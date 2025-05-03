Greeting: Sunday morning briefing 05-04-25

Reminder: Our Dayton Daily News Community Gems initiative highlights people who give their time and effort to improve the lives of their neighbors and community. Do you know someone like this in your community? Follow this link to nominate them.

Election roundup

Tuesday is Election Day. And what you have to vote on depends on where you live. Here’s what you need to know.

• Statewide issue: There is one issue that will be on everyone’s ballot: Issue 2. In fact in some areas, it’ll be the only thing on the ballot. Issue 2 is a constitutional amendment that would allow the state to borrow up to $2.5 billion for infrastructure projects. Here’s an explanation of the measure.

• Inside Ohio Politics: How does government borrowing work? As part of our Inside Ohio Politics series — which aims to demystify the workings of state government — reporter Avery Kreemer explains state debt by comparing Issue 2 with a more controversial proposal for Ohio to borrow $600 million for a new Cleveland Browns stadium.

• Tax increases: In eight area school districts, voters will decide whether to increase income or property taxes to pay for schools. This roundup from reporter Sydney Dawes breaks down all the tax increase proposals.

• City leadership: Some local communities will vote on leadership. Races for Troy city council will be decided, for example, because Tuesday’s election is a primary and there are no Democrats running for those seats. Dayton will narrow down city council candidates before the November election. Sydney’s story has that too.

• Other taxes: There are several other issues on the ballot asking to increase taxes for police, fire and library services. Yep, that’s in Sydney’s story as well.

• Full list: There are also a ton of tax renewals and replacements and other races. Go here for a full list of races and issues on ballots in Montgomery, Greene, Miami, Butler, Warren, Clark and Champaign counties.

• Your vote matters: Voter turnout has been slow in early voting, which is typical in years with no high-profile races. Montgomery County election officials are hoping for at least double digit turnout. This means each vote cast is particularly consequential.

• Election Day: If you plan to vote on Election Day, be aware that some polling locations have changed. Voters can confirm their polling locations at VoterLookup.OhioSoS.gov. Polling locations will open across the state at 6:30 a.m. on Election Day and stay open until 7:30 p.m. Make sure to bring an unexpired photo ID to comply with Ohio’s voter ID law.