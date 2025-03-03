Gem City Living | [Page saved in root-Clone this story]

Breaking: Kroger Chairman and CEO resigns following investigation into personal conduct

By Russell Florence
42 minutes ago
Hello, readers!

The terrifically enchanting, high-flying national tour of “Peter Pan” at the Schuster Center leads this week’s Gem City Living newsletter.

"Peter Pan" flies into Dayton Feb. 26-March 2.

I saw the show Wednesday and it’s a thrill for kids and adults alike. Heightened by awesome video projections, the show is more culturally aware and also sprinkled with contemporary references from viral videos to unsweetened yogurt, which keeps the mood relevant.

As playful Peter, Kruz Maldonado — boyish, tough, vulnerable and a strong tenor — soars and tumbles through the air with ease. He actually joined the tour Feb. 21, which is even more impressive. He attacks the role as if he’s been doing it for years, bringing exceptional tenderness and lyric-driven musicality to the gorgeous ballad “Neverland.” Read more about this reimagined production here.

This week’s edition also spotlights Dayton Contemporary Dance Company’s winter concert, “Jeopardy!” super champ Amy Schneider’s appeal to young readers and the healthy fun of “Bingocize.”

Let us know what you think. If you have thoughts, feedback or news tips, please email me at Russell.Florence@coxinc.com.

***

😊Around Town: Top events in the Dayton region this weekend

Diamond Rio will perform March 1 at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center in Troy. CONTRIBUTED

Country group Diamond Rio in Troy, the jubilant sounds of New Orleans at The Brightside in downtown Dayton, classic jazz in Centerville, and The Neon’s annual Oscar party (“Anora” and “Conclave” are Best Picture frontrunners) are among top events this weekend. Click here.

🩰Dance: DCDC spotlights ‘Power & Presence’ of Black female voices

From left: Dancers Qarrianne Blayr, Niarra Gooden-Clarke, Alexandria Flewellen, Nicolay Dorsett and Sadale Warner of Dayton Contemporary Dance Company. Photo by Scott Robbins.

As Black History Month draws to a close and Women’s History Month begins, Dayton Contemporary Dance Company’s winter concert spotlights Black female choreographers. The concert, taking place Saturday and Sunday at the Victoria Theatre, will explore family, faith and humanity. Read more here.

🎬Film: Miamisburg’s Plaza Theatre to host festival spotlighting regional filmmakers

The 2025 Catalano Film Festival, a celebration of regional filmmaking created and curated by Johnny Catalano, will take place Saturday, March 1 at the Plaza Theatre in Miamisburg.

Seven short films will be a part of the third annual Catalano Film Festival Saturday at Miamisburg’s historic Plaza Theatre. For more details on the lineup click here.

🎶Music: Lo-fi indie-pop band Me Time on stage at Oregon Express

Me Time frontman Andy Smith, who will be returning to a Dayton stage after a nearly decade hiatus Feb. 28 at Oregon Express, 2025. Photo credit: Brandon Berry

Oregon Express in the Oregon District is hosting the return of Me Time, frontman Andy Smith’s lo-fi indie-pop band, Friday. Smith is returning to the stage after an eight year hiatus. Find out why here.

🖼️Around Town: Son surprises father with art exhibit in Dayton

Zachary Armstrong surprised his father, George, with an exhibit of his works. CONTRIBUTED

Dayton-based artist Zachary Armstrong’s surprising tribute to his father George, a former high school ceramics teacher, is on display at The Contemporary Dayton. Read more about the exhibit here.

⭐Community Gems: Nominate someone who is making a difference

Dayton Daily News Community Gems logo

The Dayton Daily News Community Gems initiative highlights people who give their time and effort to improve the lives of their neighbors and community. Do you know someone like this in your community? Follow this link to nominate them.

🍽️Food & Dining: 2025 fish fry events in Montgomery, Miami, Greene and Warren counties

Email fish fry events information to amy.burzynski@coxinc.com and ddnnews@coxinc.com. iSTOCK PHOTO

Lenten fish fry events are being scheduled across the region. Check out our list here.

