Greeting: Sunday morning briefing 03-08-26

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

Michael Kurtz’s story on the history, and future, of Esther Price can be found in today’s newspaper and online. This is a story that is worth reading, and it’s so good you can taste it. For the record, my favorite Esther Price product is the chocolate covered potato chips.

• How much do they sell a year? The Esther Price Candy Corporation sells more than a million boxes of chocolate candies a year!

• Where can you buy the candy from? You can buy from seven standalone stores in Southwest Ohio, dozens of grocery market chains across the region and nationwide on the internet.

• How many people work for them? The company employs between 80 and 150 people depending on the season.

• What equipment is used? We learn in Michael’s story that much of the equipment used in Esther Price’s Wayne Avenue manufacturing plant has been with the company since the mid-20th century, including giant, heavy cream mixing kettle pots from the 1960s and cast-iron beaters that date back to the 1940s.

• What’s next for the company? You can read about their vision for the future, as well as see some great photos, here.

Appeals court keeps Haiti TPS in place, rejecting Trump administration’s stay request

The U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C. denied the federal government’s request to set aside a district court’s ruling that indefinitely suspended the termination of legal protections for people from Haiti. Our own Cornelius Frolik reported on this story late Friday night, and since there is a chance you may have missed it, I wanted to bring you information on this update to a situation we have been following closely.

• The decision: The appellate court for the District of Columbia circuit court said the Trump administration did not demonstrate it would be “irreparably injured” if Temporary Protected Status for Haiti remains in place.

• The impact: For now, this will prevent more than 350,000 Haitian nationals who live in the United States from being detained and deported, including thousands of people who live in the Springfield area.

• What’s next: The federal government appears likely to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court, and government lawyers already have asked the nation’s highest court in a separate case to issue a ruling that they hope will affect all legal challenges to TPS terminations, including the litigation focused on Haiti’s designation.