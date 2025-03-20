Breaking: Dayton Public signs agreements with several charter schools to allow students to play sports

Gem City Living| Shamrock Tenors heading to Dayton and other events in the region 🎶

By
1 hour ago
Hello, readers!

St. Patrick’s Day has come and gone but that doesn’t mean the celebration has to end, which is why this week’s Gem City Living newsletter kicks off with the Shamrock Tenors.

Ireland’s newest music sensation the Shamrock Tenors is heading across the pond for an inaugural US tour, including a much-anticipated stop in Dayton March 22 at the Schuster Center. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO: Shamrock Tenors

Keep the good Irish vibes flowing by checking out the talented vocalists-instrumentalists Saturday at the Schuster Center. They’re on their first tour of the U.S. direct from Belfast and London. Set list includes “Whiskey in the Jar” (joyfully performed with Irish jig March 17 on “The Today Show” in honor of St. Patrick’s Day), “The Parting Glass,” “Wild Rover” and legendary “Danny Boy.” Click here.

This week’s edition also spotlights Dayton Playhouse’s production of “The Cure,” the launch of theater troupe Gem City Groundlings and the careers of local artists Shon Walters and Andrea Chenoweth Wells.

Let us know what you think. If you have thoughts, feedback or news tips, please email me at Russell.Florence@coxinc.com.

😊Around Town: Top events in the Dayton region this weekend

The Professional Bull Riders aka PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour will stop at Wright State University’s Nutter Center Friday and Saturday. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Professional bull riding at the Nutter Center, Marlon Wayans at Dayton Funny Bone, a Michael Bublé tribute concert in Troy and Gem City Swing Night in downtown Dayton are among events vying for your attention this weekend. Click here.

🎭Theater: Gem City Groundlings wants to make Shakespeare accessible

Bess Kaye (Lady Macbeth) and Andrew Mitakides (Macbeth) of Gem City Groundlings. The theater troupe will present "Macbeth" in June. Photo by Matt Silver

Credit: Matt Silver

Doing “next level Shakespeare” is part of the motivation behind Gem City Groundlings, Dayton’s newest theater company devoted to the Bard. They’ll open with “Macbeth” in June at two venues. Click here.

😊Around Town: Best of Dayton 2025

The contest where readers tell us their choices on the best businesses, places and people in the Dayton region.

It’s time to nominate your favorites for our Best of Dayton 2025 contest. Nominations continue through March 28 across a broad spectrum of fun categories. We want to hear from you! Click here.

🎶Music: Noah + the Rescue Radio, bluesman’s rock side-project, returns to Brightside

Noah + the Rescue Radio, bluesman’s rock side-project, returns March 21 to Brightside for Equinox Rock’n’Roots Revue. The performance will also feature Sam King + the Suspects, and the Boxcar Suite. Photo credit: Jen Hunter

Blues guitarist Noah Wotherspoon returns to Dayton with his rock-centric group Noah + the Rescue Radio Friday at The Brightside Music and Event Venue. Noah has impressed Dayton audiences since he was a teenager playing blues jams at Gilly’s and Canal Street Tavern. He’s the real deal. Click here.

⭐Community Gems: Nominate someone who is making a difference

Dayton Daily News Community Gems logo

The Dayton Daily News Community Gems initiative highlights people who give their time and effort to improve the lives of their neighbors and community. Do you know someone like this in your community? Follow this link to nominate them.

A Day in the Life: Shon Walters

Shon Walters in his Wayne Avenue Studio, surrounded by his wood sculptures and furniture. The artist has run Eccentric Wood for 25 years.

Credit: Hannah Kasper

Shon Walters' furniture and functional art business, Eccentric Wood, turns 25 this year. His work has been showcased at The Contemporary Dayton, and he’s also the sole Dayton-based artist recently awarded an Individual Excellence Award by the Ohio Arts Council. Click here.

🎭Theater: Finding ‘The Cure’: Winning FutureFest drama will be on stage at Dayton Playhouse

Heather Martin, Jared Mola, Mikki McKenzie rehearse for "The Cure" at the Dayton Playhouse.

