlight next week’s NATO Spring Parliamentary Assembly in Dayton. Click here.

🪄 Around Town: ‘The Fairy Godmother’ aims to spread Disney magic throughout the region

Ashley Campbell owns a small historical cottage in downtown Centerville that is the official home of The Fairy Godmother. CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

Who says you have to visit Disneyland or Walt Disney World to experience Disney magic? Meet Ashley Campbell, the Centerville resident and former Disneyland princess character bringing charm, fun and wonder to children in our region as owner of The Fairy Godmother Events. Click here.

📷Photos: First Waynesville Street Faire of 2025, SICSA’s The PET Gala at The Modern College of Design, and Sweet Indulgence at the Dayton Arcade

SICSA Pet Adoption & Wellness Center hosted its first The Pet Gala – The Art of Community fundraiser at The Modern College of Design in Kettering on Saturday, May 10, 2025. Art enthusiasts and animal lovers gathered to enjoy a unique, pet-friendly cocktail party and art exhibition celebrating the collaboration amongst non-profits in the Greater Dayton community. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

icon to expand image

Credit: Tom Gilliam

The first Waynesville Street Faire of 2025 happened on Main Street May 10.

SICSA Pet Adoption & Wellness Center hosted its first The Pet Gala – The Art of Community fundraiser at The Modern College of Design in Kettering May 10.

Culture Works hosted Sweet Indulgence: A Wine & Chocolate Affair at the Dayton Arcade in downtown Dayton May 9.

📺ICYMI: Dayton native Luke Grimes will lead ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff on CBS

Actor-singer Luke Grimes poses for a portrait Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. Grimes is best-known for his portrayal of the complex cowboy character Kayce Dutton on the hit show “Yellowstone." (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Fans of “Yellowstone” rejoice! Dayton native Luke Grimes, an up-and-coming country singer, is preparing to reprise his role of cowboy Kayce Dutton next season in the spinoff “Y: Marshals.” I guess we’ll have to wait a little longer to find out what’s new with Beth and Rip but Kayce will certainly suffice. Click here.

CONNECT WITH ME

Thanks for taking the time to read this newsletter. I encourage you to keep in touch. Share story tips or feedback about this newsletter by emailing me at Russell.Florence@coxinc.com.

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is a team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton Daily News. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He has served on Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.