Greeting: Ohio Politics initial send 2-15-24

My name is Avery Kreemer. I’m an Ohio native, a graduate of Ohio University’s Scripps School of Journalism, a soccer fan and a dilettante in an ever-growing list of hobbies.

Based in Columbus, I frequent the Statehouse, attend its committee hearings and talk with state officials, local representatives, and subject experts to relay the Capitol’s happenings back to our readers.

The goal with my coverage, and this newsletter specifically, is to help Dayton-area residents stay engaged in their state government. Critical decisions and discussions happen in the Statehouse regularly, and I am to find the biggest stories, boil them down, and show how those stories connect to the Miami Valley. I will also highlight local and national political stories that impact the Dayton region.

This week, some of those stories include:

• Local representatives’ reactions to a rushed Ohio House spending bill that would bring tens of millions of dollars to local projects

• The state’s first swing at charging former FirstEnergy executives and a former state utility regulator in the biggest bribery scheme in state history

• Coverage of a local primary debate that introduced residents of Clark, Greene and Clinton counties to various candidates for state representative and state senate

Our commitment to covering politics and elections

Every year, for every election, Dayton Daily News editors and reporters gather information, talk with election officials and local candidates, and dig into issues on the ballot to provide you with the most comprehensive voter information in the Miami Valley.

We do this because it’s part of our mission: To serve our communities with the reporting they need to make informed decisions at the polls, and to educate the public about why exercising their right to vote is so important. Here is our commitment when covering politics and elections:

• We advocate for participation and education. Our goal is to encourage everyone to participate in democracy. That means we’ll provide information about the local candidates and local issues, as well as information on how to register to vote and where to find your polling place. Democracy works best when everyone’s voice is heard.

• We focus on the issues, not the horse race. We don’t prioritize covering the blow-by-blow of jabs and punches traded by candidates, or supporters on either side of an issue. We’re focused on the facts at hand, the potential outcomes of a vote, and the impact it will have on our local communities. Our reporters focus on where candidates stand on the issues, as well as their goals and principles.

• We need you to be involved. Telling you about candidates and issues isn’t enough — we want to know how the outcomes of elections impact you. The Dayton Daily News is committed to cultivating ongoing discussion around the impact of election results, but that requires your participation. We don’t accept contributed columns that endorse particular candidates — but we do invite you to submit your ideas on the problems facing your community and how you’d advocate for change. This is something we’re committed to year-round, not just during an election cycle.

This is one of the most mission-critical things that the Dayton Daily News does, and we are honored to have your trust.