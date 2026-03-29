Greeting: Sunday morning briefing 03-29-26

I was at a music performance at the Dayton Masonic Center Sunday night when I noticed that my phone was notifying me of a call, followed by a message and several texts. I was prepared for a potential night of rough weather in the Miami Valley, but this was something different.

There was a giant fire at the Fuyao Glass America plant in Moraine and news team members were quickly being assembled for coverage. While traveling down I-75 after the event, I could see the flames from the interstate. I took this video (I was not the driver when this was taken).

The fire at the Fuyao Glass America plant produced flames Sunday night that could be seen for miles. We were on the scene for hours talking with officials.

Later in the week, after the Fuyao Glass America fire was thought to be extinguished, Environmental Protection Agency officials left Moraine.

“The Moraine Fire Division confirmed the fire is out and EPA has left the site,” David Shark, a spokesman for the U.S. EPA’s Chicago office said Wednesday.

“Air EPA air monitoring results overnight and this morning have been posted to our website. These results show no harmful levels of particulate or volatile organic compounds,” he said.

Final air sample results would be posted to an EPA website on the Fuyao fire once they have been analyzed, Shark said.

This is a story we will continue to cover into the future, so make sure to check back to DaytonDailyNews.com for updates. In the meantime...

• VIDEO: You can take a look at video of the fire the night it began here.

• PHOTOS: See photos of the crews battling the large fire from the Fuyao Glass America plant in Moraine.

• The morning after: View photos of the aftermath of the plant fire

• The rekindle: You can look at photos of the rekindle of the fire.

• The latest: Read the latest story that we have on the fire here.

Buc-ee’s: Everything you need to know about the popular store in Huber Heights

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The day is coming soon, Buc-ee’s fans! We now are less than two weeks from when the store opens in Huber Heights. Ohio’s first Buc-ee’s will open on April 6 and we have had special coverage for you ahead of the big day.

• Opening day: Buc-ee’s will debut the store at 6 a.m. April 6, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to follow at noon.

• See food being made: Buc-ee’s locations are designed so guests can see as much of the food making process as possible. That will be the case at the new Huber Heights location.

• WATCH: You can see aerial video of the coming-soon Buc-ee’s from our Nick Graham here.

• Local traffic: Nearby roadways have been upgraded to accommodate the anticipated influx in traffic to the new Buc-ee’s. You can find specifics on this here.

• PHOTOS: We have photos for you looking back at Buc-ee’s construction progress in Huber Heights.