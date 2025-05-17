PHOTOS: Sidney hosts 154th commencement, 284 students graduate

Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
Sidney High School 2024 graduation
1 / 87
Sidney High School held its 154th annual commencement on Saturday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. A total of 284 students were presented with diplomas. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF