Greeting: Sunday morning briefing 02-08-26

We now know which candidates and issues are vying to be on the ballot in the May 5 primary in Ohio following a Wednesday filing deadline. Local voters will decide on several issues that could affect their property and income taxes, and the stage is set for some contentious campaigns in both May and November. Here’s what you need to know.

• Full list: Our Elections 2026 page is home to all of our election coverage. There, you can find lists of all the candidates and issues on the local and state level that filed to be on the ballot.

• Caveat: These are the races and issues that filed by the Wednesday deadline. Local elections board have until Feb. 17 to confirm that they met the qualifications to be on the ballot.

• Big ticket races: At the top of the ballot will be all of Ohio’s statewide executive offices as well as U.S. Senate seat representing Ohio.

• Biggest tax hike: Kettering schools is asking for voters to pass a 5.93-mill, 37-year bond issue to fund its plan to build and renovate its schools. Go here for a full list of Montgomery County races and issues.

• Fairfield asks: Fairfield Twp. is asking voters for a 2.99-mill police levy and a 4.49-mill levy for fire and EMS. At the same time, Fairfield schools is putting an income tax on the ballot. Here’s the full list for Butler County.

• Try and try again: Several tax issues are similar to issues that didn’t pass in November, notably in Clark County, Xenia and Jefferson Twp. schools. Here’s Greene County, and here’s Clark County.

• Congress: The fight for control of Congress has major national implications, and is playing out in a couple local races. Six Democrats are vying to take on U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton. Turner’s district (which includes Montgomery and Greene counties and part of Butler) leans Republican but Dems think it is winnable.

- Meanwhile, four Republicans are competing for a chance to run for the only southwest Ohio congressional district held by a Democrat. Incumbent Rep. Greg Landsman of Cincinnati (whose district includes all of Warren County) also has a primary challenger.

- These races are occurring with new congressional boundaries after redistricting last year, so some voters will see new names on their ballots.

• State Senate: Current state Rep. Phil Plummer, R-Butler Twp., has a clear path to becoming the new state senator representing all of Preble and Miami counties and parts of Butler, Montgomery and Darke. He is the only Republican candidate and no Democrat filed for the seat, currently held by term-limited Sen. Steve Huffman, R-Troy.

- Warren County voters this year will elect a new state senator. Two Democrats and one Republican filed to replace term-limited Sen. Steve Wilson, R-Maineville.

• House races: Plummer was expecting to face off against state Rep. Rodney Creech, R-West Alexandria, who previously announced a Senate run but ended up filing for reelection. Creech faces a potentially tough Republican primary against J. Todd Smith, a Farmersville pastor who served in the Ohio House from 2018 through 2020.

- Plummer’s move to the senate also opens up his Ohio House seat, representing parts of northern Montgomery County. Two Democrats and one Republican filed for that seat. Here is the full list of House and Senate races.

• County races: The Montgomery County Republican Party is hoping to build on the momentum it has had in recent elections, as the GOP has picked up county seats such as clerk of courts, treasurer, recorder and county commissioner. Four Republicans are vying to challenge incumbent Democrat Carolyn Rice for county commission. The list includes Lori Kennedy, who was just elected county recorder in 2024, bumping off a Democratic incumbent.

- Clark County has a four-way Republican primary to fill the seat vacated by Commissioner Melanie Flax Wilt. This includes the two candidates nominated by the two groups each claiming to be the official Clark County Republican Party.

• Not running: Former Dayton-area Republican state lawmaker Niraj Antani announced a run for state treasurer, but didn’t actually file. Antani said he can’t compete with the largely self-funded war chest of his competitor.

• Public service: All of our election coverage is free, as a public service to the community.

Fate of Haitian legal status in limbo

As I wrote in last week’s newsletter, the legal status for potentially thousands of Haitian immigrants in the Dayton/Springfield area was scheduled to expire last week. Fears of aggressive federal enforcement loomed large. Here’s the latest.

• Reprieve: The day before Temporary Protected Status was set to expire, a federal judge issued a ruling blocking the end of TPS. This means Haitians can continue legally living and working here while the case plays out.

• Relief: I visited a Haitian restaurant in Springfield and spoke to diners there about the last-minute reprieve. Reporter Jessica Orozco also attended an event after the judge’s ruling. The overwhelming sentiment was relief, but with apprehension.

• Appeal: The U.S. Department of Homeland Security appealed the judge’s ruling, and said it would take the issue all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

- The judge gave plaintiffs in the case until noon Wednesday to reply, and directed DHS to declare whether plans to mobilize Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers to send to areas heavily populated with Haitian TPS holders, including Springfield, if the TPS termination goes into effect.

• Legal analysis: Reporter Cornelius Frolik spoke with legal experts about the court fight and what it could portend for area Haitians.

- Some note that in a similar case involving Venezuelans, where the U.S. Supreme Court allowed DHS’ decision to end TPS for Venezuelans to take effect even though a district judge ruled that the Trump administration illegally terminated the country’s designation.

• Timeline: Here’s a timeline of the legal case involving TPS for Haiti.

• At stake: The extension of TPS allows Haitian workers to hold onto their jobs, for now. Our reporting found Springfield had the worst job losses in the state in the last year, and some believe there are bound to be more layoffs and job cuts if Haitian nationals in the community lose their work permits.

• Support: Meanwhile, groups continue to look for ways to support the Haitian community.