🎬Film: ‘The Six Triple Eight’ wins big at NAACP Image Awards

"Six Triple Eight." Kerry Washington as Major Charity Adams in "Six Triple Eight." Cr. Bob Mahoney / Perry Well Films 2 / Courtesy of Netflix

Tyler Perry’s “The Six Triple Eight” is the story of World War II’s first and only Women’s Army Corps unit of color led by Daytonian Charity Adams Earley. The film is in the running for Best Original Song at Sunday’s Academy Awards but it was a clear favorite at the NAACP Image Awards. Click here.

💖Around Town: Singles Mixer for those 50-plus set for March

On Par Entertainment is located at 4464 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek across from The Greene Town Center. FILE

Looking for a love connection? Consider making a match at the 50’s + Singles Mixer March 6 at On Par Entertainment in Beavercreek. Click here.

🎶Music: Dayton fuzz-punk band All Hallowed to release new EP at Hidden Gem

From left, Ricky Terrell, Jenna Valyn and Nick Schaeff of All Hallowed. The Dayton fuzz-punk band is releasing its third EP "III" Feb. 28 at the Hidden Gem. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO: Ricky Terrell

Dayton fuzz-punk band All Hallowed will self-release its third EP, titled “III,” Friday at the Hidden Gem Music Club. Read more about the band’s new music here.

🖼️ Around Town: Local artists, leaders, visionaries to gather for arts symposium

Dana L. Wiley, owner of the Dana L. Wiley Gallery and president of EPIC Inspires. CONTRIBUTED

“ART Matters, Dayton Art and Design Symposium” will take place Friday at The Tank Theatre inside the Dayton Arcade. Agenda items include exploring opportunities for artists and the economic impact of the arts. Click here.

📙Literati: Amy Schneider reflects on young readers edition of her memoir

Amy Schneider. (Disney/Eric McCandless) AMY SCHNEIDER

Dayton native Amy Schneider is back with “Who Is Amy Schneider? Questions on Growing Up, Being Curious, and Winning it Big on Jeopardy!,” a young readers edition of her 2023 memoir “In the Form of a Question.” Read more about her thoughts on the book and her activism.

🎤Comedy: Boonshoft Museum of Discovery to host volcano-focused comedy show

Comedian Ben Miller performing an impromptu improv set near the lava flow of a volcano in Hawaii. CONTRIBUTED

Ben Miller will bring his love of comedy and science back to the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery in April. Dayton is a part of his worldwide “Volcano Tour.” Read more here.

🚶Get Active: ‘Bingocize’ gets older folks, those with disabilities moving and socializing

Bingocize, an evidence-based senior health program, is currently being offered at Kettering Health Years Ahead in Centerville - DEBBIE JUNIEWICZ

“Bingocize” combines the classic game with exercise and health as a motivational tool for seniors and those with disabilities. Learn more here.

📷Photos: Dayton Adult Prom, Flavors of the Dayton German Club bier tasting, and Kim Deal with Bnny Live at The Brightside

The seventh annual sold-out Dayton Adult Prom happened at The Arcade in downtown Dayton on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Hosted by Liftoff Entertainment and Dayton Arcade Events, proceeds from the prom went to directly benefit local charities Miami Valley Meals and Brunner Literacy Center. This year’s prom theme was “There’s No Place Like Home” (Wizard of Oz). TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Dayton Adult Prom happened Feb. 22 at the Dayton Arcade with the theme “There’s No Place Like Home.”

The Dayton Liederkranz-Turner German Club hosted its Flavors of the Dayton German Club bier tasting fundraiser Feb. 22.

Dayton’s own Kim Deal kicked off her “No One Loves You More Tour” at The Brightside Music & Event Venue Feb. 20.

📺ICYMI: Tecumseh, Wayne grads appear on TV dramas ‘The Rookie,’ ‘S.W.A.T’

Muse Machine alum Patrick Stafford (center) and the cast of ABC's "The Rookie." Stafford, a Tecumseh High School grad, portrayed Ryan Dearbourne on the Feb. 4 episode of the drama series. FACEBOOK PHOTO

Thank goodness for streaming! Tecumseh High School grad Patrick Stafford and Wayne High School grad Michael Lehr have been on the small screen recently. You can catch Stafford on “The Rookie” (Hulu) and Lehr on “S.W.A.T.” (Paramount). Read more about their roles and Dayton ties.

Thanks for taking the time to read this newsletter. I encourage you to keep in touch. Share story tips or feedback about this newsletter by emailing me at Russell.Florence@coxinc.com.

