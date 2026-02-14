Greeting: Sunday morning briefing 02-15-26

Do you have a news tip or an issue you think our reporters should look into? Contact me at Jeremy.Ratliff@coxinc.com, or you can use our anonymous tipline. Editor of investigations and solutions journalism Josh Sweigart contributed to this newsletter as well.

During the week, we have covered news impacting Springfield, as well as news from the city itself. Here’s what you need to know...

• Judge denies stay request: In a story grabbing national attention, and watched closely from here in the Miami Valley, a U.S. District Court judge in Washington, D.C. rejected the federal government’s request for a stay on her order that stopped Haiti from losing its Temporary Protected Status. Read more about this from Cornelius Frolik and Jessica Orozco’s story here.

• VIDEO: To help explain the news mentioned above, I recorded a video for readers.

• Churches to the rescue? Some U.S.-born children of Haitian parents in Springfield could end up living in local churches if the federal government ends TPS and their parents are removed. You can read more about this possibility here.

• Bomb threats cause headaches: After a three-day streak of emailed bomb threats to Springfield city and county offices, schools and churches, Springfield City School District officials said attendance was lower but has increased each day. You can learn more about this by reading Brooke Spurlock’s story here.

• Threats bring back memories: Some Springfield Haitians were reminded of dangerous conditions in Haiti after navigating the wave of recent hoax bomb threats faced by schools, houses of worship and government buildings. Jessica Orozco explained in her story, here.

• Calls for unity: According to get another story from our own Jessica Orozco during the week: “Polarization in the city was on display Tuesday evening at the Springfield City Commission meeting, with some calling for an end to the divisiveness.” Read the story here.

• What to know about Haiti: Our own Greg Lynch has a story about some things to know about of Haiti, including photos and a map.

In Dayton-area ‘hotspots’, investors bought up 30% of homes, new Fed data shows

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Our recent investigation found that investors and corporations are increasingly buying up single-family homes in parts of Montgomery County, creating concerns about property neglect and companies out-competing first-time homebuyers who would improve neighborhoods. You can read Thomas Gnau’s story here.

Here are 5 key takeaways from Tom’s reporting:

1. Fed findings: Investors owned nearly a third of single-family homes in some parts of the county in 2024 — particularly West Dayton, but also other parts of the city and, to a less concentrated extent, in parts of Kettering and Miami Twp., according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland.

- The Fed data says activity in these “hotpots” is up 2.5% since 2018. From 2018 to 2024, commercial investors were involved in 3,192 single-family home transactions in Montgomery County hotspots.

2. Concerns: “Something we’ve heard repeatedly was concerns about investors competing with first-time homebuyers, investors using cash to buy homes in competition with first-time homebuyers, concern about out-of-state investors, investors not maintaining properties,” said Matt Klesta, a senior policy analyst for the Fed and author of a new report on the topic

3. Bright spot: Talib Petaway is a Dayton resident and the kind of investor local housing advocates want. He is fixing up a Yale Avenue home with the hopes of selling it to a family who will plant roots and form community.

- “I do look forward to more owners buying over there,” he said. “And not just in that area, but in the vicinity. Because we have a lot of good things going on. We need more, not just passionate people, but people looking to grow their families, with as many single(-family) homes as we have.”

4. Trump order: In January, President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing federal agencies to cease facilitating ”the acquisition by a large institutional investor of a single-family home that could otherwise be purchased by an individual owner-occupant."

5. State lawmaker: Tom spoke to a state lawmaker who has tried for years to back legislation taxing landlords who amass giant portfolios. Read more about those state-level efforts here, and why the Republican lawmaker is skeptical about his odds.

Full story: Go here for the full story, including a map showing where the Fed identified “hotspots” of investor buying in Montgomery County, discussion of city-led efforts to address neglect by corporate property owners, and perspective from experts and investors.