Greeting: Sunday morning briefing 05-11-25

‘The public is frustrated’

Reporter Sydney Dawes has covered the simmering issue of loose dogs for a while, including the recent formation of a Montgomery County stray dog task force. This week she takes a big-picture look at the problem, and possible solutions.

• The problem: The problem of loose dogs is reportedly growing — partially because of economic pressures — leading lawmakers and community leaders to seek solutions, Sydney found.

• Dog attacks: There were 357 dog bites reported to the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center in 2024. By the end of March this year, ARC was aware of more than 80 dog bite reports.

• Victims: Dog attack victims this year include a child severely mauled and a female jogger bitten by a pack of loose dogs in Springfield in February; and a 60-year-old man seriously injured in Dayton the same month. In March, Dayton police shot and killed a loose dog that charged an officer responding to a report of a 22-year-old man bitten by a dog, according to the Dayton Police Department.

• Quote: “It’s still something that’s on my mind every time I walk outside my house,” said a Harrison Twp. woman bitten by her neighbor’s dog. “I am not afraid of dogs, and I’ve never been afraid of dogs. And I don’t think it’s the dog’s fault. People are the problem.”

• Shelters say: “No single shelter can accommodate the vast number of lost and stray dogs in Montgomery County, where approximately 140,000 dogs reside. Expanding shelter capacity is not the solution,” said Montgomery County Animal Resource Center director and dog warden Amy Bohardt. “Shelters that expand have increased staffing, veterinarian and construction costs while space remains limited. You cannot build your way out of this problem.”

• Legislation: A recently formed working group includes state lawmakers looking for ways to address the problem. But previous attempts after high-profile fatal maulings in Dayton have fallen short.

• The whole story: There’s a lot more to Sydney’s story, including interviews with a rescue organization and other area leaders, additional proposed solutions, and a look at recent policy changes at ARC. Read the full story here.

Waitlists grow at area career tech schools. What gives?

Area taxpayers have shelled out millions of dollars in recent years to expand career tech offerings at local schools. But waitlists at those schools have grown, not shrank. Reporter London Bishop looked into that.

• Investment: Miami Valley CTC opened their nearly 600,000-square-foot school building in Englewood last year. The $158 million renovation expanded the school’s capacity from roughly 1,600 to 2,250 kids.

• Waitlist: The waitlist for students grew from between 200-300 to 534 students currently.

• What schools say: Local career tech superintendents say that their waitlists persist, not because of inadequate investment in the present day, but rather because of a chronic failure to invest — both financially and culturally — in career tech students over the past 20 years.

• Quote: “It was not hard to predict. Everybody knew there wasn’t that many people going into the trades ten years ago. You could plot it on a graph and see a problem was coming,” Miami Valley Career Tech Center Superintendent Nick Weldy said. “I started talking to different groups 10 years ago … I’d visit different businesses and I’d say ‘You‘ve got a hair problem ... Everyone in here has either gray hair or no hair.’”

• The story: There’s a lot more to London’s story, including a look at spending and waitlists in career tech schools in Greene, Butler and Miami counties. Go here for the full story.