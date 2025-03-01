Greeting: Sunday morning briefing 03-02-25

We are also launching the Dayton Daily News Community Gems initiative, highlighting people who give their time and effort to improve the lives of their neighbors and community. Do you know someone like this in your community? Follow this link to nominate them.

NATO coming to Dayton

Credit: John Mahoney Montreal Gazette Credit: John Mahoney Montreal Gazette

In May, the parliamentary assembly of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization will hold its first meeting in the U.S. in 20 years in Dayton. The event will mark the 30th anniversary of the Dayton Peace Accords. The NATO Parliamentary Assembly is a big deal, and this event was years in the making. Today, we look at what this means for Dayton.

• Security concerns: The last NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Montreal in November was marred by protesters crashing with police. It was a violent scene, with smashed storefront windows and cars set ablaze. In this story, reporter Cornelius Frolik looks at whether Dayton could see such chaos and what’s being done to prepare.

• NATO village: Partially in response to what happened in Montreal, event organizers are establishing a “NATO village” encompassing much of downtown Dayton where foreign delegates will meet. Access to this area will be restricted. Go here for a map of the secure area and what it means for downtown businesses.

• World stage: The NATO Parliamentary Assembly is coming to Dayton as NATO itself faces an existential crisis over how to respond to the war in Ukraine. In this story, we look at how Dayton will be on the world stage during a historic time amid debate over how to end the bloodiest conflict in Europe since NATO was formed after World War II.

• Local venues: CareSource properties and the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center will host NATO events, with a possible closing celebration at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. This story looks at what this means for those venues. They will also host cultural events such as a “Concert of Peace” featuring the Sarajevo Philharmonic Orchestra.

• Price tag: U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, was instrumental in bringing the NATO Parliamentary Assembly to Dayton (he wrote this recent column about NATO and Ukraine), and obtained $2 million in federal funds to help pay for it. The state of Ohio is spending another $5.3 million for security.

End of TPS for Haitian immigrants

The Trump administration recently announced it is ending Temporary Protected Status for Haitian immigrants. This has huge ramifications for our region, as the Springfield area is home to an estimated 12,000-plus Haitians, many of whom are on TPS.

• The order: This story reported on the order ending TPS, why federal officials say its time for it to end, and the initial reaction from Haitian residents in Springfield.

• Few options: Reporter Avery Kreemer talked to immigration experts about what options exist for those affected. Here is the story on what he found, including and explanation of TPS and other immigration programs available to Haitians.

• Economic impact: The end of TPS for Haitian immigrants threatens to have ripple effects across the region’s economy, leaving gaps in the workforce and reducing household incomes as Haitian workers lose work permits and are forced to leave. Here is an analysis on that from reporter Jessica Orozco.

• Changing narrative: Jessica also recently covered how local Haitian advocacy groups are trying to support the population. Here is that story.

• ‘I got sucked in’: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said on a podcast last week that one of his regrets from last year’s presidential campaign was getting “sucked into” the false claim that Haitians were eating pets in Springfield. Here is video of Walz’s comments.

Inside Ohio Politics: Ohio’s $92B budget

Ohio is in the early stages of setting its two-year operating budget, a behemoth piece of legislation that funds dozens of state agencies, commissions, boards and offices that make up Ohio’s executive branch.

• Deep dive: This story from Avery Kreemer explains how the state budget is molded, and how tax increases and funding proposals in the proposed state budget may impact our region.

• Inside Ohio Politics: This is part of our Inside Ohio Politics series, which gives readers an in-depth look at how the Statehouse works, and how policies impacting all Ohioans become laws.

• More on that: Previous Inside Ohio Politics installments explained the role our area lawmakers have in crafting laws in committee, and debate over Statehouse rules.

