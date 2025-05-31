Greeting: Sunday morning briefing 06-01-25

This week, that includes a new tool to analyzed the financial health of local school districts, and … pickleball!

In a pickle

The first I heard of pickleball was maybe 17 years ago. I was a reporter at the Journal-News and they were building some new courts in West Chester Twp. So I know it’s been around for a while. But the first time I played the game was maybe three years ago. Confession: I now drive around with pickleball equipment in my trunk.

• Growing popularity: I’m not alone. Reporter Dave Jablonski found the sport has been around for a while, but is exploding in popularity. Read his full story here.

• New courts: Dave’s story lists new courts opening in Centerville, Hamilton, Xenia, Riverside and Springfield.

• Going pro: Jade and Jackie Kawamoto, twin sisters who played tennis at the University of Dayton, graduating from UD in 2018, were introduced to pickleball by their dad and now are professional players in Major League Pickleball and in the Professional Pickleball Association.

• ‘One more’: Jeff Jett, a local coach and player who co-founded Black Barn Pickleball, compares the game’s addictiveness to golf: “You just can’t perfect it. If you just lost, you want to improve on it. A game is over in 12 to 15 minutes tops. You think, ‘Well, just one more. I can’t end that way.’ If you won, you think, ‘Wow, this is great. I want to keep this going.’ The joke is, ‘Just one more.’ That‘s kind of the theme of pickleball. Let‘s play just one more.”

School financial health

Our education reporter Eileen McClory has exhaustively covered Ohio’s school funding debate and the success of failures of local levies. This week, she analyzes the financial health of area schools.

• The story: Read Eileen’s story here, using a new tool a new tool released from the Ohio Auditor of State that measures how schools are doing financially.

• First, the good news: According to an analysis by this news outlet, most of the local schools that provided data to the state appear to be fiscally healthy.

• The bad news: Springboro Schools in Warren County was one of two local school districts that the auditor’s office flagged as having possible issues in two or three years.

• Zoom out: The report comes out as Ohio lawmakers debate a new two-year Ohio budget. The House-passed GOP proposal includes a reduction in planned state spending and a measure that could cost local school districts hundreds of millions of dollars.