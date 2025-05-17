Greeting: Sunday morning briefing 05-18-25

Do you have a news tip or an issue you think our reporters should look into? Contact me at Josh.Sweigart@coxinc.com, or you can use our anonymous tipline.

NATO coming to Dayton

Dayton will be on the world stage this week as the NATO Parliamentary Assembly has its first meeting in the U.S. in 20 years — at a politically charged time for the military alliance. There is a lot to know about the NATO PA.

• A big deal: The NATO PA includes representatives from NATO’s 32 member countries. This story looks at why they’re coming to Dayton and what they’ll do here.

• Local impacts: The event will cause disruptions downtown. This story looks at what some of those impacts are, and includes a plea for patience from city leaders.

• Showcasing Dayton: Dayton leaders are putting their best foot forward. From new downtown artwork, to the Courthouse Square fountain restored, to the opening of a new hotel in the Arcade, to $1.5 million in other downtown improvements, Dayton is rolling out the red carpet.

• Business impacts: The event is an opportunity to make global connections and partnerships, area business leaders say. But local businesses have expressed concerns about how security measures will impact their business.

• Events: The historic event here has led to the planning of various arts events that folks coming to the area and local residents can participate in. “The Dayton Dialogue: Conversations about Peace & Security in the Balkans,” will feature three panels per day and are open to the public. These events will occur from May 22-25 at the University of Dayton’s Roger Glass Center.

• Security concerns: After the last NATO PA in Montreal caused chaos, planners of the Dayton event added security measures. This includes turning much of downtown into a NATO Village with restricted access to the general public. There is a dedicated protest zone, and the state has made more than $5 million in law enforcement assistance available.

• Why Dayton: As we explain in this story, this year marks the 30th anniversary of the Dayton Peace Accords, which ended the Bosnian Civil War and were negotiated at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Dayton’s Congressman Mike Turner was also influential in bringing the event here.

• Modern connection: Dayton Daily News reporter Mary McCarty helped cover the peace accords 30 years ago. In this new story, she interviews the wife of chief negotiator Richard Holbrooke about her recollections and involvement in the negotiations.

• Much more: There has been much more to our coverage so far, from historical aspects to modern local impacts. See all of our NATO coverage here. And follow us next week for up-to-the-minute coverage of events unfolding.

State lawmaker investigation

Ohio House leadership took action against an area state lawmaker after learning of our investigation into the handling of sexual misconduct claims involving the rep. Go here for our investigation by reporter Avery Kreemer.

• Allegations: A state investigation of alleged sexual misconduct involving state Rep. Rodney Creech, R-West Alexandria, and a minor teenage female this news organization has chosen not to identify concluded in October with no criminal charges but findings of “concerning and suspicious” behavior by the state lawmaker, a Dayton Daily News investigation found.

• Investigation: While no charges were filed, investigative records obtained by the Dayton Daily News raise questions about how Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson and then-prosecutor Martin Votel — who both later recused themselves from the case due to their relationships with Creech — originally handled the allegation.

• ‘Dereliction of duty’: There was no investigation opened nor report created by Preble County, the Dayton Daily News confirmed. “This is an absolute dereliction of duty by a public official,” the mother of the alleged victim wrote in a summary of the allegation provided to BCI.

• Creech responds: The day before our story was released and several days after we requested comment from Creech, he announced a run for state Senate. He then denounced the allegations as politically motivated.

- “These allegations have been found to be demonstrably false, and I have already begun pursuing legal action against those who are pushing this filth,” Creech said in a statement. “Like President Trump, I am no stranger to false media attacks. This will not deter my important work on behalf of my constituents, and I look forward to eventually running my Senate campaign on the issues that matter to Ohioans.”

• Plummer pulled in: State investigative records show state Rep. Phil Plummer, R-Butler Twp., was interviewed by state investigators about comments Creech allegedly made to Plummer about the allegations.

• Fallout: Ohio House Speaker Matt Huffman asked state Rep. Rodney Creech, R-West Alexandria, to resign before removing him from his committee posts after learning about the allegations. Go here for a story on that, including Creech’s response.