Greeting: Sunday morning briefing 06-22-25

Ohio home insurance rates soar due to storms, inflation; how to protect yourself

As storm damage has increased in recent years, insurance rates have skyrocketed in Ohio, our investigation found.

• By the numbers: From 2019 through 2024, homeowners insurance rates increased 36.4% on average in Ohio, according to a January 2025 analysis from S&P Global.

• Record tornadoes: Ohio’s 74 tornadoes in 2024 smashed the previous record of 61 in 1992. Five other states also broke tornado records.

• Costs up, too: For example, the producer price index report by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that prices for roofing materials manufacturing have more than doubled since March of 2020.

• One family’s story: “The adjuster wasn’t even prepared, was sent from out of state, didn’t even know it was a tornado. The barn is a higher-quality building, and we wanted a comparable company to do the repairs. We had to fight pretty hard to get repairs done, just to get barn doors on again.” — Jennifer Vollmer, whose Oxford property was struck by a tornado in May 2024.

• The bright side: Ohio had the fifth-lowest homeowners insurance rate in the country, according to one national organization.

The Dayton Air Show brings acts, parties this weekend

The Dayton Air Show is back in town this weekend, which means plenty of aerial and party activity. Here’s a look at the highlights:

• Officer honored with Thunderbirds ride: Tipp City police officer Jordan Little flew with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds on Friday during a practice performance. The opportunity was gifted to Little as a way to recognize his heroic work in saving the life of Justin Trevino, who had gone into cardiac arrest in 2024.

• A flight on the Goodyear Blimp. Dayton Daily News photographer Bryant Billing went on a ride with the Goodyear Blimp on Friday. Here, he writes about the experience.

• Scenes from the party: The Lt. Dan Band, featuring actor Gary Sinise on bass guitar, headlined the Vandalia Flight Fest on the grounds of the Vandalia Recreation Center on Friday. Here are photos from the event.

• Views from Saturday’s events. We were on the scene on Saturday as the Air Show began (it continues today). Here are photos from the first day.