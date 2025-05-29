Gem City Living | Passport to Metroparks ushers in summer festival season and other events across Dayton region 🎶

A kick-off to Five Rivers MetroParks’ summer festival season, the free, family-friendly event will include a food truck rally, music and activities for all ages. Read more here.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

This week’s newsletter also spotlights the Dayton Jewish International Film Festival, Miami Valley High School Theatre Awards Showcase, Dayton Arcade, The Contemporary Dayton, National Bike Month and a special festival marking the city of Moraine’s 60th anniversary.

***

🌻Around Town: Things to do in Dayton this weekend

We’re expected to have warmer weather this weekend which should bode well for Wegerzyn Gardens’ Paint-A-Park event Sunday. But there’s also fun to be had indoors such as HeliStorm at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force featuring more than 150 radio-controlled miniature helicopters and a “Wicked” sing-along at the Sorg Opera House in Middletown. Click here.

🚲Worth the Drive: Local exhibits take visitors through evolution of bicycles

In celebration of May as National Bike Month, museums around the region are encouraging people to know more about the history and influence of bicycles. There are three bicycle exhibits happening now that’s worth your attention. Click here.

🎭Theater: High school theaters across Dayton region in spotlight at Schuster Center

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

The annual Miami Valley High School Theatre Awards Showcase will take place June 5 at the Schuster Center featuring performances from 11 shows named Outstanding Musical. There will also be solos by 2025 Kettering Fairmont High School graduate Lynn Dauterman and Oakwood High School rising senior Griffin Greear who will represent Dayton at the Jimmy Awards in New York City. Read more here.

😊Around Town: Moraine festival to celebrate 60th anniversary with free rides, entertainment

The city of Moraine will commemorate its 60th anniversary with a festival Saturday at Wax Park featuring food and craft vendors, amusement rides, live music, a car cruise-in and more. Click here.

🎬Film: Huge lineup of films to show during Dayton Jewish International Film Fest, which turns 25

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

The Dayton Jewish International Film Festival celebrates its 25th anniversary with 11 feature-length films and five short films. The lineup ranges from comedies to documentaries and explores themes of injustice, love, war, religion and family relationships. Click here.

🛍️Around Town: First Friday event happening next month in Dayton’s revitalized North Arcade

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

The Dayton Arcade is joining the First Friday fun with an inaugural event June 6 featuring 15 local vendors in the North Arcade’s first-floor concourse. Expect handmade crafts, artisanal goods, food, beverages and more. Click here.

🎭Theater: ‘MJ,’ ‘Macbeth,’ ‘Chicago’ among shows to see across Dayton region in June

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

If you’re a Michael Jackson fan, you absolutely must see the Tony Award-winning “MJ: The Musical,” a thrillingly choreographed, hit-filled show having its local premiere June 24-29 at the Schuster Center. There are other noteworthy shows happening across area stages in June as well. Click here.

⛪Around Town: New, familiar activities part of Springfield Juneteenth celebrations

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. in 1865. Springfield is preparing to usher in this year’s celebration as the historic Gammon House, a stop on the Underground Railroad, will celebrate its 20th annual Juneteenth and FatherFest on June 14. Click here.

🎶Music: Country artist Maggie Baugh to play free show in Miamisburg on world tour

Nashville-based singer-songwriter and country artist Maggie Baugh is performing Saturday in Miamisburg. Having previously appeared at the Grand Ole Opry and on such TV shows as “Today” and “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Baugh is a rising star ready to take the world by storm. Click here.

🖼️Visual arts: At The Co in Dayton, these artists prove there’s more than meets the eye in their works

Credit: Hannah Kasper Credit: Hannah Kasper

Heather Jones’ inaugural exhibit as the new curator and director of programs and engagement at The Contemporary Dayton spotlights Erin Holscher Almazan, Christine Gaffney and Laura Sanders.

“I love that it’s a celebration of artists who are mothers, frankly as a mother-artist myself,” Jones said. “I didn’t set out to do that, but I’m glad that is the case. (It) carries on The Co’s longstanding tradition of showcasing female artists.” Read more about the exhibit here.

🎶Music: Ohio band Smug Brothers retires faithful 4-track with new record

Smug Brothers will celebrate the upcoming release of their latest LP, “Stuck on Beta,” Saturday at Blind Bob’s with special guests Me Time, Chuck 2 and Motion Club. Read more about their new music here.

🕊️Around Town: Peace mural in downtown Dayton opens in conjunction with NATO assembly

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

The NATO assembly has come and gone but reminders of peace remain. If you haven’t seen the new peace mural at Courthouse Square near the International Peace Museum, be sure to stop by for a moment of reflection. Read more about the mural and the poem that inspired it. Click here.

🎶Music: Signs of Life is the Pink Floyd cover band not to miss: Performance in Middletown set for June

Credit: Steve Ziegelmeyer Credit: Steve Ziegelmeyer

Signs of Life: The American Pink Floyd tribute band will perform at the Sorg Opera House June 6. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here” so expect to hear many tunes from that album in addition to “Dark Side of the Moon” and “The Wall.” Click here.

🏠Timeless Dayton: 172-year-old Dayton home taken ‘down to the studs’ gets new life

Take a look inside Barbara and Joe Diekers’ 172-year-old La Belle Street home in the St. Anne’s Hill Historic District. Built in the Greek Revival style in 1853 by Conrad Eickman, a German immigrant who was a carpenter and gunsmith, the home underwent seven years of renovations. Click here.

🎻Music: Sarajevo, Dayton philharmonics to perform ‘Concert for Peace’

Credit: Russell Florence Credit: Russell Florence

The Sarajevo Philharmonic Orchestra and Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra will perform a “Concert for Peace” tonight at the Schuster Center. Conceived in conjunction with the 2025 NATO Parliamentary Assembly Spring Session, the concert will be conducted by world renown director Marin Alsop. Read more about the concert here.

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Gem City Family: Tips and favorite spots for spending a day at a park

If you’re a parent planning to keep your kids busy this summer by taking them to the park, we’re offering tips to help you get the most out of your experience. Click here.

📷Photos: Heritage Day at Carillon Historical Park, Dayton Sideshow 18 at Yellow Cab Tavern and Dayton Contemporary Dance Company’s ‘Configurations’

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Heritage Day took place at Carillon Historical Park May 25.

Dayton Sideshow 18 happened at Yellow Cab Tavern May 23.

The Dayton Contemporary Dance Company presented ‘Configurations’ at the University of Dayton’s Boll Theatre May 22-23.

🎭ICYMI: Human Race Theatre Company announces 40th anniversary season

Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT

The Human Race Theatre Company’s 40th anniversary, six-show season at the Loft Theatre explores themes of family — given, chosen, found. Read more about the lineup which includes new comedies, a feminist spin on “Dracula” and a Pulitzer Prize-winning look at the Black experience. Click here.

