Greeting: Sunday morning briefing 03-16-25

How often are child care centers sanctioned in Ohio? What we found

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

As a father, I understand the importance of being able to trust the people who watch our kids. Accountability for people who care for other people’s children is paramount, which is why reporter Jen Balduf investigated how the state of Ohio oversees day care centers.

• What we found: Day care centers in Ohio are licensed by the Department of Children and Youth, which conducts inspections annually and when complaints arise. DCY revokes about 20 licenses a year, officials there say.

• Children injured: A police investigation into injuries suffered in July by three infants at a top-rated Huber Heights child care center shows a lack of documentation, lapses in leadership and improper state reporting, according to records obtained by the Dayton Daily News. Read that story here.

• Centers facing closure: Four area child care centers, one in Springboro, two in Dayton and one in Harrison Twp. were notified since the beginning of 2024 they could lose their licenses to operate, according to a Dayton Daily News analysis of state licensing data. Read that story here.

• Details: In one case, a child was reportedly left on a bus for more than 5.5 hours. In another, inspectors allegedly found the center had created and posted a fake fire inspection report.

• State tool: You can research inspection reports and day care ratings at Ohio’s Early Care and Education Search Tool. But the information there is limited.

- The day care center in Huber Heights has a gold star rating while it’s facing a lawsuit and a former worker is facing criminal charges after three infants were injured.

- The state agency took more than a month to provide us with records about other centers facing potential closure. Speaking of public records...

Sunshine Week

Credit: Josh Sweigart Credit: Josh Sweigart

The week of March 16 is Sunshine Week, when this news organizations and others across the nation raise awareness of Sunshine Laws. Sunshine Laws are protections for citizens to ensure government agencies are transparent about what is going on inside their offices. Journalists use the laws to request documents, track agency decisions and report stories.

• The story: Reporter London Bishop and I reviewed the state of public records laws in Ohio to note how lawmakers and courts have chipped away at government transparency measures. Read the full story here.

• Steps forward: Last October, an Ohio Supreme Court ruling opens up more public access to juvenile court records. Transparency advocates also note that member of the public now can challenge public record denials in the Ohio Court of Claims.

• Steps back: A state law meant to protect crime victims is routinely used by police departments here and across Ohio to withhold from the public details of deadly officer-involved shootings.

• Body cam: State lawmakers passed a measure — with no public notice or debate — to allow law enforcement agencies to charge up to hundreds of dollars for police body camera footage. Several local police departments say they plan to do so.

• Coroner’s records: Another place where transparency took one step forward and two steps back is access to county coroners' records. We used access to records like this in our investigation of the Takoda Collins tragedy, which led to changes in state law.

• Unintended consequences: In April, a bill goes into effect that prohibits the public from accessing public employee timesheets.

- The bill last year was amended to preserve journalists' access to the records after a Dayton Daily News report listing 11 examples of how public employee timesheet and payroll records have been used by this news outlet and others to investigate concerns such as public employees misreporting their time, working a second job while on the clock or taking excessive vacation time or overtime.

• The quote: “There’s been retrenchment,” said Jack Greiner, an attorney and leading authority on Ohio Sunshine laws. “Ohio, for many years, has been very good about transparency and public records ... but some of these other developments have maybe unintended consequences.”

• Prior reporting: A Dayton Daily News investigation last Sunshine Week found nearly 30% of government agencies across our nine-county region were found out of compliance with Ohio public records and open meetings act laws in state audits in recent years.