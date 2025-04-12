Greeting: Sunday morning briefing 04-13-25

Reminder: Our Dayton Daily News Community Gems initiative highlights people who give their time and effort to improve the lives of their neighbors and community. Do you know someone like this in your community? Follow this link to nominate them.

Do you have a news tip or an issue you think our reporters should look into? Contact me at Josh.Sweigart@coxinc.com, or you can use our anonymous tipline.

***

Medicaid expansion at risk

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

Medicaid provides health care to 26% of Ohioans, according to the Health Policy Institute of Ohio. With looming prospects of program changes and federal cuts, reporter Samantha Wildow talked to area residents about how the program has impacted their lives.

• State changes: About 61,000 Ohioans could lose their health insurance coverage in 2026 if the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid approves Ohio’s proposal for work requirements, according to estimates from the Ohio Department of Medicaid.

• Medicaid expansion: The larger question is whether federal lawmakers and the Trump administration will curtail Medicaid expansion, which covers 770,000 Ohioans. The president and congressional leaders have said Medicaid will be protected, but experts say ambitious federal spending reduction goals are nearly impossible to meet without impacting Medicaid.

- The U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce has to find a way to cut the deficit by at least $880 billion over the next decade, but, excluding Medicare, Medicaid accounts for 93% of the funds that committee manages, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

• State budget: Even a modest reduction in federal Medicaid spending could trigger the end of Medicaid expansion in Ohio under a proposal in the draft state budget that would terminate Medicaid expansion in Ohio if federal funding falls under 90% for that program. That measure was in the state budget draft passed by the Ohio House Wednesday.

• Area residents: “My life was saved by the citizens of Ohio, and my life was saved by an appropriately compassionate structure of governance,” said Karen Jeffers-Tracy, of Fairborn, who went on Medicaid after she had a heart attack.

• Work requirement: “If we want people to have to earn Medicaid by working, that’s only going to work for healthy people,” said Bailey Miller, of Middletown, who had to quit working and go on Medicaid on the long journey to diagnose and treat a rare disease.

May 2025 primary lineup

If you were unaware there is an election going on, you would not be alone. With no national candidates on the ballot, and only one rather routine statewide issue, we aren’t seeing the media blitz that often accompanies elections. But that doesn’t mean it’s not important. In fact, there are many local issues on the ballot that could directly impact your pocketbook, depending on where you live.

• Issue 2: One issue on every ballot statewide is Issue 2, a request from the state in the form of a constitutional amendment to issue up to $2.5 billion in bonds to help pay for infrastructure projects over the next decade. Go here for a full explainer on that.

• Local leaders: Several local communities will elect people to lead them. Dayton residents will vote on a runoff city commission race; and Troy residents will choose representatives from two wards to serve on the Troy City Council, to name a couple.

• School taxes: Several large to mid-sized school districts in the region are seeking tax increases.

• Much more: There are dozens more races and issues on area ballots. Go here for a full list of races and issues on ballots in Montgomery, Greene, Miami, Butler, Warren, Clark and Champaign counties.

• How to vote: Early voting is underway. Go here for information on early voting hours, and everything you need to know to make your voice heard at the ballot box.