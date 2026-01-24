Greeting: Sunday morning briefing 01-25-26

• How you can stay safe, healthy during extreme cold

• Stuck inside? Here are some important recent stories to catch up on

• What to watch: Our staff’s recommendations for when we are all snowed in (I missed the deadline to provide a suggestion; but I’m getting caught up on Stranger Things right now).

Welcome to the Weekly Roundup, where we bring you the top stories from today’s Dayton Daily News and major stories from the past week you may have missed.

This week, that includes a look at what may be in store for the Dayton region’s economy in 2026, according to area business leaders.

Do you have a news tip or an issue you think our reporters should look into? Contact me at Josh.Sweigart@coxinc.com, or you can use our anonymous tipline.

Dayton region economic forecast 2026

Last year saw a federal government shutdown of record length, ever-changing tariffs, slow job growth and slowly falling interest rates. Dayton-area business leaders have had to be resilient, and 2026 may hold more of the same in store. Business reporter Tom Gnau spoke with local and national leaders about how they’re adapting and what they see ahead.

• Uncertainty: “2025 seems to have been marked by so many sources of uncertainty, and that really kind of threw kind of a wrench for a lot of folks,” Julianne Dunn, who heads the Cincinnati branch of the Cleveland Fed, told the Dayton Daily News after visiting with members of her local business advisory council recently. “Not wanting to make big decisions, how can we plan for this?”

- “The sense that I’m getting just in the last couple of days is that folks are feeling a little bit more comfortable,” Dunn said. “They’re feeling like, we know what the policies are, we’re able to move forward.”

• Zoom in: The Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland reported in mid-January that business activity in this region “increased slightly in recent weeks, with expectations for continued slight growth in the months ahead.”

- “Manufacturing and construction contacts reported improved demand compared to prior periods, with multiple contacts noting increased confidence as businesses were more willing to make decisions despite lingering uncertainty.

- “Meanwhile, consumer spending declined modestly and demand for freight fell moderately.

- “Overall, contacts said their employment levels were flat and wage pressures grew modestly. Nonlabor cost pressures remained robust, and selling prices continued to grow moderately.”

• Auto sector: Automotive production is down, and Cox Automotive projects that U.S. new-vehicle sales this year will drop further, to 15.8 million units, down 2.4% from 2025.

• Jobs: Nationally, 584,000 jobs were created last year, well below the more than two million added in each of the previous two years.

• GDP: Still, the third quarter gross domestic product number reached a surprisingly robust 4.3%, and some are optimistic.

• Development: The development market has been soft for the past few years because interest rates had been relatively high. But the Federal Reserve in December cut its benchmark interest rate a quarter point to a target range of 3.5 to 3.75%.

• Local investment: 2026 was just eight days old when Joby Aviation announced that it had agreed to spend nearly $62 million on a Vandalia industrial building to boost production of flying taxi or electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles (eVTOLs).

• Concerns: A recent survey of the Dayton Region Manufacturers Association found workforce remains the top issue for DRMA member.

- “A skilled workforce remains the most important issue to our members,” said DRMA President Amy Schrimpf. “Tariffs came in at No. 2.”

• Full story: Read the full story here, including examples of how local business leaders are making business decisions intended to help them weather whatever 2026 brings.