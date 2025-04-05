Greeting: Sunday morning briefing 04-06-25

Reminder: Our Dayton Daily News Community Gems initiative highlights people who give their time and effort to improve the lives of their neighbors and community. Do you know someone like this in your community? Follow this link to nominate them.

Measles vaccination rates at area schools too low

Credit: NYT Credit: NYT

Every year, the Dayton Daily News obtains vaccination data for Ohio schools to help the public understand the status of efforts to protect children from contagious diseases through vaccinations. This year, this comes as other parts of Ohio face an outbreak of measles, a vaccine-preventable disease. Go here for our full analysis from reporter Samantha Wildow.

• Big picture: Our analysis of newly released 2024-2025 vaccination data from the Ohio Department of Health shows there’s been little improvement in vaccination rates and more utilization of non-medical exemptions.

• The numbers: Statewide, vaccination rates have declined among kindergarten students, from 86.2% in the 2023-2024 school year, to 85.4% of kindergarten students being fully vaccinated in the 2024-2025 school year, according to ODH. Similar trends were seen in five of the nine counties in the Dayton, Springfield and Butler County region.

• Local impact: More than 150 area elementary schools have kindergarten measles, mumps and rubella vaccination rates below what health experts say is needed for community protection.

• Search the data: We made a searchable database of every elementary school in Ohio that has at least ten kindergarten students. Go here to search the vaccination and exemption rates at your area schools.

• Bottom of list: More parents at one Springboro elementary school filed to have their kids exempted from vaccine requirements on moral grounds than any other school in Ohio. That school has the state’s lowest vaccination rate among in-person schools with more than 300 students.

• Exemptions: Vaccine refusal has grown enough in some local counties to leave the countywide vaccination rate below what’s needed to prevent spread, the data shows.

• Experts say: “It’s important that children are fully vaccinated before they attend school because they’re going to be in close contact with lots of kids and probably exposed to a lot of diseases, including diseases that vaccines can prevent,“ said Dr. Becky Thomas, medical director for Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County.

Haitians in Dayton fear deportation, violence

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

Local immigrants, including many in the country legally, face an uncertain future in the wake of recent actions by President Donald Trump. Today we hear from three Haitians in Dayton about what their future holds in the wake of recent federal actions.

• Background: Most local Haitians are in the U.S. legally under various programs, such as humanitarian parole and Temporary Protected Status. The Trump administration is ending these programs, which could remove their legal status and leave them facing deportation.

• Haiti: The Biden administration expanded humanitarian parole for Haitians, whose country is largely controlled by gangs. According to the UN, gangs currently control 85% of the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince. News outlets regularly report on Haiti’s ongoing surge of violent crime. A multinational, Kenyan-led police force is reeling from a sustained campaign of violence launched by these armed groups.

• ‘I am dead’: “I fear deportation only because of how dangerous Haiti is right now,” said Roudachel Charpentier, who studies at Clark State College and works at Amazon on a work permit he may soon lose. “There is no security there. When things are safe I have no problem going back. But right now I’m very afraid … If I can’t live here legally, I will go back to my country. But if I go back, I am dead.”

• The full story: Go here for the full story from Ismael David Mujahid, with perspective from others Haitian immigrants in Dayton about their fears for the future.

25 years of Dayton Dragons

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

This year marks the 25th season of Dayton Dragons baseball. I know my family will be going. We have a lot of coverage in the works looking back on how Dayton’s minor league baseball team has delighted fans and reinvigorated downtown for a quarter century.

• A retrospective: Our award winning sports columnist Tom Archdeacon has this look back at 25 years of Dragons in Dayton, with interviews from those who were there from Day 1.

• Making it big: For sports fans, part of the allure of a Dragons game is seeing up-and-coming players who could go on to make it big in the Major League. The Dayton Dragons have sent 149 players to the big leagues since their debut in 2000. David Jablonski has this look at some of the biggest names.

• Family fun: For many families, the action between the innings is a big part of the entertainment. Natalie Jones went behind the scenes with the Green Team to show what it takes to put on the show.

• Ballpark eats: For everyone, the food is part of the fun. In this story, Natalie shows what new food and drinks will be offered this season at Day Air Ballpark.

• In their words: In our Ideas and Voices section, hear from several contributors as they share the unlikely story of how the team came to be and how it helped revitalize the downtown neighborhood — and region — around it.

• Opening Day: The Dragons’ home opener at Day Air Ballpark is Tuesday against the Fort Wayne TinCaps. Natalie has this overview of the big plans the team and management have for marking the historic season.