Philadelphia playwright Alex Dremann‘s mother-son medical drama “The Cure” was a hit at the Dayton Playhouse last summer with critics and audiences alike. Performances continue this weekend. Click here.

🍽️Food & Dining: 2025 fish fry events in Montgomery, Miami, Greene and Warren counties

Email fish fry events information to amy.burzynski@coxinc.com and ddnnews@coxinc.com. iSTOCK PHOTO

Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lenten fish fry events are being scheduled across the region. Check out our list here.

🎶Music: The Beach Boys to bring good vibrations to Fraze Pavilion

Bruce Johnson, left, Jeffrey Foskett, Mike Love, and Scott Totten of The Beach Boys perform during Bourbon and Beyond music festival on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Are you ready for some fun, fun, fun? The Beach Boys are hitting the road this summer with a stop at Kettering’s Fraze Pavilion Sept. 7. Founding member Mike Love will lead the way through a catalog of hits including “California Girls” and “Don’t Worry Baby.” Click here.

A Day in the Life: Andrea Chenoweth Wells

Soprano Andrea Chenowith Wells (in blue dress) pictured with ensemble after a recital.

Credit: Contributed

Andrea Chenoweth Wells is a soprano opera singer, intimacy director and University of Dayton music professor. Her April production of Johann Strauss’ “Die Fledermaus” is also being reimagined as a reality TV competition complete with celebrity judges, including yours truly. Click here.

🎢Outdoors: Updates coming to one of Kings Island’s most iconic rides — the Beast

The Beast roller coaster appears to stretch out into the woods at Kings Island Friday, June 9, 2023 in Mason. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Kings Island’s wooden roller coaster, the Beast, is currently undergoing major retracking. More than 20% of track will ultimately be replaced to ensure a smoother ride. Click here.

🏠Timeless Dayton: Linden Avenue historic home a grand painted lady built in 1884

The home at 55-61 Linden Ave. is situated on a plat that was twice-owned by William P. Huffman. The home was built in 1884 by Benjamin Beaver with one side for his wife and the other for his daughter and new son-in-law. It is now owned by Kelley Peters. CONTRIBUTED

A Queen Anne style, Victorian-era home in the Huffman Historic Area featuring its original woodwork is a beautiful testament to history and the art of renovation. Click here.

🧵Make a Difference: Local nonprofit wants the art, craft and sewing supplies you no longer need

Sister Trillium is a Yellow Springs nonprofit creative reuse store and community art space. CONTRIBUTED

Sister Trillium is a Yellow Springs nonprofit creative reuse store and community art space devoted to support accessible, sustainable and collaborative art making. Find out how you can help. Click here.

🎭Theater: ‘Fraggle Rock’ coming live to Clark State Performing Arts Center

The beloved puppet characters will be live on the Kuss Auditorium stage when "Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock" comes to the Clark State Performing Arts Center on Sunday afternoon.

Credit: Contributed

Looking for family-friendly fun? Jim Henson’s classic characters Red, Gobo, Mokey, Wembley, Boober and more are coming to Springfield in “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Live!” Sunday at the Clark State Performing Arts Center. Click here.

📷Photos: St. Patrick’s Day in Dayton, St. Patrick’s Day Bash at Peach’s Grill in Yellow Springs and ‘LivingHERstory’ Women Strong Reception at African American Visual Arts Guild

St. Patrick's Day, Monday, March 17, 2025 at the Dublin Pub in Dayton. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

St. Patrick’s Day celebrations took place March 17 at Dublin Pub and Flanagan’s Pub in Dayton.

Peach’s Grill in Yellow Springs hosted its 19th annual St. Patrick’s Day Bash March 15.

An opening reception for the “LivingHERstory” exhibition by the artists of “Women Strong” was hosted by the African American Visual Artists Guild at Central State University’s Dayton campus March 16.

🎶ICYMI: For Dayton By Dayton music celebration part of 2025 Levitt Pavilion season

Levitt Pavilion in downtown Dayton. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

For Dayton By Dayton, a celebration of local music, will take place June 14 at Levitt Pavilion. The sixth annual concert will also advocate for local businesses. Click here.

