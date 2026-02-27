Greeting: Sunday morning briefing 02-29-26

Want to also have my Morning Briefing newsletter sent do your inbox in the morning, Monday through Saturday? Click here to do so.

An online survey we did after January heating bills were sent to homes received 245 responses, including some reporting bills over $1,000, and as we have learned from Michael Kurtz’s reporting, one theme dominated the reactions: “Shock and surprise.”

• What we heard: Respondents to our survey expressed anger over higher prices for something people need to survive and worry over bills that, in some reported cases, have doubled year over year.

• What’s next: February bills could actually be worse, after record snow and cold in January.

• Why are costs rising? There is no simple answer. The “why” is a result of a convoluted web of aging infrastructure, publicly approved price increases, record-breaking weather, and a never-before-seen appetite for power.

• Tip for heating cost reduction: We have a list from the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio that includes setting your thermostat to 68 degrees when home, and lowering it while sleeping or away to save 10% on heating.

Stivers students stage ICE walkout with Dayton Public Schools’ blessing

This is a story that grabbed a lot of attention during the week. On Wednesday, more than 200 students walked out of their seventh period class at Stivers School for the Arts to protest recent actions by ICE. As we learned from Eileen McClory’s story, the Dayton Public Schools superintendent said the Stivers principal had texted him the week before, and school board members backed the protest.

• Watch: You can see video of the walkout here.

• When did it happen Wednesday? Students who wanted to attend the protest could leave school around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, when classes normally get out at 3 p.m.

• What about students and staff who don’t agree? The Dayton Public Schools superintendent said, “We have open forums for all voices. And I certainly have heard from some staff members who may not be supportive.”

• What are parents saying? The superintendent said parents were mostly supportive, and students whose parents were not supportive did not have to participate.