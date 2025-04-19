Greeting: Sunday morning briefing 04-20-25

This week, that includes our investigation into Dayton neighborhoods plagued by gun violence for decades; a proposal in the state budget with a potential half-billion-dollar impact on area schools; and how area churches use Easter to spread a message of hope.

Dayton neighborhoods plagued by violence for quarter century

We set out to investigate what neighborhoods in Dayton saw the most gun violence in recent years, and what the Dayton Police Department is doing about it. What we found is that gun violence has plagued the same neighborhoods for a quarter century, and city leaders say the problem will take more than just police work.

• The story: Go here for a summary of our main findings by reporter Cornelius Frolik.

• Recent gun violence: About 57 violent gun crimes with injuries last year took place in the northwest geography, and 50 occurred in the west geography (79% of the total), according to police data analyzed by the Dayton Daily News. Four in 10 Daytonians live in the west and northwest geographies (41% of the population), according to data from the 2020 Census.

• Larger trend: Cory’s story has maps of where gun violence occurred over the last two years, plus a heat map from Dayton police data showing what three neighborhoods have been violent crime hot spots for more than 25 years.

• Dayton police chief: The Dayton Daily News sat down for an extended interview with Dayton Police Chief Kamran Afzal to ask what the city is doing to address violent crime in these neighborhoods. Go here for a story and video excerpts from that interview.

• Contributing factors: Afzal, along with experts and multiple studies, says the biggest contributing factor to violent crime is poverty and historical segregation.

- Cory found Dayton neighborhoods with the most violent gun crimes last year are predominantly Black and tend to have higher poverty and housing vacancy rates and lower levels of educational attainment and employment than the city overall, according to this newspaper’s analysis of U.S. Census data.

• Residents’ voices: Cory talked to residents on one of the neighborhoods with the highest number of gun crimes last year. Go here for that story, including how they deal with frequent gunfire and threats of violence near their homes.

Budget could force area schools to cut reserves by more than $500M

Credit: Avery Kreemer Credit: Avery Kreemer

The Ohio General Assembly is in the middle of passing a state budget that will set tax and spending priorities for the next two years. It is chock full of controversial proposals. Today, we look at one with huge implications for local schools.

• The story: Area school districts would have to spend or refund to local taxpayers more than half a billion dollars under a measure in Ohio’s proposed state budget limiting school district cash reserves to 30%. Go here for the full story from Avery Kreemer and Eileen McClory.

• Local impact: This could impact 47 of the 57 school districts in Butler, Clark, Greene, Miami, Montgomery and Warren counties, according an analysis by this news outlet of data provided by the nonpartisan Legislative Service Commission — to a total of $553.7 million.

• Drilling down: Dayton Public Schools would have to spend or refund to taxpayers more than $67 million under the budget proposal. This story has a spreadsheet of other districts in the region that would see major impacts.

- Dayton Public might need that money. DPS could lose roughly $50 million in federal funds because of their refusal last week to sign a document pledging not to use diversity, equity or inclusion programs.

• House budget: Go here for a story from Avery on the House-passed budget, including school funding in general and much more.

• Inside Ohio Politics: We recently launched an Inside Ohio Politics reporting project to demystify how laws and policies are made at the Statehouse. This includes an explainer on Ohio’s stage budget.

- Or, if you’re more of a visual person, go here for a video I made explaining Ohio’s budget using a delicious pie.

‘Easter is hope’

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

For this Easter Sunday, we had reporter Russell Florence Jr. talk to area church leaders about the holiday, and how they hope its message is received this year.

• Church attendance: Only three in 10 U.S. adults attend religious services regularly, according to a 2024 Gallup Report. For area church leaders, this makes Easter a prime opportunity to fill hearts, minds and pews.

• Modern message: “A lot of the loneliness epidemic is being fueled by social media, in which we’re really connected by our phones but not really connected in real life, and the church is really battling that,” said Scott Ryan, lead pastor at Washington Heights Baptist Church.

• Shalom: “There are a lot of Easter stories in which the first word Jesus says after he has come back from the dead is ‘Shalom,’ which translates as peace. But that word means a lot more than that. Peace means wholeness, wellness, welcome, family, togetherness, breathe and knowing you are seen and loved, knowing there is room for you in God’s plan. Easter is a day but it’s really a season you should be carrying around inside of you in your heart,” said the Rev. Peter Homeyer of Christ Episcopal Church, a historic landmark in downtown Dayton.